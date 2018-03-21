 What is your favorite holiday? | Euromaxx | DW | 23.03.2018
Euromaxx

What is your favorite holiday?

Coloring Easter eggs, having roasted lamb, and families coming together – that’s what a typical Easter here in Germany looks like, which will be celebrated this coming weekend. Is Easter your favorite holiday too?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Lieblingsfest

Easter is a celebration that children in particular love, as many Germans kick off their Easter Sunday with an Easter egg hunt in their garden or house. The holiday is a time when families come together. Some go to Church to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, others simply enjoy the holiday feast, and hope for the first rays of Spring sunshine. How do you celebrate Easter? Or are other holidays more important to you? Whether celebrating the New Year, the end of Ramadan Eid al-Fitr, your own birthday or a Festival of Lights – different cultures and religions have different traditions.

We want to know which holiday celebration you enjoy the most. Select your favorite from the list below – and tell us why it’s your favorite.

The deadline for the draw is March 29, 2018, 12:00 UTC. The prize is a wristwatch designed exclusively for Euromaxx.


My favorite holiday is

Easter, because…

New Year’s, because…

The end of Ramadan Eid al-Fitr, because …

The Festival of Lights, because...

My birthday, because…

Another holiday, namely ….because…

Lifestyle  