 Volkswagen ex-CEO Martin Winterkorn charged in the US over Dieselgate scandal | News | DW | 03.05.2018
News

Volkswagen ex-CEO Martin Winterkorn charged in the US over Dieselgate scandal

US prosecutors have filed charges against Martin Winterkorn, the former CEO of German carmaker Volkswagen, over his involvement in the Dieselgate scandal. Winterkorn is accused of conspiring to mislead US regulators.

Martin Winterkorn (picture alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

Prosecutors have charged former VW chief Martin Winterkorn with conspiring to mislead US regulators over a diesel emissions scandal.

Winterkorn, who resigned in September 2015 in response to the scandal, said he was not aware of any wrongdoing at the time of his resignation.

Read more: EU report blames 'Dieselgate' on widespread political negligence

The facts of the case

  • The indictment was unsealed on Thursday in a district court in Detroit after prosecutors filed charges against Winterkorn in secret in March.
  • The indictment says Winterkorn was twice informed the company had cheated US emissions tests — once in May 2014 and again in July 2015 — well before the scandal became public in 2015.
  • In total, Winterkorn is charged with three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiring to violate the Clean Air Act.
  • A court spokesman said Winterkorn faces up to 25 years in prison and a maximum fine of $275,000 (€230,000) if found guilty.
  • A spokeswoman for the US attorney's office in Detroit said Winterkorn is not in custody.
  • Muffler on a VW vehicle

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    The disaster unfolds

    About two weeks after Volkswagen admitted behind closed doors to US environmental regulators that it had installed cheating software in some 11 million of its diesel vehicles worldwide, the Environmental Protection Agency shared that information with the public. It was Sept. 18, 2015. The ensuing crisis would eventually take a few unexpected turns.

  • Former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    The boss must go, long live the boss

    Volkswagen's then-CEO Martin Winterkorn (above) had little choice but to step down several days after news of the scandal broke. In September, he tendered his resignation, but retained his other posts within the Volkswagen Group. Winterkorn's successor was Matthias Müller. Until taking the reins at VW, Müller had been the chairman at Porsche, a VW subsidiary.

  • Raid at headquarters

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Raiding headquarters

    Regulators in the US weren't the only ones investigating VW. Authorities in Lower Saxony, the German state in which VW is based, were also scrutinizing the company. On October 8, state prosecutors raided VW's headquarters along with several other corporate locations.

  • US flag in front of the VW sign

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Hell breaks loose

    On January 4, 2016, the US government filed a lawsuit against VW in Detroit, accusing the German automaker of fraud and violations of American climate protection regulations. The lawsuit sought up to $46 billion for violations of the Clean Air Act.

  • Former VW CEO Michael Horn for the US division

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Quit or forced out?

    In March, the head of VW in the US, Michael Horn, resigned. In the initial days and weeks after the scandal broke, he was the one US authorities turned to for information. He issued an official apology on behalf of the automaker, asking for the public's forgiveness.

  • Running on empty

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Settlement

    On October 25, a US judge approved a final settlement that would have VW pay $15.3 billion. In addition, affected cars would be retrofitted with better, non-deceptive hardware and software, or else VW would buy them back completely from customers.

  • Emblem - VW Volkswagen und Porsche (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Kraufmann)

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Imitators

    When dieselgate first emerged in 2015, analysts said it was likely other car makers were also cheating tests. But It wasn't until 2017 that other companies were targeted in probes. In July, German authorities launched investigations into luxury car makers Porsche and Daimler for allegedly cheating emissions tests. Others, such as Audi and Chrysler, have also been hit by similar allegations.

  • A man pumping gas

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Public still supportive

    Despite dieselgate, VW has managed to keep the emissions scandal from utterly tarnishing its image. According to several polls, between 55 to 67 percent of Germans continue to trust the automaker. In the US, polls show that roughly 50 percent still believe the German company produces worthwhile vehicles.

  • A caged monkey looks in the camera in a Münster laboratory

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Fuming over monkeys

    In late January, however, VW suffered another heavy blow over reports that the company experimented on monkeys and made the animals inhale diesel fumes. To make matters worse, a separate experiment that had humans inhale relatively harmless nitrogen dioxide was revealed at the same time. Some media wrongly interpreted this to mean humans were also inhaling toxic fumes.

    Author: Dirk Kaufmann / cjc


'All the way to the top'

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement that the charges show "Volkswagen’s scheme to cheat its legal requirements went all the way to the top of the company."

Read more: Volkswagen calls for delay of US trial over lawyer's Nazi jab

Unlikely to go to court: The US has said it believes Winterkorn is in Germany. The 70-year-old is unlikely to face the charges in a US courtroom if that is the case as the German government rarely permit extradition requests for its citizens.

More to come.

amp/aw (Reuters, dpa)

