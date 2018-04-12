Vienna court imprisons teen over planned Christmas attacks in Germany

The Vienna Criminal Court sentenced an Austrian man of Albanian descent to nine years in prison on Friday in connection with plans for two Islamist extremist attacks in Germany.

The case highlights the challenges posed by radicalized youth ready to commit acts of terror at home and in neighboring countries.

Read more: Report: 12-year-old planned two bomb attacks in German city of Ludwigshafen

What the court found

The man was found guilty of inciting a 12-year-old German-Iraqi boy to target a Christmas market in the city of Ludwigshafen. The child had tried but failed to detonate an explosive belt at the market in late 2016.

During the trial, the 19-year-old admitted to being a member of Islamic State but downplayed his role in plotting the attacks.

Reacting to his lengthy sentence, the turned defiant, saying: "I don't give a s***!"

Watch video 04:23 How is Germany dealing with threat of terrorism?

kw/sms (AP, dpa)