 Which is your nicest wedding photo?  | Euromaxx | DW | 11.05.2018
Euromaxx

Which is your nicest wedding photo? 

In our series "Dream Wedding" we tell the love story of the couple, give an overview of the Windsor family, report on the preparations, the merchandising and the wedding dress.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Traumhochzeit

Royal fans all over the world are waiting for Saturday May 19, 2018. The day when Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle  marry. The happy ending for a modern fairy tale will take place in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Have you ever experienced a dream wedding? In a castle, all in white? Or under water, on a mountain, on the beach? Take part in our draw and send us your most beautiful, most original, most unusual wedding photo or one of your friends or relatives. 

You can easily upload the picture on our website. As a thank-you gift from London we will give away a set of great souvenirs about the new dream couple.

The deadline for entries is Friday, 18 May 2018, 12 noon UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck!

Prinz Harry und Meghan Markle

As Meghan Markle prepares to wed Prince Harry, why did she become an Anglican? 02.05.2018

England is feverishly awaiting the latest royal wedding on May 19 as Prince Harry of Wales, grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, marries US actress Meghan Markle. But few were expecting the American bride to get baptized.

Prinz Harry und Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set wedding date for May 19 15.12.2017

Britain's Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle will tie the knot on May 19 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth's grandson and the "Suits" actress announced their engagement last month.

UK Prinzessin Eugenie und Jack Brooksbank

British royal family announces second wedding for 2018 22.01.2018

Princess Eugenie, granddaughter to Queen Elizabeth II, is engaged to marry her boyfriend Jack Brooksbank. The wedding will be celebrated a few months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot in May.

