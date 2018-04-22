 Women′s Champions League: Wolfsburg on course for final after semifinal first-leg win | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 22.04.2018
Sports

Women's Champions League: Wolfsburg on course for final after semifinal first-leg win

Wolfsburg's women can continue to dream of a second treble after a first-leg semifinal win over Chelsea put them in pole position to reach the final. The other semifinal, Manchester City vs. Lyon, finished goalless.

UEFA WCL | Chelsea Ladies v Wolfsburg Ladies - Halbfinale (picture-alliance/empics/P. Harding)

German champions VfL Wolfsburg took a huge step towards the final of the UEFA Women's Champions League with a 3-1 win in their semifinal first leg away at LFC Chelsea.

Two first-half goals from Wolfsburg's Icelandic midfielder Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir turned the game around after the English side had taken an early lead through South Korean Ji So-Yun in front of 3,329 spectators at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in Kingston.

After the break, Lara Dickenmann added a third for the Wolves to make it 3-1 and put the two-time winners in pole position to qualify for the final in Kiev in May.

In the other semifinal, holders Olympique Lyon were held to a goalless draw away at Manchester City. For the French team, featuring German national team captain Dzsenifer Marozsan, the stalemate ended a run of 28 straight victories this season.

The return legs will take place on Sunday, with Wolfsburg still on course to repeat their 2013 treble.

mf/ft (dpa/sid)

