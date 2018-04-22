Wine production drops, but there’s still enough to go round

Are you drinking more than your fair share of wine? There are fewer than five bottles produced globally per person each year. The flow has been stemmed somewhat by poor weather conditions in Europe.
Wine production tailed off in Europe during 2017, bringing down world production to its lowest level since 1957 according to the latest report from the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV).
The fall has been blamed on poor weather conditions.
Globally, the total volume produced in 2017 was 250 million hectoliters – the equivalent of 33.3 billion bottles of wine – or about four-and-a-half bottles per person annually. Only 243 million hectoliters were drunk, so there was plenty to spare.
However, there could be a knock-on effect for wine companies that sell less expensive wine, because they have smaller margins. Cheaper wines could see an increase in price.
Frost and storms take toll
The French government said production last year had fallen so much because of poor weather conditions including spring frosts, drought and storms. Main growing regions including Bordeaux and Champagne were affected. The last time France had such a low volume of production was in 1957, when spring frost also destroyed grapes. Similar problems were seen in other parts of Europe.
In South America there was a mixed picture, thought to be down to climatic disruption caused by El Nino which caused a big drop there in 2016. In Chile, it got worse but Argentina saw production increase.
Wine production in the United States remained "very high," according to the OIV report, at 23.3 million hectoliters. Australian wine production and South African wine production increased.
