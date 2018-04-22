Waffle House shooting suspect arrested by Nashville police

The man suspected of shooting dead four people at a Waffle House restaurant in the US state of Tennessee has been arrested.

"[The suspect was] apprehended moments ago in a wooded area," Nashville Metro police wrote on Twitter.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said separately that the suspect had been taken to a nearby hospital and would be officially charged with four counts of murder.

Early morning massacre

Authorities in Nashville had launched a massive manhunt after the shooter fled the Waffle House in the early hours of Sunday morning. They identified the suspect as a 29-year-old construction worker.

Police believe the man responsible for opening fire on people outside the diner, killing two, before entering the building and firing on people inside, killing another two and critically injuring several more.

The shooting spree ended when the suspect fled the scene after a customer, James Shaw Jr., wrestled the rifle away from him.

"We don't know why he went into the Waffle House," police spokesman Aaron said. Asked about whether the suspect, who is white, had targeted the victims, who were all minorities, because of their race, he said he did not know.

Previous run-ins with police

US Secret Service detained the man in 2017 after he tried to enter a restricted area of the White House. Police subsequently seized his weapons, including the AR-15 used in Monday's shooting, and revoked his gun license.

Police said they handed the weapons over to the suspect's father who, despite promising to keep them locked up, later returned them to his son.

The Waffle House killings were the latest high-profile mass shooting to afflict the United States. Country-wide protests in favor of stricter gun laws erupted after a former student killed 17 people with an AR-15 at a Florida high school in February.

US students protest against gun violence Walk-outs across the nation From Arizona to Washington DC, students have walked out of classrooms to protest gun violence after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen students were killed when a former student walked onto the premises and opened fire using an AR-15 rifle.

US students protest against gun violence Stop gun violence Many of the students held signs reading "Never again" and "End gun violence." Teenagers at some of the schools called for the AR-15 and similar assault rifles to be banned for civilian use, saying they should be reserved for the armed forces. Others called for stricter measures to acquire arms. "Innocent people are dying because of the easy access to firearms in this country," said one student.

US students protest against gun violence Demanding change Over the past decade, the US has witnessed several deadly mass shootings, including in Las Vegas, Orlando and Sandy Hook. Many students view the Parkland shooting as part of inaction by lawmakers to curb access to guns. "They send out their thoughts and their prayers, and we appreciate that, but that's enough," said one student. "We need change."

US students protest against gun violence Some educators not supportive But not all educators were supportive of the students. "Life is all about choices and every choice has a consequence whether it be positive or negative," said Superintendent Curtis Rhodes of Texas' Needville Independent School District. "We will discipline no matter if it is one, 50 or 500 students involved." ls/sms (AP, AFP)



amp/se (AP, Reuters)

Editor's note: Deutsche Welle follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and obliges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases.