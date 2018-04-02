 World in Progress Multiclick | World| Breakings news and perspectives from around the globe | DW | 04.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Living in a changing world

World in Progress Multiclick

A weekly look at globalization, education, economic development, human rights and more.

   

Symbolbild Christentum Judentum Islam (picture alliance /Godong/Robert Harding)

WWW links

Subscribe to the show

World in Progress page  

Audios and videos on the topic

World in Progress: Tolerance and Christian theology in Morocco  

World in Progress: More Coptic Christians in Egypt opt for monastic life  

World in Progress: Sharia Law and Tourism in Aceh  

Related content

Symbolbild Christentum Judentum Islam

World in Progress: Stories that matter from around the world 04.04.2018

World in Progress is a 30-minute radio show that connects the dots in a globalized era.

Symbolbild Christentum Judentum Islam

World in Progress: Seeking inner peace in times of turmoil 04.04.2018

Sharia Law and tourism in Aceh, Indonesia -- Tolerance and Christian theology in Morocco -- More young Copts in Egypt are interested in monastic life -- Daoism is seeing a revival in China's Zhongnan mountains

Bangladesch Myanmar - Grenzgebiet Rohingya - Flüchtlinge

World in Progress: Dangerous lack of data 21.03.2018

Some countries have made great strides towards reaching the Sustainable Development Goals, but there's a major setback: Some governments know very little about their citizens. How can they build enough schools and hospitals if they don't know how many people live in a particular region? Ajit Niranjan has been exploring how this lack of data could be hampering development.

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 