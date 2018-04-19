Welcome to eco@africa

We've got an action-packed eco@africa for you this week, featuring everything from the ghosts haunting the seas to internet-powered trees.

Our first stop takes us to Morocco to find out about the niche but growing organic food market, complete with e-bicycles.

Then we find out about the German company doing its bit to clear the oceans of the "ghost" fishing nets posing a danger to millions of sea creatures.

In South Africa, abused and neglected birds find a sanctuary, while we explain to you why species diversity is so important to humans and the planet.

Our penultimate stop takes us back to Berlin where one group is trying to save forests one internet search at a time. Then we go to Nigeria to meet this week's eco hero — a park ranger who's trying to save Nigeria's remaining lions.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.