 What is your favorite attraction?  | Euromaxx | DW | 20.04.2018
Euromaxx

What is your favorite attraction? 

In our series we present well-known architectural highlights from all over Europe: from the Charles Bridge in Prague to the Acropolis in Athens. What's your favorite sight? 

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion KW 17 Wahrzeichen

Say ‘Athens’ and everyone thinks of the Acropolis. Say Berlin and it’s the Brandenburg Gate that first pops into your mind. Europe is full of famous architectural landmarks. In our series we present some of them to you. 
Now it's your turn. What's your favorite sight? Present it to us! Maybe you visited it on a trip, or maybe it’s in your hometown?  

Take part in our prize draw by sending us a photo of yourself in front of an architectural landmark that you particularly like. 

To send us the picture, simply visit our webpage and upload it. All submissions will be entered into a prize draw for a 3D puzzle of the Eiffel Tower.  

The closing date for entries is Friday, April 27, 2018, 12 noon UTC. All decisions are final. Good luck! 

DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

Film

A scene from the film 'The Pianist' (TOBIS STUDIOCANAL)

Revisiting the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in film

The uprising by Jewish people entrapped in the Warsaw Ghetto 75 years ago has been well documented in art and literature. Here, a look at how the event has served as fodder in films.  

Books

England Preisverleihung Man Booker Prize 2015 Laszlo Krasznahorkai (Getty Images/S.C. Wilson)

Man Booker International Prize 2018 shortlist celebrates indie publishers

With story settings ranging from the Parisian music scene to the invaded streets of Baghdad, the international edition of the prestigious British literary prize shortlists diverse titles all published independently.  

PopXport

Quiz: Who first recorded "Little Hollywood"?

Take the quiz, and you could win great CDs. We play a cover version of a German hit, and you tell us who did the original. Who did “Little Hollywood” first? a) Boys Noize b) Alle Farben c) Westbam We’re giving away CDs by Eunique, Prada Meinhoff, Ace Tee and Feine Sahne Fischfilet. 

Arts

Serie von Joe Ouakam (DW)

How interest for African contemporary art is growing

As DW unveils its new art collection featuring two major Senegalese artists — the "Joseph Beuys of Africa," Joe Ouakam, and Paris-based Soly Cissé — we look at a booming trend in the global art market. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel | Witch it (Barrel Roll Games GmbH)

'Witch It' wins top prizes at German Computer Games Awards

The most important prize in the country's gaming industry, the German Computer Games Awards selects innovative games in 14 categories. This year's winners include "Huxley," "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Townsmen VR." 

