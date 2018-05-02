Venezuela arrests top executives of private bank Banesco

The Venezuelan government blames the Banesco executives for exacerbating the country's hyperinflation and collapse of the national currency. Banesco's chief denounced the move as "disproportionate" and "unjust".
The government of Venezuela announced on Thursday the arrest of 11 executives of the nation's leading private bank, Banesco, for alleged "attacks" against the country's struggling currency.
The arrests are the latest strike by Nicolas Maduro's government against the private sector, as the country endures a continuing economic crisis, crippling hyper-inflation and the steady collapse of the national currency,the Bolivar.
Read more: Venezuelans launch new currencies amid economic crisis
Maduro, who is running for a second term in the upcoming presidential elections on May 20, has blamed Venezuela's woes on what he calls an "economic war", while critics blame his government's failed socialist policies and mismanagement.
Read more: EU threatens sanctions ahead of Venezuela vote
Venezuela's Chief Prosecutor, Tarek William Saab, announced the arrests on television, saying that the executives were being targeted for "a series of irregularities, for aiding and concealing attacks against the Venezuelan currency with the aim of demolishing the Venezuelan currency."
Among those arrested were Banesco CEO Oscar Doval, four vice-presidents, a legal consultant, a director, two managers and two other bank officials, Saab said.
Financial 'mafias'
The Banesco executives are being targeted as part of a wider probe that began last week, to investigate the alleged banking "mafias," which the government accuses of actively exacerbating inflation, increasing the shortage of basic products and weakening the Bolivar, through the movement of currency abroad and dollar speculation on the black market. All of this, Maduro's government claims, is done to undermine and drain support from the socialist president.
Read more: Venezuela seeks to restructure debt as economy teeters on insolvency
Venezuela operates under a fixed currency exchange rate, which was established by the late president Hugo Chavez 15 years ago. Today, the black market value of the Bolivar is trading 12 times lower than the Venezuelan Central Bank's established rate. Maduro accuses the financial "mafias" of fixing the black market rate themselves.
Banesco: detentions 'unjust'
Banesco President Juan Carlos Escotet took to Twitter to deliver a statement defending the financial institution, which also operates internationally with branches in the US, Spain, Panama and the Dominican Republic.
Read more: Venezuelans facing economic crisis cross border to secure cash lifelines
Escotet reassured the public that the bank had always operated within the confines of the law. Escotet announced that he would be traveling back to Venezuela to attempt to "clear up" the matter with the government and lend support to the bank's executives who, in his view, were being "unjustly" held.
Banesco's chief denounced the "disproportionate" manner in which the government was handling the case and said his institution was never informed of an investigation against it. Escotet promised to use any legal recourse at his disposal to resolve the matter.
jcg/aw (EFE, AP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
A rural community and a Caracas slum have created their own currencies in response to Venezuela's rapid inflation. Proponents have pinned their hopes on these local-based alternatives, but critics say they aren't viable. (20.03.2018)
The EU has called on Nicolas Maduro's government to hold "free, transparent and credible elections" on May 20. Venezuela's opposition coalition says it will boycott the vote if they are not free and fair. (19.04.2018)
The presidential vote had been brought forward to April 22 with two of the opposition's strongest candidates banned from taking part. The delay may give another candidate more time to get organized against Maduro. (01.03.2018)
President Maduro has said that refinacing the country's hefty foreign debts is the only way to circumvent the effect of crippling US sanctions. He did however order the payment of one last major bond in full. (03.11.2017)
Remittances in the Colombian border city of Cucuta have doubled as Venezuelans line up to receive vital funds sent from family and friends abroad. Aitor Saez reports from Cucuta, Colombia. (06.02.2018)
Venezuela plans to remove three zeros off its battered currency. The largest bill in circulation, the 100,000 note, can hardly buy a cup of coffee. (23.03.2018)