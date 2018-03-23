World′s largest cruise ship ready for 7 seas | DW Travel | DW | 23.03.2018

The world's largest cruise liner was handed over to the US shipping company Royal Carribean on Friday. Built by the STX shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, the 228,000 gross registered tonnage ship is slightly larger than its sister ship "Harmony of the Seas", which was delivered in May 2016.

It is a floating city with restaurants, skating rink, musical theatre, surf simulator, gyms and a 30 metre long giant slide. On Saturday, the ship is due to leave for Malaga, spending its first season on cruises in the Mediterranean.

is/ch (AFP)