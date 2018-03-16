 World Poetry Day: Guess the poet! | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 21.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

World Poetry Day: Guess the poet!

How well do you know your world poetry? Bonus points if you get the last one.
Watch video 02:23

Guess the poet

March 21 was named World Poetry Day by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1999. The day is supposed to celebrate not just the art of poetry, but also linguistic diversity.

DW has put together a short video quiz to see how well you know your world poetry.

DW recommends

75 Million Pledged to Protect Cultural Heritage

A donor conference in Paris commits funds to cultural heritage protection in the wake of IS's destruction of ancient Palmyra (21.03.2017)  

Leipzig Book Prize announces shortlist

It's Germany's second most important literary accolade after the German Book Prize. The Leipzig Book Prize has nominated 15 titles - including a book of poetry in the fiction category. (16.02.2017)  

Axing the arts and public broadcasting in the US: Who is affected?

US President Donald Trump's 2017 budget proposes the elimination of funding for the NEA, NEH and CPB. Here's what these institutions are and who stands to lose. (06.03.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Guess the poet  

Related content

Dodo Illustration

A poetic jolt - poems about extinction of species 21.03.2018

Animal poetry is political, says Mikael Vogel. In his poetry collection "Dodos On The Run" he questions man's responsibility for the mass extinction of animals in plain words.

Berlin Globals: Jumoke Adeyanju 09.03.2018

"When I came to Berlin, I wanted to make myself and my people visible" - This week's Berlin Global Jumọke Adeyanju is a poet, dancer, and moderator. As founder of The Poetry Meets Series at Villa Neukölln, she has brought artists including Amewu, JuJu Rogers, Fatima Moumouni, Musa Okwonga and Adi Amati on stage.

The Poetry Projekt Berlin | Workshop Box Kahel Kaschmiri liest

Young Afghan refugees win prize for poems on their escape to Europe 09.02.2018

Six young Afghans have been awarded a poetry prize named after Else Lasker-Schüler. Words, feelings and their refugee fate — the teenage refugees have a lot in common with the famous German Jewish poet.

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 logo

Arts.21 - The Rise of Young Women in Film

All over world, women are taking the film industry by storm. What motivates them? And how did they get their break? Five filmmakers - all Berlinale Talents participants - tell us about their struggle for recognition on our Arts.21 Special. 

Arts.21

Comic-Band IKON von Simon Schwartz, erschienen im avant-Verlag

IKON – Comic art in black and white

It is a story of love, loss, and self-deception involving a woman who claims to be Anastasia, daughter of Czar Nicolas II of Russia. In his latest graphic novel, Simon Schwartz again takes on a historical figure.  

Music

Udo Lindenberg performs in East Berlin's Palace of the Republic in 1983 (picture-alliance/Dieter Klar)

'Panic rocker' Udo Lindenberg now has his own museum

The self-declared "panic rocker" and peace activist Udo Lindenberg flew high, fell far and came back "like a phoenix from the bottle." At the opening of his Panik City museum, here are some of the stages of his life. 

Arts

Ausstellung zu US Künstler Keith Haring an der Albertina in Wien (The Keith Haring Foundation)

Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements

Before his death at the age of 31, Keith Haring had made a name for himself in New York's pop scene for his use of seemingly simplistic drawings and biting political statements. His work is on display in Vienna. 

Digital Culture

Dänemark Statue Kleine Meerjungfrau (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Rumpenhorst)

Artworks that have been banned by Facebook

Facebook has blocked various pictures of paintings and sculptures on display in museums and public spaces — only to apologize briefly afterwards. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  