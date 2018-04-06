 Would Margaret Thatcher be in favor of Brexit? | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 07.04.2018
Would Margaret Thatcher be in favor of Brexit?

On the fifth anniversary of her death, what would former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher have made of the Brexit furor? Rob Mudge takes a look at her credentials within the European Union.

"No, no, no."

Margaret Thatcher's memorable House of Commons riposte in 1990 to European Commission chief Jacques Delors, who personified her deepest fears about an all-powerful, supranational European Union, is often, and arguably falsely, taken as proof that the prime minister was considering Brexit even before the word became fashionable.

But to argue that she was making the case to take the UK out of the EU may be missing the point. To understand her motives it's worth taking a closer look at a speech she gave on Europe at the College of Europe in 1988, more popularly known as "The Bruges Speech." In one of the key passages she clearly voiced her disdain for Brussels' perceived power grab. "We have not successfully rolled back the frontiers of the state in Britain, only to see them reimposed at a European level with a European superstate exercising a new dominance from Brussels."

Read moreThatcher's European legacy

Charles Powell, her private secretary at the time and the author of "The Bruges Speech," told DW that it was never Thatcher's intention to push the UK out of the EU. "It was not intended as an anti-EU speech, and I don't think it was delivered with that in mind," said Powell, who is now a member of the House of Lords. "Of course she had criticisms of the EU — most member states do — and she set out a course for the EU's future development which, had it been followed, would have made the institution a much better and more viable one."

Thatcher took pride in making life difficult for EU heavyweights France and Germany

In a sense, Thatcher's vision for the European Union as outlined in "The Bruges Speech" reflects the current status quo. "It talked a lot about expansion to the east in the sense that a true Europe must be a Europe that involves the countries that at that point in 1988 were still under Communist rule," said Richard Vinen, professor of history at King's College, London and author of "Thatcher's Britain: The Politics and Social Upheaval of the Thatcher Era." "So it's strange that Thatcherites don't look more benignly at the changes that happened to Europe in the late 1980s — i.e., opening up of trade and opening up to the East."

'The devil's work'

While her detractors would argue the contrary there is a case to be made that we've gotten Thatcher all wrong. Arguably, she would also not have envisioned any feasible scenario in which she would have called a referendum on the UK's involvement in the EU. Not under any circumstances, Lord Powell said: "She would not have approved of holding a referendum at all on the subject of Britain's relations with Europe. She thought referendums were in a way the devil's work. She thought they were the instrument of tyrannies ... and therefore a referendum was simply not the best way to proceed under the British constitutional arrangements."

Given her no-nonsense and pragmatic approach, it's safe to say that Thatcher would have surmised that she could be more of a thorn in the EU's side within the bloc than from the outside. "I think she would have worked much more through the system in the sense of working through European institutions but also through the British system to a much greater extent than people allow for. She's someone who would have worked with the civil service, with the Foreign Office," Professor Vinen said.
Read moreWhen British PMs knocked on Europe’s door

And, aside from making a general nuisance of herself in the Brussels bubble, Thatcher's main concern was to secure as many advantages and exploit as many loopholes as possible for the UK. "If you think of the way that, for 12 years as prime minister, she battled within the EU to gain advantage for Britain to see the European Union develop, then I think you would have to conclude that she would not have had any wish for us to leave it," Powell said.

"Certainly she was a difficult member of the EU," Powell said. "She fought hard for specific British advantages, where necessary to opt out of some of the EU arrangements, but she never in her time as prime minister contemplated or spoke about leaving the European Union."

Given the ways that the current government has managed to maneuver itself out of any halfway decent Brexit options, White Hall officials could do worse than to reappraise Thatcher's prescient approach to creating a healthy mix of national interests and tasks carried out on a supranational level in Brussels. "She made a very clear distinction between the EU carrying out certain functions but leaving a great deal to member states to do on their own," Powell said. "She didn't wish to see the EU intervene too much in the national affairs of its member states."

A champion for Brexiteers or remainers?

If only Prime Minister David Cameron had consulted her ...

Somewhat ironically, both sides of the Brexit divide, the leave camp and the remainers, have claimed Thatcher as their own.

"I think it's a bit cheeky frankly to claim that Margaret Thatcher would would support their [leave] campaign," Powell said. "You know I would like to see the remain campaign actually claim more support for their views based on what Margaret Thatcher believed. I think, if you look at her track record, you have to say that she was a very diligent head of government for 12 years, fighting to remain in the EU and for what was best for Britain's interests in it. So it's a pity that remain didn't make more of that."

So, would Thatcher be turning in her grave at the way that her name is being bandied about within the context of Brexit? Vinen thinks that there's more to her legacy than meets the eye.

