 What purpose do you use your bicycle for? | Euromaxx | DW | 23.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Euromaxx

What purpose do you use your bicycle for?

Cycling is growing in popularity. We wanted to know what purpose you use your bicycle for. Find out here whether you won our thank-you prize.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Fahrrad Collage (DW)

We got a huge response to our request for photos showing what purpose you use your bike for. Thank you to all those who took part! Plus: one lucky viewer can look forward to getting a bike bag.

DW Gewinner Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Fahrrad (Richard Theberge)

And the winner is Richard Theberge from West Gardiner, USA. Congratulations!

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion (Umfrage): Weshalb fahren Sie gerne Rad?

 

Related content

DW euromaxx 20.08.2016 Euromaxx E-Bike

The latest cycling trends 16.04.2017

In summer many switch from their car or public transport to bicycles again. Especially in Europe’s urban centers cycling is becoming ever more popular. Some of the trends are E-bikes and retro bikes.

Deutschland Radfahrer in München

Opinion: The future belongs to bicycles 12.06.2017

As the car industry boomed for decades, the bicycle's importance as a means of transport dwindled. But DW Sports' Joscha Weber is expecting a pedal power renaissance 200 years after the bike's invention.

Deutschland Vespa PX 80 E

Berlin environment blog: Ciao Vespa, hello bicycle 14.06.2017

Do something for the environment and your waistline, DW author Harald Franzen thought. So he traded his Vespa for a bicycle. Here is how it went.

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 logo

Arts.21 - The Rise of Young Women in Film

All over world, women are taking the film industry by storm. What motivates them? And how did they get their break? Five filmmakers - all Berlinale Talents participants - tell us about their struggle for recognition on our Arts.21 Special. 

Arts.21

Comic-Band IKON von Simon Schwartz, erschienen im avant-Verlag

IKON – Comic art in black and white

It is a story of love, loss, and self-deception involving a woman who claims to be Anastasia, daughter of Czar Nicolas II of Russia. In his latest graphic novel, Simon Schwartz again takes on a historical figure.  

Music

Udo Lindenberg performs in East Berlin's Palace of the Republic in 1983 (picture-alliance/Dieter Klar)

'Panic rocker' Udo Lindenberg now has his own museum

The self-declared "panic rocker" and peace activist Udo Lindenberg flew high, fell far and came back "like a phoenix from the bottle." At the opening of his Panik City museum, here are some of the stages of his life. 

Arts

Weltkulturerbe Völklinger Hütte - Ausstellung Banksy's Dismaland & Others - Fotografien von Barry Cawston (Barry Cawston)

Bringing Banksy to life

Barry Cawston's latest project has brought him a step closer to the world's most mysterious street artist. Rachel Stewart spoke to the British photographer about blurring the lines between Banksy's art and reality. 

Digital Culture

Dänemark Statue Kleine Meerjungfrau (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Rumpenhorst)

Artworks that have been banned by Facebook

Facebook has blocked various pictures of paintings and sculptures on display in museums and public spaces — only to apologize briefly afterwards. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  