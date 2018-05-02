 Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 04.05.2018
Environment

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa

On this week's eco@africa, we meet a group rebuilding a national park in Mozambique, visit a vertical farm in Germany and see how Cameroon's biogas man is helping rural cookers save their environment.

DW eco@africa - Sharon Momanyi (DW)

This week on eco@africa we travel across Africa and Europe to bring you the latest and most innovative ideas to help make our world a greener place.

First, we follow the trail of the African wild dog. Surprisingly, these wild dogs are one of the most endangered species on the continent. But the carnivores perform an essential role in maintaining biodiversity and a healthy ecosystem and need protection.

Then we investigate why sharks and rays are dying in the Mediterranean.

After that we see how a group of volunteers from Germany has gone to southern Mozambique to help rejuvenate the Banhine National Park by rebuilding the tourism industry and — very importantly — by gaining the acceptance of the locals.

Finally, we visit a startup in Hamburg that has created a vertical farm — a warehouse of stacked beds grown under artificial light. The company already delivers lettuce and herbs to 10 local restaurants and could be a view of the future.

All this and much more! Check out the show and let us know what you think at eco@africa.com. 

