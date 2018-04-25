Who are the top contenders for the German Film Awards?

With 10 nominations, "3 Days in Quiberon" is this year's top contender for a "Lola," as the German Film Awards are also known. Here are other works that could win a prize on Friday.
BEST FEATURE-LENGTH FILM
(Nomination prize award: 250,000 euros ($305,000) each):
- "3 Tage in Quiberon" ("3 Days in Quiberon") by Emily Atef
- "Aus dem Nichts" ("In the Fade") by Fatih Akin
- "Der Hauptmann" ("The Captain") by Robert Schwentke
- "In den Gängen" ("In the Aisles") by Thomas Stuber
- "Das schweigende Klassenzimmer" ("The Silent Revolution") by Lars Kraume
- "Western" by Valeska Grisebach
BEST CHILDREN'S FILM
(Nomination prize award: 125,000 euros each):
- "Amelie rennt" ("Mountain Miracle") by Tobias Wiemann
- "Die kleine Hexe" ("The Little Witch") by Michael Schaerer
BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM
(Nomination prize award: 100,000 euros each):
- "Beuys" by Andres Veiel
- "Das Kongo Tribunal" ("The Congo Tribunal") by Milo Rau
- "Taste of Cement" by Ziad Kalthoum
BEST ACTRESS
- Marie Bäumer ("3 Tage in Quiberon")
- Diane Kruger ("Aus dem Nichts")
- Kim Riedle ("Back for Good")
BEST ACTOR
- Andreas Lust ("Casting")
- Oliver Masucci ("Herrliche Zeiten"/"Wonderful Times")
- Franz Rogowski ("In den Gängen")
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Birgit Minichmayr ("3 Tage in Quiberon")
- Corinna Kirchhoff ("Casting")
- Sandra Hüller ("In den Gängen")
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Robert Gwisdek ("3 Tage in Quiberon")
- Charly Hübner ("3 Tage in Quiberon")
- Alexander Fehling ("Der Hauptmann")
BEST DIRECTION
- Emily Atef ("3 Tage in Quiberon")
- Fatih Akin ("Aus dem Nichts")
- Valeska Grisebach ("Western")
BEST SCREENPLAY
- Fatih Akin, Hark Bohm ("Aus dem Nichts")
- Nicolas Wackerbarth, Hannes Held ("Casting")
- Lars Kraume ("Das schweigende Klassenzimmer")
TOP BOX-OFFICE DRAW OF THE YEAR
-"Fack Ju Göhte 3" by Bora Dagtekin
HONORARY AWARD
- Hark Bohm
