Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa

This week on eco@africa we travel across Africa and Europe to bring you the latest and most innovative ideas to help make our world a greener place.

First we visit a zero-waste farming project in Nigeria, where farmers are integrating agriculture with poultry and fish farming to cut waste and boost production.

Then we head to Germany to re-learn an ancient recipe for curing sick soil: Terra Preta. It's a highly fertile mixture based on an old indigenous formula from the Amazon region. But now farmers are once again using it to improve soil which has been exhausted by years of monoculture.

After that we are back in Africa to see how a Zimbabwean startup is tackling plastic waste by turning it into a product that also helps save energy. They've developed Temperature Bags, which allow food to keep cooking after being warmed briefly on the stove.

Then we see how schools are inspiring students to take up urban farming in Kampala, Uganda's capital. The project helps students stay healthy and saves money.

Back in Europe we investigate a British company that has found a way to turn the millions of liters of used cooking oil which ends up in London’s sewers every year into biodiesel.

And finally we visit Botswana's Chobe National Park. It offers a complete package for eco-tourists, including a renewable-powered hotel that recycles water and waste, and safari trips in silent, emission-free e-cars.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at eco@africa.com.