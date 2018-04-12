 Will Syria′s Assad get the message? Ask Russia and Iran, say former US officials | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 15.04.2018
Middle East

Will Syria's Assad get the message? Ask Russia and Iran, say former US officials

Former top US officials are uncertain whether the Syria strikes will achieve their intended goal to deter Assad regime's using of chemical weapons. But the attacks sent some key additional messages.

Rubble at the destroyed Scientific Research Centre (Reuters/O. Sanadiki)

The Trump administration made clear that attacks against Syria's chemical weapons program had one purpose: to deter Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from using such weapons again in future as he had done, the United States and others said, recently in the city of Douma.

Friday night's strike came one year after the US hit the Assad regime in similar fashion after Damascus had allegedly carried out a deadly chemical attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun. This time, however, the US was not acting alone, and it, along with France and the UK, conducted significantly more strikes than a year ago.

Read more: Airstrikes in Syria: What you need to know

The fresh US-led action, described as a one-off attack, capped a tumultuous lead-up to an intervention that started, as has become routine in Washington, by a presidential tweet. In it, Trump promised swift and tough US military action, denounced Assad and taunted Russia and Iran. The tweet triggered international alarm about an imminent attack in one of the most volatile regions and left US officials scrambling for answers.

When the attack came — days after Trump's initial timeline — it was in concert with two allies and clearly limited in scope to a narrow set of targets. To many observers, the military action looked more like a restrained response than a broader one initially forecast by Trump. That's led to several questions:  

Will Assad still get the message and stop using chemical weapons?

"I am underwhelmed," said Ryan Crocker, a former US ambassador to Syria, who also served as Washington's envoy in Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan. "We basically did the same thing we did a year ago on a slightly larger scale. But it is not going to do any lasting damage to Assad's ability to use chemical weapons in the future or anything else."
Watch video 00:30

Stoltenberg: All NATO allies back Syria airstrikes

"Will this deter him — that's a question that remains open," said Philip Breedlove, the former NATO and US military commander in Europe. "Remember that this criminal, this monster leader of Syria, enjoys the support and the enabling capabilities and the exterior political support of Russia and Iran."

Read more: US-led strikes on Syria: A move with unpredictable consequences

While it's difficult to predict Assad's response, to change his calculus would probably require action that threatened the very foundation of his regime, said Mona Yacoubian, a Syria scholar at the United States Institute of Peace. "In that sense, these strikes were probably too limited to do that."

All three experts highlighted the influence of Russia and Iran on the Assad regime.

Putin besucht russische Luftwaffenbasis in Syrien (picture-alliance/dpa/M.Klimentyev)

It's Putin who will have the most influence on Syria's use of chemical weapons, not US strikes

"Remember that Mr. Assad by himself is not capable of all these things that are going on around him," said Breedlove. "He is enabled, empowered and encouraged by Russia and Iran."

"If they say don't do this again, he probably won't do it again," agreed Crocker, referring to Moscow and Tehran's sway over Assad's use of chemical weapons.

"I would look at Iran particularly", the former US diplomat said, adding, "I can't believe the Iranians are just fine with this. They suffered a great deal from chemical attacks in the Iran-Iraq war. They know what it's like."

Russia, said Yacoubian, despite some bellicose rhetoric, also can have no interest in escalating a conflict with the US over Syria and might be inclined to clamp down on Assad's use of chemical weapons for its own reasons.

A British jet about to take off for a mission in Syria (picture-alliance/AP Photo/L. Matthews)

The US was right to seek allies in the strikes, but having just two may not have been a strong signal

While Crocker supported Washington's decision to not strike Syria alone this time, the lack of participation of any other nations aside from Britain and France, sends a bad signal to Arab countries in light of the approaching 100th anniversary of the Versailles Treaty next year that ended World War I, he said. "No on in the West will tweet to this, everybody in the Middle East will because the British and the French, of course, were the ones who divided up the Ottoman Middle Eastern territories."

The former US diplomat also expressed his astonishment about the timing of Berlin's announcement not to participate in a military strike against Syria.

"I found it more than a little sad and disturbing that Germany chose International Holocaust Remembrance Day to make a public statement that under no circumstances whatsoever would Germany participate in a strike on a chemical weapons facility," said Crocker.

What do the strikes tell us about the Trump administration?

Washington, US-Präsident Donald Trump spricht während einer Kabinettssitzung im Weißen Haus (Reuters/K.Lamarque )

Mattis is one of very few Cabinet members who have not felt the ire of the president

Asked whether the US response could be read as a sign that the Pentagon, which under Defense Secretary James Mattis had advocated for a careful and coordinated response, prevailed over the White House's initial call for swift action, the experts rejected such an interpretation as going too far.

Still, the nature and the execution of the attack, proves that Mattis plays an important role right now, said Crocker. "Pretty clearly he is able to calm the president down," he said. "Not many people can do that."

Read more: What foreign powers want from the Syrian war

Former NATO Commander Breedlove, who declined to engage in politics, praised Mattis and General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff.

"What you have seen here is that these two incredible military leaders have given their boss, the commander-in-chief, their advice, and the commander-in-chief made the decision based on that advice. Frankly, I think they got it right."

USA John Bolton (Imago/Zumapress)

Many wonder what Bolton's role will be in shaping US foreign policy

Experts have wondered whether Trump will continue to heed the counsel of his military leaders, particularly with the ascent of the hardline John Bolton as national security adviser. 

Similarly interesting will be whether Trump's newly formed team of Pentagon chief Mattis, Bolton and Mike Pompeo, who appears likely to be confirmed as the new secretary of state, will address what Crocker, the former Syria ambassador, calls the administration's underlying problem.

"There still is no Syria strategy in Washington."

  • Karte Syrien kontrollierte Gebiete 11. April 2018 ENG

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    Armed factions in Syria

    Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to many civilians.

  • Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The dictator

    Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

  • A Turkish flag waving on the border to Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The northern watchman

    Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. The Turkish military has intervened alongside rebels in northern Aleppo, Afrin and Idlib province.

  • Russian president Vladimir Putin

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The eastern guardian

    The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

  • Donald Trump

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The western allies

    A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks for the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

  • Members of the Free Syrian Army shout slogans against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The rebels

    The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

  • Female Syrian YPG fighters

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The resistance

    Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

  • Islamic State terrorist in a jet plane in Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The new jihadists

    "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is facing defeat in both countries after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

  • A fighter from Syria's al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front holds his group flag as he stands in front of the governor building in Idlib province

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The old jihadists

    IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

  • A military truck carrying Shalamcheh missiles drives past the presidential rostrum during the annual Army Day military parade on April 18, 2014 in Tehran

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The Persian shadow

    Iran had supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad before the conflict emerged in 2011. Eager to maintain its influence in the Middle East, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson


