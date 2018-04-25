 Who are the top contenders for the German Film Awards? | Film | DW | 26.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Film

Who are the top contenders for the German Film Awards?

With 10 nominations, "3 Days in Quiberon" is this year's top contender for a "Lola," as the German Film Awards are also known. Here are other works that could win a prize on Friday.

  • still from '3 Days in Quiberon' with Marie Bäumer (Rohfilm Factory/Prokino/Peter Hartwig)

    German Film Awards: the favorites

    10 nominations: '3 Days in Quiberon'

    The film directed by Emily Atef portrays three well documented days in the life of the legendary actress Romy Schneider. With its 10 nods, the portrait is the top contender in the race for this year's German Film Awards, also known as the Lolas. It is competing with five other works in the best film category.

  • Still from 'The Captain' (Courtesy of TIFF)

    German Film Awards: the favorites

    Robert Schwentke's 'The Captain'

    Another black-and-white work featuring strong visuals has been nominated for best film. In "The Captain," director Robert Schwentke revisits the true story of a German soldier who found a Nazi captain's uniform towards the end of World War II; by wearing it, he quickly turned into a gruesome war criminal.

  • Still from 'In the Fade' with Diane Kruger (Warner Bros. )

    German Film Awards: the favorites

    Oscar-nominated: 'In the Fade'

    Fatih Akin didn't win an Oscar for his neo-Nazi murders drama "In the Fade," starring Diane Kruger, but he's still up for a Lola. The three other works vying for the best film award are "The Silent Revolution," "Western" and "In the Aisles" — but their odds of winning aren't as strong.

  • Director Emily Atef (Imago)

    German Film Awards: the favorites

    Best director Emily Atef?

    "3 Days in Quiberon" is the Berlin-based German-French-Iranian director's most successful work to date. Even though the film left the Berlinale empty-handed, it is bound to be in the spotlight at the German Film Awards. Along with Fatih Akin and Valeska Grisebach, Emily Atef is nominated for a Lola in the best director category.

  • actress Marie Bäumer (picture alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    German Film Awards: the favorites

    Strong hopes for Marie Bäumer

    Actress Marie Bäumer is seen as the favorite in the category best lead actress. Her depiction of Romy Schneider in "3 Days in Quiberon" strongly impressed critics when it premiered at the Berlinale. Diane Krüger ("In the Fade") and Kim Riedle ("Back for Good") are also nominated in the same category.

  • Sandra Hüller and Franz Rogowski in 'In the Aisles' (Sommerhaus Filmproduktion/Anke Neugebauer)

    German Film Awards: the favorites

    Best actor in a lead role

    Andreas Lust ("Casting"), Oliver Masucci ("Subs") and Franz Rogowski ("In the Aisles," pictured above with Sandra Hüller) are the three actors nominated in the best actor category. Rogowski, who also starred in another Berlinale competition film this year, Christian Petzold's "Transit," is seen as a favorite among the three nominees.

  • Still from 'The Silent Revolution' (Studiocanal GmbH / Julia Terjung)

    German Film Awards: the favorites

    Several other categories

    Along with the awards for best actors, directors and films, the Lolas recognize the best editing, artistic direction, sound — and of course cinematography. In this category, Jens Harant is among the nominees for his impressive photography on "The Silent Revolution" (picture). Four other cinematographers are equally nominated for their work.

  • Filmstill Teheran Tabu (Coop99 Filmproduktion)

    German Film Awards: the favorites

    A Lola for best music

    Among the four composers nominated for a German Film Award for best music is Ali N. Askin, who composed a dramatic-melancholic soundtrack for the animated drama "Tehran Taboo," directed by Ali Soozandeh.

  • Hark Bohm (Getty Images)

    German Film Awards: the favorites

    Lifetime achievement award for Hark Bohm

    The "veteran" of the evening is Hark Bohm, who will be turning 80 this year. The Hamburg-based actor, director, scriptwriter and producer will be recognized with the Special Award for Outstanding Contributions to German Cinema. He might win a second prize too, as the co-author of Fatih Akin's "In the Fade."

  • Film still 'Fack Ju Göhte 3' (2017 Constantin Film Verleih GmbH/Kristian Schuller)

    German Film Awards: the favorites

    Moviegoers' favorite: 'Fack Ju Göhte 3'

    Another winner is already determined ahead of Friday's ceremony. After complaints that box-office hits went unrecognized at the Lolas, the category Viewers' Choice: Best German Film of the Year was created. This year's award goes to Bora Dagtekin's "Fack Ju Göhte 3," which was seen by six million moviegoers in Germany.

  • Stage at the 2015 Lola awards (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

    German Film Awards: the favorites

    A celebration of German cinema

    The gala night of the German Film Awards celebrates both commercial and artistic success. The ceremony on April 27 will include different performances, tributes and of course a bunch of happy award winners. Held at the Palais am Funkturm in Berlin, the event's host is German-Bosnian actor Edin Hasanovic.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (eg)


  • still from '3 Days in Quiberon' with Marie Bäumer (Rohfilm Factory/Prokino/Peter Hartwig)

    German Film Awards: the favorites

    10 nominations: '3 Days in Quiberon'

    The film directed by Emily Atef portrays three well documented days in the life of the legendary actress Romy Schneider. With its 10 nods, the portrait is the top contender in the race for this year's German Film Awards, also known as the Lolas. It is competing with five other works in the best film category.

  • Still from 'The Captain' (Courtesy of TIFF)

    German Film Awards: the favorites

    Robert Schwentke's 'The Captain'

    Another black-and-white work featuring strong visuals has been nominated for best film. In "The Captain," director Robert Schwentke revisits the true story of a German soldier who found a Nazi captain's uniform towards the end of World War II; by wearing it, he quickly turned into a gruesome war criminal.

  • Still from 'In the Fade' with Diane Kruger (Warner Bros. )

    German Film Awards: the favorites

    Oscar-nominated: 'In the Fade'

    Fatih Akin didn't win an Oscar for his neo-Nazi murders drama "In the Fade," starring Diane Kruger, but he's still up for a Lola. The three other works vying for the best film award are "The Silent Revolution," "Western" and "In the Aisles" — but their odds of winning aren't as strong.

  • Director Emily Atef (Imago)

    German Film Awards: the favorites

    Best director Emily Atef?

    "3 Days in Quiberon" is the Berlin-based German-French-Iranian director's most successful work to date. Even though the film left the Berlinale empty-handed, it is bound to be in the spotlight at the German Film Awards. Along with Fatih Akin and Valeska Grisebach, Emily Atef is nominated for a Lola in the best director category.

  • actress Marie Bäumer (picture alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    German Film Awards: the favorites

    Strong hopes for Marie Bäumer

    Actress Marie Bäumer is seen as the favorite in the category best lead actress. Her depiction of Romy Schneider in "3 Days in Quiberon" strongly impressed critics when it premiered at the Berlinale. Diane Krüger ("In the Fade") and Kim Riedle ("Back for Good") are also nominated in the same category.

  • Sandra Hüller and Franz Rogowski in 'In the Aisles' (Sommerhaus Filmproduktion/Anke Neugebauer)

    German Film Awards: the favorites

    Best actor in a lead role

    Andreas Lust ("Casting"), Oliver Masucci ("Subs") and Franz Rogowski ("In the Aisles," pictured above with Sandra Hüller) are the three actors nominated in the best actor category. Rogowski, who also starred in another Berlinale competition film this year, Christian Petzold's "Transit," is seen as a favorite among the three nominees.

  • Still from 'The Silent Revolution' (Studiocanal GmbH / Julia Terjung)

    German Film Awards: the favorites

    Several other categories

    Along with the awards for best actors, directors and films, the Lolas recognize the best editing, artistic direction, sound — and of course cinematography. In this category, Jens Harant is among the nominees for his impressive photography on "The Silent Revolution" (picture). Four other cinematographers are equally nominated for their work.

  • Filmstill Teheran Tabu (Coop99 Filmproduktion)

    German Film Awards: the favorites

    A Lola for best music

    Among the four composers nominated for a German Film Award for best music is Ali N. Askin, who composed a dramatic-melancholic soundtrack for the animated drama "Tehran Taboo," directed by Ali Soozandeh.

