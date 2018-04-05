Welcome to eco@africa

This week'seco@africa travels from Zimbabwe to South Africa to bring you innovative ideas for a more eco-friendly world.

First, we meet kids in South Africa who are going on photo safaris which not only bring them closer to nature but also help them understand its delicate balance.

After that, we see how some creative Zimbabweans are turning textile waste into stationery, gift bags and even diaries – preventing much of this fabric trash from blocking sewers or filling landfills.

Then we see how a group of rangers and researchers have come together to try and protect the Manta rays of Mozambique. These majestic creatures are increasingly in danger because their body parts are sought as ingredients for traditional Chinese medicine.

Then we go to Nigeria, where we have a look at new eco-friendly houses being built to help house the country's growing population.

Next, we visit a project in Germany which is connecting small-time solar power generators to places where the sun doesn't always shine - though connections to other countries are proving to be a technical challenge.

Finally, we visit the young shamans of Ndima-Kali in the Central African Republic. This group of kids is trying to learn all they can about traditional ways of life from their elders before it's too late.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.