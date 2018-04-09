 Virunga park rangers in DRC killed in ambush | News | DW | 10.04.2018
News

Virunga park rangers in DRC killed in ambush

At least five park rangers have been killed by armed men in the famed wildlife park in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Virunga is home to critically-endangered mountain gorillas, which have been targeted by poachers.

Virunga National Park rangers in this 2008 file photo

Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) said five of its park rangers and a driver were killed in an attack on Monday.

Another park ranger was also wounded in the attack. According to park authorities, the team of rangers was ambushed while driving between Lulimba and Ishasha, which lies near the DRC-Uganda border.

Read more: Will DRC allow oil drills into Virunga?

The park "is deeply saddened to confirm reports of an attack on our staff today," it said in a statement.

Although no group has claimed responsibility, authorities believe it was likely one of the militia groups that are active in and around the park.

Under threat

Monday's attack isn't the first time Virunga National Park staff have come under fire. Earlier this month, a park ranger was killed by armed men while he was guarding a hydroelectric plant construction site.

In May 2014, park director Emmanuel de Merode was wounded during an ambush by armed men. Militia groups operating in the region have becoming increasingly hostile against rangers as they vie for territorial control. Poaching is also a major threat.

Read more: The battle to save Africa's endangered mountain gorillas

The sprawling Virunga National Park, a UNESCO world heritage site, is home to roughly 25 percent of the world's remaining mountain gorillas. The mountain gorilla is a critically endangered species.

The park was established in 1925 and is considered one of the oldest of its kind in Africa and one of the most important conservation sites in the world. It is home to chimpanzees, hippos and lions.

The battle to save Africa's endangered mountain gorillas

Civil war, deforestation, disease and poaching have driven the mighty mountain gorilla to the brink of extinction. Conservation efforts have helped boost population numbers, but humans are still their greatest threat. (09.10.2017)  

Hounding down poachers in the DR Congo

How do you catch a poacher? In Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo - which is famous for its elephants and mountain gorillas - a special dog unit is tracking and capturing illegal hunters. (12.02.2015)  

Gorilla tourism funds Congolese rebels

Rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo have taken over gorilla tourism in the Virunga National Park. Foreigners who pay for guided tours and park passes are actually funding the insurgency. (06.11.2012)  

Will DR Congo allow oil drills into Virunga?

Can eco-tourism save Virunga National Park from being drilled for oil? The resources within this lush, diverse landscape are increasingly tempting as locals grapple with poverty and unemployment. (20.05.2014)  

Plans to save Virunga National Park in DRC

A Belgian prince and an American billionaire have teamed up to save one of Africa's oldest natural reserves. Plans to create jobs for people living in the area and former rebels could also strengthen stability in DRC. (10.07.2015)  

Virunga National Park - more than scenic landscapes and mountain gorillas

The Virunga National Park in eastern DRC is one of the world's most stunning nature reserves. Plans for exploratory oil drilling may have been shelved, but conservationists say the park still faces an uncertain future. (13.06.2014)  

Uganda -Kongos Flüchtlinge kommen mit Boot über Albertsee nach Uganda

From DRC to Uganda: Refugees flee across the water 22.03.2018

The Democratic Republic of Congo is experiencing one of Africa's worst humanitarian disasters. Since the start of 2018, more than 50,000 Congolese have fled to Uganda, many by boat. Simone Schlindwein sent this report.

Demokratische Republik Kongo Kämpfe zwischen Volksgruppen

UN warns situation in DR Congo reaching 'breaking point' 02.03.2018

The second deadly attack in a month happened where land disputes have reignited a long-dormant ethnic conflict and caused thousands to flee. The UN has warned the situation in the DRC has reached "a breaking point."

Berg-Gorillas in Ruanda

The battle to save Africa's endangered mountain gorillas 09.10.2017

Civil war, deforestation, disease and poaching have driven the mighty mountain gorilla to the brink of extinction. Conservation efforts have helped boost population numbers, but humans are still their greatest threat.

