 When the Met combines fashion and Catholic imagery | Arts | DW | 08.05.2018
Arts

When the Met combines fashion and Catholic imagery

Religious relics and Bible stories have long influenced the art world; it's no surprise then that objects of devotion have likewise sparked fashion's imagination, as the NY Met Gala and the museum's new exhibition show.

  • Rihanna in a papal miter at the 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' exhibition (Reuters/E. Munoz)

    Heavenly Bodies at the Met Gala

    The Supreme Being of the evening

    Always one of the best-dressed at the Met Gala, Rihanna took the Catholicism theme seriously. Wearing a Maison Margiela by John Galliano minidress and ornate robe, Rihanna topped off her look with a miter inspired by those worn by popes since the medieval era. Pope Paul VI is the last to have worn the papal tiara — a bejeweled, three-­tiered gold and silver number worth at least $15,000 — in 1963.

  • Madonna in a black veil (Reuters/E. Munoz)

    Heavenly Bodies at the Met Gala

    The Black Madonna

    "Religion and spirituality has informed my work for my entire career, and fashion also, and combining the two is the perfect marriage," said the pop star whose name was taken from the holy mother. Shrouded in a black netfish veil, Madonna appeared in an all-black Jean Paul Gaultier piece topped off with a crown of crosses.

  • Anna Wintour in a beaded white gown surruonded by young women (Getty Images/AFP/A. Weiss)

    Heavenly Bodies at the Met Gala

    Wintour in white

    Along with US Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, co-chairs for the 2018 event included Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace. Wintour, seen here in the middle, arrived in a beaded off-white Chanel gown and a cross necklace alongside her daughter, Bee Shaffer.

  • Donatella Versace in blue at the Met Gala (Reuters/E. Munoz)

    Heavenly Bodies at the Met Gala

    Italian and inspired in Versace

    The evening is considered the Oscars of the East Coast for its focus on the red carpet and what everyone is wearing. Inside the exhibition, that interest on clothing is just as great, though for other reasons. "Heavenly Bodies" includes couture garments from designers alongside the relics from the Catholic church which inspired them. Among those gowns on display are a few from co-chair Versace.

  • Cardi B in a white gown (Reuters/C. Allegri)

    Heavenly Bodies at the Met Gala

    Blessed Cardi B

    While the theme of the Met Gala is established to coincide with the exhibition being previewed, invitees are able to interpret them in any way they like. The chance to dress a celebrity for the red carpet is a career-making opportunity. Here, we see Jeremy Scott's take on imaginary Catholic fashion, in the form of a pearl-drenched gown worn by heavily pregnant rap star Cardi B.

  • Cardinal Dolan in his priest garb (Getty Images/J. Countness)

    Heavenly Bodies at the Met Gala

    Church of honor

    Perhaps the most understatedly adorned among the invited guests was the New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who was asked to speak about the significance of the items on loan from the Vatican. Among the never-seen-outside-the-Vatican relics are 40 accessories or papal vestments tracing 15 papacies.

  • Adorned in gold thigh-high boots and six-foot feathered wings is a blonde Katy Perry (Getty Images/N. Barnard)

    Heavenly Bodies at the Met Gala

    Angelic interpretation

    It's not all about the art at the Met Gala — there's entertainment, too. In 2017, the event saw singer Katy Perry take to the stage. This year, she grabbed attention on the red carpet with her angelic interpretation of the theme. With her six-foot wings spread, however, the pop star had to turn sideways to make it through the door.

  • Jennifer Lopez wearing gown with bejeweled cross (Getty Images/J. McCarthy)

    Heavenly Bodies at the Met Gala

    Crosses aplenty

    There was no need for a cross in every building in New York — the A-list came adorned with the cross aplenty. Jennifer Lopez picked a vibrant Balmian number with a thigh-high slit and feathered train that accentuated the sequined cross cut-out on her chest.

