Books

What makes a book a bestseller?

All authors dream of looking at the bestseller list and seeing their book at the top. But what turns a book into a smash literary hit? Literary critic Jörg Magenau looks at whether or not there's a recipe for success.

A person reads a book with a coffee in her hand (DW/K. Schenk)

Deutsche Welle: Do you study bestseller lists on a regular basis?

Jörg Magenau : Oh yes, I do! First of all, for professional reasons. It's important to know what kind of books sell well. But apart from that, I also have a personal interest in that. It's a sporting interest, like how I look at soccer rankings!

So you a sort of love for lists and charts?

Yes, I love lists! And I'm also very keen to find out what kind of topics are viral right now. In this regard, bestseller lists are quite useful.

Read more: Bestsellers that almost didn't make it to the bookstores

In your book "Bestseller," you actually describe how bestsellers reflect society's mental state. What do the bestseller lists of the last one or two years tell us?

Of course, there's a huge trend towards books on nature. Maja Lunde's bestselling novel "The History of Bees" (2017) had numerous chapters that described the extinction threat facing bees. Other examples are Peter Wohlleben's work on forests and their secrets, such as "The Hidden Life of Trees" (2016). Books on health issues that see people as a part of their natural environment have also been popular, such as Giulia Enders "Gut: The Inside Story of Our Body's Most Underrated Organ" (2018). Over the past 15 to 20 years, it has become a societal trend to try to explain the world in terms of natural science. Maybe it's because we want to relax and not be constantly haunted by politics and horrible news.

Read more: Spiegel removes far-right book from bestseller list

The German cover for the history of bees by maja Lunde

Norwegian author Maja Lunde's novel, 'The History of Bees,' has been popular among English- and German-speaking readers

To some extent, this trend seems to have replaced widespread interest in historical and contemporary issues. Why is that?

I believe it has something to do with the far-reaching changes that occurred with the Reunification of Germany, starting with the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. Since then, people seem to believe less in progress and man-made history and more in natural processes and long-term changes as being important. 

On the other hand, people who are interested in nature are particularly concerned about threats to it and ecological aspects in general. Books that have become bestsellers often feature extinction or the disappearance of something that we miss. Or they have to do with something that we fear. There's a sense of mourning. 

Read more: Bernhard Schlink's new novel 'Olga' revisits 20th-century Germany

When we step down from the global level and zoom in closer, it's often books that directly address people that become bestsellers, for example, by offering advice on something.

But that's a timeless phenomenon. Advice and self-help books are often listed on a separate bestseller list because they are seen as a particular genre. They basically address people's worries, such as concerns about their living standard, their health, the right way of living together, in whatever combination.

The mother of all self-help books was Dale Carnegie's "How to Stop Worrying and Start Living." The title sums up all self-help books: They're all about keeping worries in check and offering pragmatic life advice.

Another reason why Carnegie's book is an interesting case is that it was published in the US in the 1940s. In Germany, it came out after the World War II, but it only turned into a longterm hit during the 1980s and 90s. It's interesting to see how Germans reached back to these values, which came from the kind of raw American television sermons of the 1940s, and brought them into the contemporary era. That's something that bestseller lists can reflect.

Jörg Magenau (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

For Magenau, bestseller lists reveal the themes that are shaping contemporary society

Let's take a look at bestsellers in literary fiction. Your book is about the post-war era. You wrote about Patrick Süskind's "Perfume: Story of a Murderer." You also mentioned Bernhard  Schlink's "The Reader," as well as works by contemporary German authors Daniel Kehlmann and Uwe Tellkamp. Is there any overarching framework these books share? Why do certain novels make it onto German bestseller lists?

There isn't really anything overarching that they all have in common. When it comes to non-fiction works, the topic is more apparent, and in this way, one can draw conclusions about the current mood.

But when one looks at the present bestseller list, more precisely Daniel Kehlmann's current bestselling novel "Tyll" (2017), which is set during the Thirty Years' War, this doesn't seem to be purely coincidental. Beyond the fact that it is the 400th anniversary of the outbreak of this war, the novel makes connections between that time and the present. "Tyll" describes an era of collapse when value systems and order vanished. A time when people didn't know anymore who was actually fighting whom. In an interview, Kehlmann stated that the present situation in Syria reminded him of the situation in Europe 400 years ago, and that his book reflected this sense of the world.

Read more: George Orwell's '1984' tops bestseller lists

Are there any other factors that could explain why a book becomes a bestseller?

In general, fiction is not as strongly dominated by specific subjects. When it comes to any patterns that turn a book into a bestseller, two things come to mind. Books that directly involve the readers, like Schlink's "The Reader," for example, seem to be particularly popular. The ability for the reader to see him or herself reflected in the book is obviously attractive. 

