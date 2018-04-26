US nukes in Germany: Top court rules against peace activist

A peace activist from the Eifel region in the southwestern German state of Rhineland-Palatinate on Friday lost her legal battle to force the removal of US nuclear weapons from the Büchel Air Base near her home.

She failed to convince judges at Germany's highest court, the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe, that her basic rights were jeopardized by the presence of the missiles, which she claimed could be a potential terrorist target.

The court ruling in detail

The Court ruled that neither the plaintiff's basic rights nor her property rights were being violated.

It found that she had no more rights than "vast numbers of other citizens" across Germany living near sites that could also be the target of terror attacks.

Moreover, the court stated that public authorities' responsibilities end "at the point at which a process is predominantly structured according to the independent will of a foreign power, separate from that of the Federal Republic of Germany."

German fighter jets from Büchel air base could be forced to drop the nuclear weapons stored there

What was the claim? The plaintiff had argued the situation violated human rights, property rights and the fundamental right to physical safety. She also claimed that any potentially illegal war conducted from German territory would violate the NATO Treaty as well as the German constitution.

Where are the nukes? Büchel is located in Cochem-Zell, some 108 kilometers (67 miles) west of Frankfurt, is a joint US-German air base "tasked primarily with storing, guarding, maintaining and activating atomic weapons as stipulated within the framework of the NATO nuclear sharing arrangement."

The US military in Germany: The US maintains a large presence in Germany, including its European Central Command (EUCOM) in Stuttgart, and Ramstein Air Base, which is integral to the US drone program in Pakistan, Somalia and Yemen. Unconfirmed information suggests that some 20 nuclear missiles are currently stationed at Büchel. These are the last US nukes stationed in Germany.

'Little America': A look at US soldiers in Germany 'Drink Coca-Cola!' The recipe for Coca-Cola came to Europe in 1929. But it was only after the end of the war, in the early 1950s, that the brownish brew become a cult drink for young people, including German youth. For American GIs, coke was a part of everyday life. The caffeinated soft drink brightened up even the most tired of soldiers.

'Little America': A look at US soldiers in Germany Shopping Much of the food the soldiers' families needed was imported from the US; American ice cream, toast and peanut butter couldn't be found in German stores. In the 1950s and '60s, such items could only be bought at the large US Army supply stores where they were tax free, and therefore cheaper. These inexpensive luxuries were also attractive to many Germans.

'Little America': A look at US soldiers in Germany Cheerleaders Sports played an important role in the lives of American soldiers and their families. Baseball, basketball and American football events were held in large venues and attracted big crowds. German guests were also welcome. American cheerleaders, shown here in 1959 in Bad Nauheim, were a big part of the show.

'Little America': A look at US soldiers in Germany Army brats Even regular military parades, in which the US Army presented their armed forces, were part of everyday life in the barracks. This was especially fun for the children of soldiers because popcorn and sweets were often provided. In this picture taken in 1954, two kids watch a parade at the Air Force base in Landstuhl.

'Little America': A look at US soldiers in Germany Aircraft inspection Only American technicians and experts were allowed to work at US military bases in West Germany. Everything was in the hands of the US Army. Fear of sabotage or military espionage was especially great during the Cold War, and these fears were reflected in the security policies. Here, a technician inspects the turbines of a military aircraft stationed in Bitburg.

'Little America': A look at US soldiers in Germany Women in the army Initially, there weren't many women in the US Army to be stationed in Germany. That changed during the postwar occupation and later, as the US military units became US bases in Europe. This photo from the 1980s shows an air traffic controller working at the Rhein-Main Air Base near Frankfurt.

'Little America': A look at US soldiers in Germany Inspecting the weapons The daily lives of American soldiers were strictly organized in the 1960s. Seen here, GIs wearing full gear in Nuremberg arrive for weapons inspection. The supplies of the military unit were counted piece by piece, and tested for serviceability. The Nuremberg military community alone consisted of more than 15,000 soldiers and 11,700 family members.

'Little America': A look at US soldiers in Germany Military exercises Troops stationed in Berlin and the surrounding area regularly held military exercises. The photo above shows two soldiers during a training exercise in Grunewald in 1959. This image, along with around 200 others in the exhibition, were taken by military photographers on behalf of the US Army — as a way to cultivate its image. The works on display are part of the Provan Collection. Author: Heike Mund (sh)



Last resort: After failing in her bid to get the weapons removed in several earlier claims at specialist courts, the Constitutional Court represented the plaintiff's final option.

js/rt (AFP, dpa)

