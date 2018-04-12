 US mulls military support in Syria from Arab allies | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 17.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Middle East

US mulls military support in Syria from Arab allies

With the Islamic State largely defeated, the US has reportedly been looking to form an Arab force to secure northeast Syria. Experts warn the military presence could further complicate an already complex civil war.

US troops in Syria (picture alliance/AP Photo/S. George)

The Wall Street Journal on Monday outlined the Trump administration's wish to form an Arab military force in Syria to replace US troops there. US officials told the newspaper that John Bolton, Donald Trump's national security advisor, recently called Abbas Kamel, Egypt's chief of intelligence and a major figure in President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's government, to seek military and financial support for the initiative.

Officials also told the Journal that Gulf Arab states would join in the efforts. "Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE have all been approached with respect to financial support and more broadly to contribute," one administration official said. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are funding Syrian fighters that are supported by the US government.

Read more: Iran and North Korea: The return of John Bolton's 'axis of evil'?

The goal of the force would be to secure and protect the area from terrorist organizations like the Islamic State, while also serving one of Trump's main campaign promises of having other countries sharing foreign policy burdens with the US. The initative could also benefit US business interests in Syria and the wider region. Private military contractors have expressed interest in getting the plan off the ground.

Disturbing the peace?   

However, Bente Scheller, the head of the Heinrich Böll Foundation in Beirut, says Egypt and Saudi Arabia are likely to be skeptical about establishing such a military force. "Neither of those countries have sent many troops abroad in the last decade and I think they both have little interest in doing so," she told DW. Scheller added that this Arab force would need the consent of Syrian President Bashar Assad to even be allowed in the area.

Syrian YPG fighters (Getty Images/AFP/D. Souleiman)

Scheller believes Kurds in Syria would have 'no interest' in Arab troops coming to the region

Moreover, the presence of this Arab force could disturb the Kurds, who control the area. "Kurdish forces and civilians certainly have no interest in having any Arab troops coming to the areas they control," Scheller said. She also noted that even the Arabs already present in northeast Syria would not be likely to trust a new military occupation force.

Conflicting interests

Other actors in the region, including Turkey, may be more open to the proposal. Officials in Ankara have long been opposed to an autonomous Kurdish state and deploying an international Arab force might "water down" Kurdish power, Scheller said.

Russia and Iran, however, are less likely to support a new US-allied military presence in the regional. Iran in particular, a country that has used militias itself in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq to expand its influence, would be dubious of an Arab force of Sunni countries that includes its archrival Saudi Arabia.

Read more: What foreign powers want from the Syrian war

"This is one of the policy suggestions that I have suggested before, but there are many obstacles that may prevent it from coming into reality, with the main one being the absence of any clear American vision in Syria," Hassan Mneimneh, a fellow at the Middle East Institute in Washington, told DW. "Adding such an ambiguous element to the already complex Syrian war will just make things worse."

Ultimately, warned Scheller, forming an Arab force in Syria risks bringing in other outside parties whose interests extend beyond Washington's. "It is a very short-sighted policy in all regards." she said. "It is politically unlikely that any actor on the ground would be fond of this and it's unlikely the US would have any real control over countries involved in this force."

  • Karte Syrien kontrollierte Gebiete 11. April 2018 ENG

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    Armed factions in Syria

    Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to many civilians.

  • Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The dictator

    Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

  • A Turkish flag waving on the border to Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The northern watchman

    Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. The Turkish military has intervened alongside rebels in northern Aleppo, Afrin and Idlib province.

  • Russian president Vladimir Putin

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The eastern guardian

    The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

  • Donald Trump

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The western allies

    A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks for the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

  • Members of the Free Syrian Army shout slogans against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The rebels

    The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

  • Female Syrian YPG fighters

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The resistance

    Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

  • Islamic State terrorist in a jet plane in Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The new jihadists

    "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is facing defeat in both countries after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

  • A fighter from Syria's al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front holds his group flag as he stands in front of the governor building in Idlib province

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The old jihadists

    IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

  • A military truck carrying Shalamcheh missiles drives past the presidential rostrum during the annual Army Day military parade on April 18, 2014 in Tehran

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The Persian shadow

    Iran had supported Syrian President Bashar Assad before the conflict emerged in 2011. Eager to maintain its influence in the Middle East, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson


DW recommends

Chemical weapons inspectors enter Douma: Syrian state media

Syria's state news agency has said that investigators from the OPCW have entered the site of an alleged chemical attack. France and the US have accused Damascus and its allies of tampering with the site. (17.04.2018)  

Germany 'prepared' to send military equipment to Iraq Kurds

Germany has announced that it plans to supply northern Iraq with military equipment. The Iraqi Kurds are battling Islamic State (IS) fighters who have taken over a number of cities and displaced minority populations. (20.08.2014)  

Who are the Kurds?

The Kurds have advanced to a position in which they may determine the future of the Middle East. But they are riven by historic rivalries and blocked by regional powers. (24.01.2018)  

Saudi Arabia seeks to ratchet up pressure against Iran

Arab foreign ministers have slammed Iranian interference in the Middle East. Arab states sought to present a united front as regional rivalries in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon heat up. (19.11.2017)  

Syria: Al-Qaida and IS increasingly lose territory to Assad

With the exception of Idlib, Syria's government has recovered control of most major cities from rebels and terror organizations. Are the "Islamic State" and al-Qaida being beaten out of Syria? (17.03.2018)  

Iran and North Korea: The return of John Bolton's 'axis of evil'?

President Trump's new security adviser has built a reputation as a foreign policy hardliner, who has advocated military action against North Korea and Iran. What does his appointment mean for the future of US policy? (23.03.2018)  

John Bolton: The conservative hawk tapped by Trump

The new national security adviser and the president share a disdain for the current Iran nuclear deal despite broad support among allies. And Bolton could have a belligerent influence on a host of other issues as well. (23.03.2018)  

What foreign powers want from the Syrian war

The Syrian opposition and forces loyal to President Bashar Assad are not the only groups fighting in the conflict. Other countries have also intervened to pursue their own interests. (12.04.2018)  

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

Syria's civil war erupted out of the Arab Spring protests that swept much of the Middle East and North Africa in 2011. The conflict has since drawn in multiple warring factions from around the world. (16.10.2017)  

Related content

Symbolbild - Bundeswehr bildet kurdische Peschmerga aus

Germany's military reluctance rooted in history 12.04.2018

Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan: When it comes to the German military's foreign missions, leaders in Berlin tend to be hesitant. Chancellor Angela Merkel's rejection of a Syrian deployment continues that tradition.

Syrien Syrische Soldaten in Ost-Ghuta

Opinion: A US pullback from Syria is a terrible idea 02.04.2018

Donald Trump has said he wants the US military out of Syria. That would be a fatal misstep, writes Kersten Knipp. The US president would be handing the region over to players that would create even greater chaos.

Syrien - US-Militärschlag auf Damaskus

Opinion: Syrian airstrikes send a clear message 14.04.2018

The good news is that World War III has not started. But the bad news is that nothing in Syria will be improved by Western powers' airstrikes, writes Christian F. Trippe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 