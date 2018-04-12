Welcome to eco@africa

This week's eco@africa is a special edition focusing on extreme weather. Plus, we’ve got reports on the latest eco-innovations from Africa and beyond.

First, we visit South Africa's drought-stricken city of Cape Town, where residents are preparing for the dreaded 'Day Zero' — the day the city's taps run dry.

Then we take you to the town of Deggendorf in southern Germany, which was struck by severe flooding in 2013. Five years later, people are still dealing with the damage — but they're also determined to protect their town in the future.

Next, join us in Burkina Faso to find out how farmers are benefitting from a new weather forecasting system developed by German and African scientists.

In The Gambia, we meet a group of women doing their bit for the environment by producing eco-friendly charcoal briquettes — from peanut shells!

Then we're off to Sierra Leone to discover a different approach to oil-palm farming. Meet a network of oil producers who are going organic!

Finally, come with us to the Central African Republic, where we meet the conservationists trying to protect wildlife amidst the country’s violent conflict.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.