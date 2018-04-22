World Press Freedom Index 2018: Europe turning into crisis region for journalists

Hostility towards journalists and media poses a serious threat to democracies around the world, including Europe, media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in its 2018 World Press Freedom Index on Wednesday.

Europe is still the region where press freedom is highest, but it also worsened the most out of all other regions this year.

Out of the top five countries where the press freedom situation deteriorated the most, four of them are located in Europe.

Malta, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Serbia all fell substantially on the ranking. The watchdog voiced particular concern about the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in Malta followed by the killing of investigative reporter Jan Kuciak just five months later.

With the rise of populist politics and "strongman" leaders, Europe's downward trend will likely continue, RSF said.

"I think the developments in central and eastern Europe make it clear that we are dealing in many cases with not yet established democracies, whose EU membership may have come too early," Christian Mihr, the head of the German branch of RSF, told DW.

Triple threat from Trump, China, Russia

RSF said that animosity towards journalists is "no longer confined to authoritarian countries such as Turkey and Egypt," but has entered others as well.

The watchdog accused US President Donald Trump, Russia and China of perpetrating anti-media rhetoric and actively seeking to curb press freedom.

The report voiced particular concern about the "censorship and surveillance" of journalists in China, as well as President Xi Jinping's efforts to export its "oppressive" media model across Asia.

"Xi Jinping's China is getting closer and closer to a contemporary version of totalitarianism," the report read.

Norway held its place at the top of the World Press Freedom Index for the second year in a row, while North Korea remained last in last place out of the 180 countries ranked.

The country that made the biggest jump on the list was Gambia, which jumped 22 spots to reach number 122.

Germany rose one place up to number 15 while the United States fell two spots under Trump to 45.

Turkey, which has jailed the highest number of journalists worldwide, is now among the 25 most repressive countries.

rs/kms (AFP, dpa)

Additional reporting by Richard A. Fuchs