Which is your nicest wedding photo? 

Royal fans all over the world are waiting for Saturday May 19, 2018. The day when Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle marry. The happy ending for a modern fairy tale will take place in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.



Have you ever experienced a dream wedding? In a castle, all in white? Or under water, on a mountain, on the beach? Take part in our draw and send us your most beautiful, most original, most unusual wedding photo or one of your friends or relatives.



You can easily upload the picture on our website. As a thank-you gift from London we will give away a set of great souvenirs about the new dream couple.



The deadline for entries is Friday, 18 May 2018, 12 noon UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck!