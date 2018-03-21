What purpose do you use your bicycle for? | Euromaxx | DW | 23.03.2018

Cycling is growing in popularity. We wanted to know what purpose you use your bicycle for. Find out here whether you won our thank-you prize.
We got a huge response to our request for photos showing what purpose you use your bike for. Thank you to all those who took part! Plus: one lucky viewer can look forward to getting a bike bag.
And the winner is Richard Theberge from West Gardiner, USA. Congratulations!
In summer many switch from their car or public transport to bicycles again. Especially in Europe’s urban centers cycling is becoming ever more popular. Some of the trends are E-bikes and retro bikes.
As the car industry boomed for decades, the bicycle's importance as a means of transport dwindled. But DW Sports' Joscha Weber is expecting a pedal power renaissance 200 years after the bike's invention.
Do something for the environment and your waistline, DW author Harald Franzen thought. So he traded his Vespa for a bicycle. Here is how it went.
