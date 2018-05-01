WHO: 7 million people dying yearly from polluted air

Air pollution is to blame for around 7 million deaths around the globe each year, according to a new report released by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday.

Nine out of ten people globally are breathing in high levels of pollutants, according to new data gathered by the UN health body.

"Air pollution threatens us all, but the poorest and most marginalized people bear the brunt of the burden," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

Over 90 percent of deaths due to poor air quality occurred in low- and middle-income countries located primarily in Asia and Africa, the WHO report found.

Europe's battle against deadly air pollution Cutting back on diesel Germany has launched a scheme to retrofit its diesel public buses with exhaust-scrubbing systems, and introduce charging points to encourage drivers to switch to e-cars. Still, environmentalists say that's not enough. They want all diesel vehicles – including private cars – retrofitted, or taken off the road.

Europe's battle against deadly air pollution Taking cars off streets Milan, one of Italy's most polluted cities, has banned cars from its downtown area during certain hours. Other cities in Italy and abroad have experimented with similar schemes, for example permitting only cars with odd or even license plates on the road at given times in order to limit the amount of traffic.

Europe's battle against deadly air pollution Free public transport The Macedonian capital of Skopje is battling with pollution levels up to 15 higher than permitted by the EU – though it's not yet a member state so isn't facing fines. Macedonia's smog problem is largely down to burning coal and emissions from aging, inefficient industry and vehicles. To get people to leave their dirty old cars at home, the government has introduced free public transport.

Europe's battle against deadly air pollution Sounding the alarm One street in London exceeded the EU's annual nitrogen dioxide limit on January 30 – less than a month into 2018. Actually, this is an improvement – it's the first time in a decade the British capital has kept within the annual limit for more than six days. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced he wants to alert the city's schools on days when pollution is particularly bad. Author: Sarah Steffen



Household air quality killing millions

The WHO report examined both outdoor and indoor air quality — combining data from over 4,300 towns and cities in 108 countries.

Outdoor, or ambient, air pollution was estimated to have caused 4.2 million deaths in 2016. An estimated 3.8 million people were said to have died during the same time period due to household air pollution caused by cooking with pollutant fuels like charcoal.

The UN agency noted that over 40 percent of the global population doesn't have access to clean cooking fuels or cleaner cooking technology in their homes.

"It is unacceptable that over 3 billion people — most of them women and children — are still breathing deadly smoke every day from using polluting stoves and fuels in their homes" Ghebreyesus said.

According to the WHO, air pollution is a critical risk factor in causing strokes, lung cancer, heart disease and respiratory infections like pneumonia.

Battling air pollution through driving bans Too much traffic makes for bad air Cities all over the world are fighting against smog. A German court has ruled that cities are allowed to impose driving bans. Many German cities – including Stuttgart, shown here – have developed an air pollution problem and are debating how best to approach the problem.

Battling air pollution through driving bans Oslo, where the diesel ban is reality A diesel ban is imposed in the Norwegian capital whenever air pollution levels rise above a prescribed limit. The ban went into effect for the first time on January 17, 2017. Ambulances and other public service vehicles running on diesel are exempt from the measure. The city plans to reduce even more cars by eliminating municipal parking spaces in the center starting in 2019.

Battling air pollution through driving bans Paris is also planning a diesel ban Starting in 2024, the French capital will ban diesel vehicles; in 2030 it intends to expand the ban to gas-powered cars. Vehicles manufactured before 1997 are already prohibited in the city on weekdays. When air pollution levels exceed prescribed limits, Parisians have to follow a rotation system in which only cars with either even- or odd-numbered plates are allowed to be driven in the city.

Battling air pollution through driving bans London has a congestion charge If you want to drive into the center of London, a day's ride through the city will cost you ten pounds ($13.80, €11.20). London introduced the congestion charge in 2003. Automatic number plate recognition is used to enforce the measures. Anyone who does not pay the fee faces a heavy fine of up to 240 pounds.

Battling air pollution through driving bans Copenhagen – the most bike-friendly city in the world Copenhagen's mayor, Frank Jensen, wants to prevent new diesel cars from entering the city starting in 2019. Currently, over 300 kilometers of roads in the Danish capital can only be used by cyclists. With the new regulations, cycling will become easier, more convenient and cheaper than driving a car. About half of Copenhageners now cycle to work.

Battling air pollution through driving bans Pedestrian zones spreading in Madrid Car-free zones like the square in front of Madrid's Teatro Real is set to become a common sight in the city. Almost the entire center of the Spanish capital will be turned into pedestrian zone in the next five years. Madrid has high smog levels, due to being surrounded by mountains, which causes bad air to get trapped in the city.

Battling air pollution through driving bans Helsinki offers a traffic app Riding public transport will become even easier in the near future in Helsinki. In the next ten years, a mobility on demand system will be developed to include all forms of public transport in one app, including buses, self-driving cars and minibuses with flexible routes. The goal of the app is to be so good that no one will want to own a car.

Battling air pollution through driving bans Driving electric rickshaws in Delhi Smog chokes Delhi and levels of air pollution regularly go off the scale. Electric rickshaws will hopefully alleviate the problem. By 2030, all new vehicles will be electrically powered and the city will phase out gas powered vehicles. Author: Stella Braun



