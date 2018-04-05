 Welcome to eco@africa | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 06.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Environment

Welcome to eco@africa

On this week's eco@africa, we visit Zimbabwe, where textile waste is being turned into stationery, check out efforts to save Manta rays, and meet kids in South Africa who are learning about nature through photography.

DW eco@africa - eco@africa presenter Sharon Momanyi (DW)

This week'seco@africa travels from Zimbabwe to South Africa to bring you innovative ideas for a more eco-friendly world.

First, we meet kids in South Africa who are going on photo safaris which not only bring them closer to nature but also help them understand its delicate balance.

After that, we see how some creative Zimbabweans are turning textile waste into stationery, gift bags and even diaries – preventing much of this fabric trash from blocking sewers or filling landfills.

Then we see how a group of rangers and researchers have come together to try and protect the Manta rays of Mozambique. These majestic creatures are increasingly in danger because their body parts are sought as ingredients for traditional Chinese medicine.

Then we go to Nigeria, where we have a look at new eco-friendly houses being built to help house the country's growing population.

Next, we visit a project in Germany which is connecting small-time solar power generators to places where the sun doesn't always shine - though connections to other countries are proving to be a technical challenge.

Finally, we visit the young shamans of Ndima-Kali in the Central African Republic. This group of kids is trying to learn all they can about traditional ways of life from their elders before it's too late.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.

WWW links

Eco-at-Africa — The Environment Magazine

Related content

DW eco@africa Sendung 103

Welcome to eco@africa 16.03.2018

On this week's eco@africa, we check out an innovative net that harvests water from fog, visit one of the largest ape conservation projects in Africa, and meet an eco hero trying to save Nigeria's wildlife.

eco@africa Sendung 104

Welcome to eco@africa 22.03.2018

On eco@africa, we find out why South Africa's corals are so resilient, meet the microbiologist making gowns from milk and the man promoting hybrid cars in Nigeria. Those stories and much more on this week's show!

Sharon Momanyi eco@africa

Welcome to this week's eco@africa 12.01.2018

Join us in Zimbabwe, where textile waste is kept out of the dump and being turned into stationery. Plus: Learning about how to live with the environment from elders in the Central African Republic.

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

Water crisis grips South Africa's Cape

A water crisis has gripped South Africa's Cape. Invasive plants are worsening matters but one project is fighting back.  

Eco@Africa

eco@africa Sendung 104 (DW)

Welcome to eco@africa

On this week's eco@africa: milky garments, resilient coral reefs and distracting kids from smartphones with nature. 