 World′s largest cruise ship ready for 7 seas | DW Travel | DW | 23.03.2018
Travel

World's largest cruise ship ready for 7 seas

The Symphony of the Seas is 362 metres long and 66 metres wide and can accommodate up to 6680 passengers and 2200 crew members.

Symphony of the Seas (picture-alliance/AP Images/D. Vincent)

The world's largest cruise liner was handed over to the US shipping company Royal Carribean on Friday. Built by the STX shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, the 228,000 gross registered tonnage ship is slightly larger than its sister ship "Harmony of the Seas", which was delivered in May 2016.

Symphony of the Seas Schiff (picture-alliance/dpa/F.Dubray)

It is a floating city with restaurants, skating rink, musical theatre, surf simulator, gyms and a 30 metre long giant slide. On Saturday, the ship is due to leave for Malaga, spending its first season on cruises in the Mediterranean.

is/ch (AFP)

 

DW recommends

Protecting Mexico's island paradise

The popularity of the Mexican island of Cozumel as a cruise destination is great for the economy — but not necessarily for nature. The country is now trying to protect its blue waters and fragile coral reefs. (20.03.2018)  

Venice to restrict large cruise ships

Large cruise ships will be allowed back into the Venice lagoon, but will be kept away from St Mark's Square, the Italian government has announced, limiting a practice seen as an potential environmental risk. (08.11.2017)  

Sea cruise market going full steam ahead

The sea cruise market is enjoying an unabated boom. For years, passenger numbers have been increasing and the cruise ships have become ever bigger and more extraordinary. There is no end in sight for this boom. (07.03.2017)  

Related content

Nature conservation in cruise ship paradise 16.03.2018

With some five million holiday-makers visiting Cozumel every year, the Caribbean island has become the main cruise harbor in Mexico. Tourism has a huge impact on the local economy, but is leaving it's marks on the island. The 100,000 inhabitants are now looking for new ways to combine nature conservation and tourism.

Berlin Brandenburger Earth Hour

World's landmarks turn off light for nature 22.03.2018

World landmarks from the Eiffel Tower to the Empire State Building will go dark this weekend. Due to "Earth Hour" campaign to support the fight against climate change and highlight the dangers mankind poses to nature.

Changi Flughafen in Singapur

The world's best airports 2018 22.03.2018

Singapore Changi Airport was named the world's best airport at the 2018 World Airport Awards. At this year's Skytrax survey, airports worldwide were once again awarded in various categories. Here is the 2018 ranking:

