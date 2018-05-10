White House aide dismisses McCain’s views because 'he's dying'

After John McCain urged senators to reject Gina Haspel, a White House aide has dismissed his opinion because he has cancer. McCain, who was tortured as a prisoner of war, said Haspel's role in torture was "disturbing."
A White House official on Thursday said that US Senator John McCain's opposition to CIA director nominee Gina Haspel "doesn't matter" because "he's dying anyway."
Kelly Sadler, a special assistant in the White House communications office, made the comments at a closed-door meeting with about two dozen staffers, The Hill newspaper said.
Read more: CIA: The Gina Haspel controversy runs deeper than her appointment
Sadler's remarks were also reported by the Washington Post, which also reported that a White House spokesman did not dispute the report.
The comments came one day after McCain, who is battling brain cancer, urged senators to reject Gina Haspel's nomination for CIA director.
'My husband has a family'
In his Wednesday statement, McCain, who was a prisoner of war in Vietnam and was tortured by his captors, said Haspel had failed in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing to address his concerns about the agency's post-9/11 harsh interrogation program for terrorism suspects.
Read more: Law restricts Trump on torture - unless he ignores it
The 81-year-old Republican senator was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer last year and has been receiving treatment in his home state of Arizona.
McCain's wife, Cindy McCain, responded to Sadler's comments in a tweet, saying: "May I remind you my husband has a family, 7 children and 5 grandchildren."
According to the Washington Post, the White House said in a statement that "We respect Senator McCain's service to our nation and he and his family are in our prayers during this difficult time."
Speaking on CNN, South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a close friend of McCain sent a message to Sadler: "Ms. Sadler, may I remind you that John McCain has a lot of friends in the United States Senate on both sides of the aisle. Nobody is laughing in the Senate."
law/rc (AP, Reuters)
Senator John McCain, who was tortured as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam, has urged lawmakers to reject Gina Haspel. Haspel told lawmakers she would not allow the CIA to undertake activity she found "immoral." (10.05.2018)
EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom has launched an international alliance calling for a ban on torture products. In an interview with DW, she said she wants to send a signal against torture and capital punishment. (18.09.2017)
Tortured asylum-seekers can claim subsidiary protection in Europe, if on return to their home countries adequate medical care would be withheld, says the European Court of Justice. The case involves a Sri Lankan. (24.04.2018)
Donald Trump has threatened to make good on his campaign pledge to bring back waterboarding and forms of torture "a hell of a lot worse." That would violate international and US law, of course, but could he do it anyway? (26.01.2017)
Should Gina Haspel, despite her role in the CIA's rendition program, become the agency's next head? That's the key question for Senators who must decide whether to confirm her. But it obscures a much larger issue. (09.05.2018)
The US has continued to torture detainees held at the controversial detention center in Cuba, said the UN's expert on torture. He warned that enacting a policy of torture is among "the most serious international crimes." (13.12.2017)
Following the firing of Rex Tillerson, President Trump said he would nominate Gina Haspel for CIA director. Haspel would be the first woman in the position, but she has already attracted controversy in a former role. (14.03.2018)
A Berlin-based human rights organization has called on German prosecutors to issue an arrest warrant against Gina Haspel, appointed CIA deputy director in February. Haspel oversaw questioning of prisoners in Thailand. (07.06.2017)