World Poetry Day: Guess the poet! | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 21.03.2018

How well do you know your world poetry? Bonus points if you get the last one.
March 21 was named World Poetry Day by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1999. The day is supposed to celebrate not just the art of poetry, but also linguistic diversity.
DW has put together a short video quiz to see how well you know your world poetry.
