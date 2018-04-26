Welcome to eco@africa

On this week's eco@africa we travel from Kenya to Belgium, Gambia and Egypt in search of the latest environmental stories.

But we start off in Somaliland where an entrepreneur is bringing solar electricity to some of the country's huge rural population.

After that we head down to the Ol Kinyei Conservancy in Kenya. This park is located on traditional Maasai land and is home to an array of animals and is proving to be a valuable local asset since it brings in a constant flow of safari tourists.

Then we visit a group which is teaching local oyster harvesters in Gambia how to collect their slippery catch without destroying the mangroves.

In Europe, we see how technology is helping sheep herders and how trash police are searching for illegal dumpers in Brussels.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.