  • Dressed in evening wear are Paris Jackson, Stella McCartney and Miley Cyrus (Reuters/C. Allegri)

    Heavenly Bodies at the Met Gala

    Designers, singers, celebrities

    An invite-only event, the Met Gala is a fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute; in 2017, the one-night-only affair drew in $12 million for the Met despite being limited to just 550 guests. Those guests, however, are hand-picked by host Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of US Vogue. This year they included Paris Jackson, Stella McCartney and Miley Cyrus.

    Author: Courtney Tenz


What started as a fundraiser for the Costume Institute at New York's Metropolitan Museum has turned into an unparalleled fashion event. Hosted by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the Met Gala is considered the Oscars of the East Coast, with an invite-only list of celebrities adorning designs inspired by an annual theme.

In 2018, that theme coincides with the museum's latest exhibition: "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

Religious inspiration in Haute Couture

The exhibition, which was previewed at the gala, opens at three Met locations on May 10, 2018. Conceived and coordinated by Andrew Bolton, head curator of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the exhibition includes not only designer wear but also artifacts on loan from the Vatican.

Donatella Versace at the Met Gala in a blue gown (Reuters/E. Munoz)

Italian designers Gianni Versace and his sister Donatella were highly influenced by the Catholicism of their childhood

With Couture wear from Cristobal Balenciaga, Jean Paul Gaultier, Thierry Mugler and Elsa Schiaparelli as well as the Italian luxury house Versace, co-sponsors of the event, the contemporary fashion world is well-represented in the exhibition. On display are evening gowns inspired by either religious relics or by a designer's own religious upbringing – such as garments created by Coco Chanel, who was educated by nuns. Or pieces from John Galliano's Fall 2000 Haute Couture collection for Christian Dior, which raised eyebrows after a figure dressed in papal-like garb replete with miter swung incense down a Parisian runway.

Most of these designers, Bolton notes in a blog post on the Met's homepage, were raised in the Roman Catholic tradition. "While many of them no longer practice Catholicism and their relationships to it vary considerably, most acknowledge its significant influence over their imaginations," he writes. He goes on to note that the influence is felt both on the metaphorical level and through the use of explicit symbolism, such as crosses or a crown of thorns. 

Holy robes

These high fashion undertakings inspired by Catholic narratives appear alongside sacred artifacts and holy garments on loan from the Vatican, such of which have never before been seen elsewhere.

Curator Andrew Bolton speaks at a glass podium (Getty Images/J. Countness)

Curator Andrew Bolton

Curator Bolton was able to secure some 40 Vatican vestments spanning 15 papacies as part of the show, including such items as Pope Benedict XV's white silk cape embroidered with gold thread and the pointed bishop's hat of Pope Leo XIII. Papal robes and accessories from the Sistine Chapel sacristy will be on display in the Anna Wintour Costume Center.

The loans created quite a bit of controversy when first announced and Bolton has traveled to Rome a dozen times since the idea was conceived to steady the controversy while securing the Vatican's approval for the loan. There, he defended his curation at a press conference by saying, "Some might consider fashion to be an unfitting or unseemly medium by which to engage with ideas about the sacred or the divine, but dress is central to any discussion about religion. It affirms religious allegiances and, by extension, it asserts religious differences."

Side-by-side comparisons

By showing these gowns alongside the sacred artifacts that may have inspired them, the exhibition allows viewers to draw parallels and witness for themselves how the artistry found in church relics like bejeweled gold crucifixes might have inspired the rich tapestry of a particular textile. Or they can bear witness to the garments and robes worn by nuns and priests and see how these modest designs have inspired designers through today. 

While some relics may be of different media, from wood and stone to gold and ivory, their resonance is felt in the silks, brocades and laces used in the designers' wares. The stories and narratives told in the artifacts carry over into the gowns themselves, which can be seen as a consequence of divine inspiration by some. 

"The Catholic imagination in all its many manifestations . . . tends to emphasize the metaphorical nature of creation," Bolton writes, citing sociologist Father Andrew Greeley, who wrote The Catholic Imagination. "Everything in creation, from the exploding cosmos to the whirling, dancing, and utterly mysterious quantum particles, discloses something about God and, in so doing, brings God among us."

Including, if the thesis of the exhibition and gala rings true, fashion.