"I think she is less of a kind of populist than some of the people think who now speak in her name," Vinen said. "I think also of course the defining feature for Thatcher is the fact that she was in power for a very long time. So she had a sense of realism about what you can get away with, and lots of people who are keenest on Brexit are people who have been in government for a short time or people who resigned in the run up to the referendum, so I think they're much more single-issue people than Thatcher ever was."

  • default

    Margaret Thatcher - a life in pictures

    Remembering Margaret Thatcher

    Margaret Thatcher died following a stroke on April 8. She was British Prime Minister from 1979 - 1990. She was the first woman to hold the office and one of the most influential political figures of the 20th Century. Current Prime Minister David Cameron said "she will go down as the greatest British peacetime prime minister."

  • default

    Margaret Thatcher - a life in pictures

    Humble beginnings

    Margaret Hilda Roberts was born on 13 October 1925 in Grantham, Lincolnshire, the second daughter of Alfred Roberts, a grocer, and his wife, Beatrice. Her father, a local councillor and Methodist lay preacher, had an immense influence on her life and the policies she would later adopt.

  • Bildergalerie Margaret Thatcher Archiv 24.01.1950

    Margaret Thatcher - a life in pictures

    1943 - 1947 Oxford University years

    Margaret Thatcher studied natural sciences at Somerville College in Oxford and specialized in chemistry. She became only the third female president of the Oxford University Conservative Association, paving the way for her future political ambitions.

  • Bildergalerie Margaret Thatcher Archiv 13.10.1951

    Margaret Thatcher - a life in pictures

    Early political life

    In the 1950 and 1951 general elections she was the Conservative candidate for the safe Labour seat of Dartford. Though unsuccessful in the elections themselves, she did attract media attention as the youngest and the only female candidate.

  • Bildergalerie Margaret Thatcher Archiv Hochzeit 13.12.1951

    Margaret Thatcher - a life in pictures

    A supportive relationship

    Margaret Roberts married divorced businessman, Denis Thatcher, in 1951, who also funded her law studies. She qualified as a barrister in 1953, and specialized in taxation. That same year her twins, Carol and Mark, were born. Denis remained in the background throughout her career.

  • Bildergalerie Margaret Thatcher Archiv 08.05.1979

    Margaret Thatcher - a life in pictures

    The rise to power

    Margaret Thatcher was elected as Conservative member of parliament for Finchley in 1959. She was named Education Secretary in 1970 by then Prime Minister Edward Heath, whom she defeated as leader of the party five years later. In 1979 she became the first female Prime Minister.

  • Margaret Thatcher

    Margaret Thatcher - a life in pictures

    The Iron Lady

    When she entered office in 1979, she promised that the Conservatives would cut income tax, reduce public expenditure, make it easier for people to buy their own homes and curb the power of the unions. She cultivated the image of the "iron lady."

  • default

    Margaret Thatcher - a life in pictures

    Victory in the Falklands

    She enhanced her tough reputation with a decisive response to the Argentine invasion of the Falkland Islands in 1982. She sent a naval task force and the islands were re-taken when the Argentine forces surrendered. Victory in the Falklands ensured a Conservative landslide in the 1983 election.

  • Bildergalerie Margaret Thatcher Archiv 21.07.1981

    Margaret Thatcher - a life in pictures

    Cold war allies

    Thatcher formed a special relationship with US President Ronald Reagan. On his death she described Reagan as a great American who "won the Cold War."

  • Bildergalerie Margaret Thatcher Archiv 13.10.1984

    Margaret Thatcher - a life in pictures

    IRA bombing

    An IRA bomb exploded in the Conservative Party conference hotel in Brighton in southern England in October 1984, where Thatcher was staying. Five people died and many others were seriously injured, but Thatcher survived.

  • Bildergalerie Margaret Thatcher Archiv 27.11.1990

    Margaret Thatcher - a life in pictures

    Leaving Downing Street

    Despite winning a third election victory in 1987, Margaret Thatcher resigned in 1990 after facing a leadership challenge. John Major was elected her successor and Margaret Thatcher returned to the back benches, finally standing down as a member of parliament in 1992 when the Conservatives, against all predictions, were again returned to power.

  • Bildergalerie Margaret Thatcher Archiv 25.05.2010

    Margaret Thatcher - a life in pictures

    Years of declining health

    She received the Order of the Garter in 1995 and became Baroness Thatcher. She remained a political player for a decade until ill health forced her to retire. After a series of minor strokes, her doctors advised her against making public speaking appearances and she appeared increasingly frail.

    Author: Sue Bonney-Cox, Kristin Zeier


