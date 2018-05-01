 WHO: 7 million people dying yearly from polluted air | News | DW | 02.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

WHO: 7 million people dying yearly from polluted air

Over 90 percent of people on Earth are breathing high levels of pollutants, according to a World Health Organization report. The UN body warned that toxins in the air can lead to strokes, heart attacks and lung cancer.

Indien Neu Delhi Smog und Luftverschmutzung (Reuters/C. McNaughton)

Air pollution is to blame for around 7 million deaths around the globe each year, according to a new report released by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday.

Nine out of ten people globally are breathing in high levels of pollutants, according to new data gathered by the UN health body.

Read moreWhat will it take to clear the air in Berlin?

"Air pollution threatens us all, but the poorest and most marginalized people bear the brunt of the burden," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

Over 90 percent of deaths due to poor air quality occurred in low- and middle-income countries located primarily in Asia and Africa, the WHO report found.

Read moreLife behind a mask — China's cities still choking on smog

  • Protestors convene in Berlin to protest against diesel (photo: Reuters/F. Bensch)

    Europe's battle against deadly air pollution

    Cutting back on diesel

    Germany has launched a scheme to retrofit its diesel public buses with exhaust-scrubbing systems, and introduce charging points to encourage drivers to switch to e-cars. Still, environmentalists say that's not enough. They want all diesel vehicles – including private cars – retrofitted, or taken off the road.

  • Milan, covered in smog (photo: picture alliance/NurPhoto/F. Di Nucci)

    Europe's battle against deadly air pollution

    Taking cars off streets

    Milan, one of Italy's most polluted cities, has banned cars from its downtown area during certain hours. Other cities in Italy and abroad have experimented with similar schemes, for example permitting only cars with odd or even license plates on the road at given times in order to limit the amount of traffic.

  • A woman is holding a scarf in front of her face to protect herself from exhaust fumes (photo: picture alliance/dpa/G. Licovski)

    Europe's battle against deadly air pollution

    Free public transport

    The Macedonian capital of Skopje is battling with pollution levels up to 15 higher than permitted by the EU – though it's not yet a member state so isn't facing fines. Macedonia's smog problem is largely down to burning coal and emissions from aging, inefficient industry and vehicles. To get people to leave their dirty old cars at home, the government has introduced free public transport.

  • Children in the UK protesting against air pollution (photo: picture alliance/empics/C. Radburn)

    Europe's battle against deadly air pollution

    Sounding the alarm

    One street in London exceeded the EU's annual nitrogen dioxide limit on January 30 – less than a month into 2018. Actually, this is an improvement – it's the first time in a decade the British capital has kept within the annual limit for more than six days. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced he wants to alert the city's schools on days when pollution is particularly bad.

    Author: Sarah Steffen


Household air quality killing millions

The WHO report examined both outdoor and indoor air quality — combining data from over 4,300 towns and cities in 108 countries.

Outdoor, or ambient, air pollution was estimated to have caused 4.2 million deaths in 2016. An estimated 3.8 million people were said to have died during the same time period due to household air pollution caused by cooking with pollutant fuels like charcoal.

Read moreIndia: Delhi closes schools as air pollution hits hazardous levels

The UN agency noted that over 40 percent of the global population doesn't have access to clean cooking fuels or cleaner cooking technology in their homes.

"It is unacceptable that over 3 billion people — most of them women and children — are still breathing deadly smoke every day from using polluting stoves and fuels in their homes" Ghebreyesus said.

According to the WHO, air pollution is a critical risk factor in causing strokes, lung cancer, heart disease and respiratory infections like pneumonia.

  • Traffic jam in Stuttgart

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    Too much traffic makes for bad air

    Cities all over the world are fighting against smog. A German court has ruled that cities are allowed to impose driving bans. Many German cities – including Stuttgart, shown here – have developed an air pollution problem and are debating how best to approach the problem.

  • Panorama of Oslo

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    Oslo, where the diesel ban is reality

    A diesel ban is imposed in the Norwegian capital whenever air pollution levels rise above a prescribed limit. The ban went into effect for the first time on January 17, 2017. Ambulances and other public service vehicles running on diesel are exempt from the measure. The city plans to reduce even more cars by eliminating municipal parking spaces in the center starting in 2019.