  • Hark Bohm (Getty Images)

    German Film Awards: the favorites

    Lifetime achievement award for Hark Bohm

    The "veteran" of the evening is Hark Bohm, who will be turning 80 this year. The Hamburg-based actor, director, scriptwriter and producer will be recognized with the Special Award for Outstanding Contributions to German Cinema. He might win a second prize too, as the co-author of Fatih Akin's "In the Fade."

  • Film still 'Fack Ju Göhte 3' (2017 Constantin Film Verleih GmbH/Kristian Schuller)

    German Film Awards: the favorites

    Moviegoers' favorite: 'Fack Ju Göhte 3'

    Another winner is already determined ahead of Friday's ceremony. After complaints that box-office hits went unrecognized at the Lolas, the category Viewers' Choice: Best German Film of the Year was created. This year's award goes to Bora Dagtekin's "Fack Ju Göhte 3," which was seen by six million moviegoers in Germany.

  • Stage at the 2015 Lola awards (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

    German Film Awards: the favorites

    A celebration of German cinema

    The gala night of the German Film Awards celebrates both commercial and artistic success. The ceremony on April 27 will include different performances, tributes and of course a bunch of happy award winners. Held at the Palais am Funkturm in Berlin, the event's host is German-Bosnian actor Edin Hasanovic.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (eg)


BEST FEATURE-LENGTH FILM

(Nomination prize award: 250,000 euros ($305,000) each):

- "3 Tage in Quiberon" ("3 Days in Quiberon") by Emily Atef

- "Aus dem Nichts" ("In the Fade") by Fatih Akin

- "Der Hauptmann" ("The Captain") by Robert Schwentke

- "In den Gängen" ("In the Aisles") by Thomas Stuber

- "Das schweigende Klassenzimmer" ("The Silent Revolution") by Lars Kraume

- "Western" by Valeska Grisebach

BEST CHILDREN'S FILM 

(Nomination prize award: 125,000 euros each):

- "Amelie rennt" ("Mountain Miracle") by Tobias Wiemann

- "Die kleine Hexe" ("The Little Witch") by Michael Schaerer

Amelie rennt | Mountain Miracle (M. Rattini)

Nominated as Best Children's Film: "Mountain Miracle"

BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM 

(Nomination prize award: 100,000 euros each):

- "Beuys" by Andres Veiel

- "Das Kongo Tribunal" ("The Congo Tribunal") by Milo Rau

- "Taste of Cement" by Ziad Kalthoum

BEST ACTRESS

- Marie Bäumer ("3 Tage in Quiberon")

- Diane Kruger ("Aus dem Nichts")

- Kim Riedle ("Back for Good")

BEST ACTOR

- Andreas Lust ("Casting")

- Oliver Masucci ("Herrliche Zeiten"/"Wonderful Times")

- Franz Rogowski ("In den Gängen")

Filmstills - DAS KONGO TRIBUNAL von Milo Rau (realfictionfilme)

Nominated as Best Documentary Film: "The Congo Tribunal"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

- Birgit Minichmayr ("3 Tage in Quiberon")

- Corinna Kirchhoff ("Casting")

- Sandra Hüller ("In den Gängen")

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

- Robert Gwisdek ("3 Tage in Quiberon")

- Charly Hübner ("3 Tage in Quiberon")

- Alexander Fehling ("Der Hauptmann")

Nominated as Best Director: Emily Atef (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

BEST DIRECTION

- Emily Atef ("3 Tage in Quiberon")

- Fatih Akin ("Aus dem Nichts")

- Valeska Grisebach ("Western")

BEST SCREENPLAY

- Fatih Akin, Hark Bohm ("Aus dem Nichts")

- Nicolas Wackerbarth, Hannes Held ("Casting")

- Lars Kraume ("Das schweigende Klassenzimmer")

TOP BOX-OFFICE DRAW OF THE YEAR

-"Fack Ju Göhte 3" by Bora Dagtekin

HONORARY AWARD

- Hark Bohm
 

 

 

 

DW recommends

'Fack Ju Göhte:' Trademark or insult?