The cover of the book Bestseller by Jörg Magenau

In his book 'Bestseller," Magenau reveals what the list-topping books reveal about about us

The second factor is that the protagonists of successful novels are often flawed heroes. The readers can identify with them because they are depicted as normal people who happen to have a certain weakness. These are literary figures who, in spite of their weakness, develop extraordinary capabilities. That's something that many people can easily identify with.

You're writing about a code for bestsellers that does not really exist, although quite a few experts have tried to decipher it. Should such a code really exist, then it would enable writers to churn out bestsellers, one after another, according to its instructions.

Well, it's quite easy to produce some bestsellers. But I'm not interested in these international production line offerings that have published the same thing over decades. Another reason why this can't work is that the success of a book is not only based on the book itself but also on the surrounding general mood. To be successful, the book needs a public that sees it as relevant; it needs to connect to current cultural debates, the hot topics of the present. 

In this regard, it's hard to plan anything. After all, publishers plan out book publications some two to three years in advance. Another reason why it's hard to plan is that you cannot simply transfer a book's relevance from one country to another. That's why only few books become international bestsellers. Each country has its own debates and its own general mood. National bestsellers function like thermometers in that they measure the public mood in a given society while identifying the causes of anger, worry, longings, yearnings and fears.

The German author and literary critic Jörg Magenau has worked numerous German newspapers as a writer and editor. His book "Bestseller: Books that we love — and what they reveal about us" ("Bücher, die wir lieben — und was sie über uns verraten") was published in German February 2018.

  • J.K. Rowling holds up a Harry Potter book (Getty Images/C. Furlong)

    International bestsellers initially rejected by publishers

    'Harry Potter'

    British author J.K. Rowling's first Harry Potter manuscript was famously turned down by about a dozen publishers before her literary agent placed her first book in the series, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," with a small British publishing house in 1997. The books have since sold hundreds of millions of copies and have been translated into dozens of languages.

  • Moby Dick cover (picture alliance/Everett Collection)

    International bestsellers initially rejected by publishers

    'Moby Dick'

    Publishers told Herman Melville that his book about whaling was too long, and asked if it couldn't include "voluptuous maidens" instead of a whale... Finally published in 1851, the story of Captain Ahab's quest for the white whale was not a commercial success during the author's lifetime but is today listed as a Great American Novel. It's opening line is one of the most famous: "Call me Ishmael."

  • film still from 'The Spy who came in from the cold' (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    International bestsellers initially rejected by publishers

    'The Spy Who Came in from the Cold'

    This Cold War classic and international bestseller by British author John le Carré was initially rejected because the reviewer felt the writer had "no future." The spy novel was eventually published in 1963, won the Gold Dagger Award for best crime novel that year, and two years later, it was adapted into a film starring Richard Burton (picture).

  • Filmstill - Carrie, 1976 (picture alliance/Everett Collection)

    International bestsellers initially rejected by publishers

    'Carrie'

    "Carrie," the story of a girl with telekinetic powers, was rejected 30 times before it was published in 1974. It became the first novel published by writer and high school teacher Stephen King. The paperback sold more than a million copies that first year. "Carrie" has since been adapted into films and a Broadway musical. King went on to become a best-selling author of horror stories.

  • Book cover from The Tale Of Peter Rabbit (Warne Verlag)

    International bestsellers initially rejected by publishers

    'The Tale of Peter Rabbit'

    Several publishers returned the manuscript of Beatrix Potter's lovingly illustrated children's book about a mischievous little rabbit named Peter. In 1902, the British writer decided to self-publish the tale instead. The book has sold around 45 million copies, has been translated into dozens of languages — and is still a nursery classic to this day.

  • Film still - Lord of the Flies 1990 (picture alliance/Everett Collection)

    International bestsellers initially rejected by publishers

    'Lord of the Flies'

    William Golding's "Lord of the Flies" was turned down 20 times — with one publisher calling it "an absurd and uninteresting fantasy" — before it was published in 1954. The dystopian story about a group of school boys struggling to survive on an uninhabited island is now required reading in different high schools all over the world, and has been adapted for the screen more than once.

  • Book cover- Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov (Penguin)

    International bestsellers initially rejected by publishers

    'Lolita'

    Turned down many times, Russian-American writer Vladimir Nabokov also had a hard time finding a publisher for "Lolita." One reviewer recommended that "it be buried under a stone for a thousand years." The novel about an older professor obsessed with a young girl was finally published in France in 1955, and three years later in the US. There are now several film and stage adaptations of the work.

  • still from Gone with the Wind (Film) (Berlinale)

    International bestsellers initially rejected by publishers

    'Gone with the Wind'

    The Civil War saga "Gone With the Wind" won author Margaret Mitchell a Pulitzer Prize in 1937, a year after it was finally printed. Before that, publishers had turned down the epic novel of more than 1,000 pages 38 times. The movie starring Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh was filmed two years later. It won eight Academy Awards. It remains one of the highest-grossing films in Hollywood ever.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