  • Snow in Paris

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    Paris is also planning a diesel ban

    Starting in 2024, the French capital will ban diesel vehicles; in 2030 it intends to expand the ban to gas-powered cars. Vehicles manufactured before 1997 are already prohibited in the city on weekdays. When air pollution levels exceed prescribed limits, Parisians have to follow a rotation system in which only cars with either even- or odd-numbered plates are allowed to be driven in the city.

  • Congestion zone in London

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    London has a congestion charge

    If you want to drive into the center of London, a day's ride through the city will cost you ten pounds ($13.80, €11.20). London introduced the congestion charge in 2003. Automatic number plate recognition is used to enforce the measures. Anyone who does not pay the fee faces a heavy fine of up to 240 pounds.

  • Cycle paths in Copenhagen

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    Copenhagen – the most bike-friendly city in the world

    Copenhagen's mayor, Frank Jensen, wants to prevent new diesel cars from entering the city starting in 2019. Currently, over 300 kilometers of roads in the Danish capital can only be used by cyclists. With the new regulations, cycling will become easier, more convenient and cheaper than driving a car. About half of Copenhageners now cycle to work.

  • Teatro Real in Madrid

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    Pedestrian zones spreading in Madrid

    Car-free zones like the square in front of Madrid's Teatro Real is set to become a common sight in the city. Almost the entire center of the Spanish capital will be turned into pedestrian zone in the next five years. Madrid has high smog levels, due to being surrounded by mountains, which causes bad air to get trapped in the city.

  • Electric bus in Helsinki

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    Helsinki offers a traffic app

    Riding public transport will become even easier in the near future in Helsinki. In the next ten years, a mobility on demand system will be developed to include all forms of public transport in one app, including buses, self-driving cars and minibuses with flexible routes. The goal of the app is to be so good that no one will want to own a car.

  • Electric rickshaws in India

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    Driving electric rickshaws in Delhi

    Smog chokes Delhi and levels of air pollution regularly go off the scale. Electric rickshaws will hopefully alleviate the problem. By 2030, all new vehicles will be electrically powered and the city will phase out gas powered vehicles.

    Author: Stella Braun


rs/msh  (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

What will it take to clear the air in Berlin?

Berlin is notorious for dirty air in Germany. The local government wants to introduce speed limits on major roads to tackle the problem, while environmental groups continue to call for a diesel ban across Germany. (09.04.2018)  

Life behind a mask — China's cities still choking on smog

Although air quality improved across China in 2017, in cities like Beijing, pollution masks aren't going out of style just yet. (18.01.2018)  

India: Delhi closes schools as air pollution hits hazardous levels

The Indian capital is covered in a blanket of thick smog as the concentration of harmful particulate matter in the air reached hazardous levels. Local officials have asked schools to remain shut until Sunday. (08.11.2017)  

Battling air pollution through driving bans

Cities around the world are seeking ways to reduce the scourge of smog. German cities are now allowed to ban diesel cars in city centers while other countries provide tempting offers to drivers who leave the car at home. (02.03.2018)  

Europe's battle against deadly air pollution

European cities are choking on fumes. How can they clean up their act? (30.01.2018)  

Related content

Berlin Stadtverkehr

What will it take to clear the air in Berlin? 09.04.2018

Berlin is notorious for dirty air in Germany. The local government wants to introduce speed limits on major roads to tackle the problem, while environmental groups continue to call for a diesel ban across Germany.

New Delhi becomes the capital of air pollution 10.11.2017

India’s capital, New Delhi, is one of the world’s most polluted cities. The air has been at its worst this week this year – spiking to 75 times the levels considered safe by the World Health Organization. Some experts have compared the toxicity level to smoking a couple of packs of cigarettes a day.

China Beijing Smog

UNICEF: Contaminated air threatens millions of babies 06.12.2017

Seventeen million babies worldwide live in areas where air pollution runs six times the recommended limit, UNICEF reports. Excessive air pollution could put brain development at risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 