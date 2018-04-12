 Vienna court imprisons teen over planned Christmas attacks in Germany | News | DW | 13.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Vienna court imprisons teen over planned Christmas attacks in Germany

A 19-year-old man was imprisoned for nine years over his involvement in plans for two Islamist extremist attacks in Germany. One of the suicide missions was to be carried out by a 12-year-old boy.

Police watching over a Christmas market in Berlin (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/S. Kuhlmey)

The Vienna Criminal Court sentenced an Austrian man of Albanian descent to nine years in prison on Friday in connection with plans for two Islamist extremist attacks in Germany. 

The case highlights the challenges posed by radicalized youth ready to commit acts of terror at home and in neighboring countries.

Read more: Report: 12-year-old planned two bomb attacks in German city of Ludwigshafen

What the court found

  • The man was found guilty of inciting a 12-year-old German-Iraqi boy to target a Christmas market in the city of Ludwigshafen. The child had tried but failed to detonate an explosive belt at the market in late 2016.
  • During the trial, the 19-year-old admitted to being a member of Islamic State but downplayed his role in plotting the attacks.
  • Reacting to his lengthy sentence, the turned defiant, saying: "I don't give a s***!"

 
Watch video 04:23

How is Germany dealing with threat of terrorism?

kw/sms (AP, dpa)

DW recommends

Report: 12-year-old planned two bomb attacks in German city of Ludwigshafen

A German magazine, citing police sources, has said that a young boy tried twice to set off explosives in his hometown of Ludwigshafen. The child reportedly targeted the town hall and a local Christmas market. (16.12.2016)  

German prisons: 150 dangerous Islamists need deradicalizing, say police

German jails are struggling to cope with scores of radical Islamist extremists. Their number is expected to grow following the opening of a slew of terror-related probes in recent months. (21.02.2018)  

Preventing terrorism: What powers do German security forces have?

In the wake of deadly attacks in Germany and across Europe, the federal government has boosted its security and anti-terror laws. DW looks at the powers German authorities have at their disposal to combat terrorism. (17.09.2017)  

Germany's biggest Islamist trials

The attempted bomb attack at the Bonn train station in 2012 led to one of the highest-profile terror trials in Germany. Here's a look at some other major trials involving Islamist extremists in Germany.  (03.04.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

How is Germany dealing with threat of terrorism?  

Related content

Deutschland Symbolbild Razzia Polizei

German police arrest three terror suspects 13.04.2018

Three Syrian men have been detained in the German state of Saarland on suspicion of terrorist links. Two are thought to have been members of the jihadi group "Islamic State" in Syria.

Deutschland GSG 9

German authorities raid suspected far-right Reichsbürger terror cell members 08.04.2018

German federal prosecutors have searched apartments of people suspected of founding a far-right terror group. The so-called Reichsbürger are said to have considered killing people to further their aims.

IS Kinder im Irak

Can foreign 'Islamic State' fighters' kids return to Europe? 30.03.2018

Should the children of foreign IS fighters in Iraq and Syria be allowed to return home? Security agencies are alarmed, but aid workers say they're no danger if they get proper support. Judit Neurink reports from Irbil.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 