The German film franchise "Fack Ju Göhte" wants to trademark its name — but European courts won't allow it, saying the phrase can be taken as an insult. DW asked expert Emma Byrne about the impact of swear words. (24.01.2018)  

'The Captain': How a normal World War II soldier became a war criminal

Known for Hollywood films, German director Robert Schwentke has tackled a chapter of World War II from an unusual perspective in his new movie "The Captain," which shows that sometimes the uniform does make the man. (12.03.2018)  

Exploring film legend Romy Schneider's soul in '3 Days in Quiberon'

The movie "3 Days in Quiberon," directed by Emily Atef, portrays the star of the "Sissi" trilogy in a period of crisis towards the end of her life. Here's a look back at Schneider's most memorable roles. (11.04.2018)  

Berlinale: The top titles in the competition

Who will win the Golden Bear? Here's a look at some of the top candidates, as well as the winners of the independent jury awards, revealed a day prior to the Berlin International Film Festival's main prizes. (24.02.2018)  

Fatih Akin's latest film takes up terror from right extremists

With "In the Fade," the acclaimed director Fatih Akin explores the case of murders in Germany committed by the NSU terror cell. (21.11.2017)  

German Film Awards: the favorites

With 10 nominations, "3 Days in Quiberon" is this year's top contender for a "Lola," as the German Film Awards are also known. Here are other works that could win an award on Friday. (26.04.2018)  

Related content

Berlinale 2018 Film 3 Tage in Quiberon

German Film Awards: the favorites 26.04.2018

With 10 nominations, "3 Days in Quiberon" is this year's top contender for a "Lola," as the German Film Awards are also known. Here are other works that could win an award on Friday.

BdT Bunte Leuchtstreifen

Movie set Germany 20.02.2018

The Oberbaumbrücke served as a backdrop in the movie "Run Lola Run" by Tom Tykwer and in the action thriller "Unknown" with Liam Neeson and Diane Kruger. A filming trip from Berlin via Eisenhüttenstadt to Neuschwanstein.

Pressekonferenz zur 68. Berlinale

Berlinale International Film Festival announces full 2018 program 06.02.2018

19 films from international directors will compete to win the festival's Golden Bear for best film. Berlinale's 68th edition will also address the #MeToo movement and industry gender parity through side events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

Filmstill 3 Tage in Quiberon (Prokino Filmverleih GmbH)

Who are the top contenders for the German Film Awards?

With 10 nominations, "3 Days in Quiberon" is this year's top contender for a "Lola," as the German Film Awards are also known. Here are other works that could win a prize on Friday.  

Books

Covers and participants of Writing in Migration Festival (Inter Kontinental )

Berlin holds its first African literary festival

Berlin's first literature festival with and by African writers, "Writing in Migration" explores these authors' trans-cultural experiences. Ahead of the event, DW spoke to three authors taking part in its program.  

Music

01.2012 DW PopXport Quiz

PopXport quiz: Who penned the original of "Seemann"?

Take part in the quiz and you could win great CDs! We play a cover version of a German hit, and you tell us who did the original.  

Arts

Filmstill - THE MISFITS, Marilyn Monroe, Montgomery Clift, 1961 (picture-alliance/Everett Colle)

Making llamas feel more glamorous than Marilyn Monroe: Inge Morath's iconic works

Inge Morath's eye for detail and her meticulous manner of working led the Austrian journalist to join the famous Paris-based Magnum photography agency. A show devoted to her work opens in Berlin. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel | Witch it (Barrel Roll Games GmbH)

'Witch It' wins top prizes at German Computer Games Awards

The most important prize in the country's gaming industry, the German Computer Games Awards selects innovative games in 14 categories. This year's winners include "Huxley," "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Townsmen VR." 

Culture

Essen Ausstellung Das Zeitalter der Kohle - Fräse (Deutsches Bergbau-Museum Bochum)

The end of an era: hard coal in Germany

200 years of coal mining have certainly left their mark on Europe. As Germany prepares for the closure of its last two hard coal mines, an exhibition in Essen takes a look back at the "Age of Coal." 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  