World in Progress Multiclick

A weekly look at globalization, education, economic development, human rights and more.
World in Progress is a 30-minute radio show that connects the dots in a globalized era.
Sharia Law and tourism in Aceh, Indonesia -- Tolerance and Christian theology in Morocco -- More young Copts in Egypt are interested in monastic life -- Daoism is seeing a revival in China's Zhongnan mountains
Some countries have made great strides towards reaching the Sustainable Development Goals, but there's a major setback: Some governments know very little about their citizens. How can they build enough schools and hospitals if they don't know how many people live in a particular region? Ajit Niranjan has been exploring how this lack of data could be hampering development.
