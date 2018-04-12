Vienna court imprisons teen over planned Christmas attacks in Germany

A 19-year-old man was imprisoned for nine years over his involvement in plans for two Islamist extremist attacks in Germany. One of the suicide missions was to be carried out by a 12-year-old boy.
The Vienna Criminal Court sentenced an Austrian man of Albanian descent to nine years in prison on Friday in connection with plans for two Islamist extremist attacks in Germany.
The case highlights the challenges posed by radicalized youth ready to commit acts of terror at home and in neighboring countries.
Read more: Report: 12-year-old planned two bomb attacks in German city of Ludwigshafen
What the court found
kw/sms (AP, dpa)
A German magazine, citing police sources, has said that a young boy tried twice to set off explosives in his hometown of Ludwigshafen. The child reportedly targeted the town hall and a local Christmas market. (16.12.2016)
German jails are struggling to cope with scores of radical Islamist extremists. Their number is expected to grow following the opening of a slew of terror-related probes in recent months. (21.02.2018)