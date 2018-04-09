Volkswagen supervisory board confirms management reshuffle

German car giant Volkswagen on Thursday said it had named VW brand chief Herbert Diess (at left in the picture above) the company's new chief executive officer. Effective immediately, he's replacing Matthias Müller, who had served as CEO since 2015 and was tasked with maneuvering the carmaker through its large-scale emissions-cheating scandal. Müller is expected to stay in the company until 2020 when his contract expires.

Müller managed to steer the Wolfsburg-based firm into a massive restructuring, aiming to offer electric versions of many of its models and slim down its operations over the coming decade.

On his watch, the 12-brand VW Group last year held on to its title as the world's largest carmaker and made a record net profit of €11.4 billion ($14 billion).

But Müller also ended up in prosecutors' sights over suspicions he may have known about the diesel cheating before it became public and may have failed in his duty to inform investors.

Moving on to greener pastures

The most important part of getting the crisis under control is over now, so it's right for VW to look in a new direction," said Metzler bank analyst Jürgen Pieper.

He said the new man at the helm of the carmaker, Herbert Diess, was known as "a very good cost manager" and would be the best solution as a successor for the next five years.

Volkswagen's supervisory board also replaced current human resources chief Karlheinz Blessing with works council executive Gunnar Kilian.

German media reports said such a move had to be interpreted as a goodwill gesture towards union leaders, with whom Diess had had a tense relationship in the past few years.

Media reports confirmed that the Volkswagen Group would restructure its brand divisions. It would create a new Volume (VW, Skoda and other brands), a new Premium (Audi) and a new Super Premium (Porsche, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini) brand group, while its light and heavy duty Truck & Bus division would be prepared for going public in the not-too-distant future, German news agency DPA reported.

According to supervisory board chief Hans Dieter Pötsch, the management reshuffle and the restructuring effort are to facilitate synergy effects in the company and accelerate in-house reforms.

"It's our objective to make our company future-proof," Pötsch said Thursday, adding that Volkswagen was resolved to play a big part in shaping tomorrow's mobility.

