Volkswagen offers to buy back new diesels in case of city bans

The move came after a German court ruled last month that cities across the country could ban diesel vehicles from their streets. Many towns exceed EU limits on atmospheric nitrogen oxide known to cause respiratory diseases.

Fears of bans have led to a marked drop in demand for diesel cars. In Germany alone, sales plummeted by 19 percent last month.

At its core VW brand, Volkswagen said its buyback offer applied to new diesels bought between April 1 and the end of 2018, and would kick in if the city in which the buyer lived or worked banned diesels within three years of the purchase.

Reuters reported that at Czech brand Skoda, the guarantee applied to cars bought between April 1 and the end of June, but would cover bans introduced within four years of the purchase date.

At Volkswagen's premium brand Audi, the offer only covers leased vehicles.

Swap program extended

In a separate note on Thursday, the German carmaker said that Volkswagen customers who unknowingly bought cars that ran afoul of environmental standards because of an emissions-rigging scheme would have until the end of June to bring their cars in for redemption.

VW had originally told clients they had only until the end of March to do that.

The Wolfsburg-based company began the swap program eight months ago. More than 170,000 people have so far brought in old diesel cars in exchange for models that meet current environmental standards. The old vehicles have been demolished by the manufacturer.

Battling air pollution through driving bans Too much traffic makes for bad air Cities all over the world are fighting against smog. A German court has ruled that cities are allowed to impose driving bans. Many German cities – including Stuttgart, shown here – have developed an air pollution problem and are debating how best to approach the problem.

Battling air pollution through driving bans Oslo, where the diesel ban is reality A diesel ban is imposed in the Norwegian capital whenever air pollution levels rise above a prescribed limit. The ban went into effect for the first time on January 17, 2017. Ambulances and other public service vehicles running on diesel are exempt from the measure. The city plans to reduce even more cars by eliminating municipal parking spaces in the center starting in 2019.

Battling air pollution through driving bans Paris is also planning a diesel ban Starting in 2024, the French capital will ban diesel vehicles; in 2030 it intends to expand the ban to gas-powered cars. Vehicles manufactured before 1997 are already prohibited in the city on weekdays. When air pollution levels exceed prescribed limits, Parisians have to follow a rotation system in which only cars with either even- or odd-numbered plates are allowed to be driven in the city.

Battling air pollution through driving bans London has a congestion charge If you want to drive into the center of London, a day's ride through the city will cost you ten pounds ($13.80, €11.20). London introduced the congestion charge in 2003. Automatic number plate recognition is used to enforce the measures. Anyone who does not pay the fee faces a heavy fine of up to 240 pounds.

Battling air pollution through driving bans Copenhagen – the most bike-friendly city in the world Copenhagen's mayor, Frank Jensen, wants to prevent new diesel cars from entering the city starting in 2019. Currently, over 300 kilometers of roads in the Danish capital can only be used by cyclists. With the new regulations, cycling will become easier, more convenient and cheaper than driving a car. About half of Copenhageners now cycle to work.

Battling air pollution through driving bans Pedestrian zones spreading in Madrid Car-free zones like the square in front of Madrid's Teatro Real is set to become a common sight in the city. Almost the entire center of the Spanish capital will be turned into pedestrian zone in the next five years. Madrid has high smog levels, due to being surrounded by mountains, which causes bad air to get trapped in the city.

Battling air pollution through driving bans Helsinki offers a traffic app Riding public transport will become even easier in the near future in Helsinki. In the next ten years, a mobility on demand system will be developed to include all forms of public transport in one app, including buses, self-driving cars and minibuses with flexible routes. The goal of the app is to be so good that no one will want to own a car.

Battling air pollution through driving bans Driving electric rickshaws in Delhi Smog chokes Delhi and levels of air pollution regularly go off the scale. Electric rickshaws will hopefully alleviate the problem. By 2030, all new vehicles will be electrically powered and the city will phase out gas powered vehicles. Author: Stella Braun



hg/mds (Reuters, dpa)