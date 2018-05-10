 US embassy in Jerusalem opens, further fracturing a ′fragile city′ | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 14.05.2018
Middle East

US embassy in Jerusalem opens, further fracturing a 'fragile city'

The jubilation that greeted the lavish opening ceremony of the controversial US embassy in Jerusalem was in stark contrast to the rising death toll reported from the Gaza Strip. Dana Regev collected eye-witness accounts.

Israeli nationalist settlers celebrate the Jerusalem Day

The streets surrounding the new embassy compound were awash with Trump supporters, Jewish marchers and Jerusalem residents celebrating ecstatically ahead of the inauguration Monday.

 "It's a dream come true," Marc Zell, chairman of Republicans Overseas in Israel, told DW outside the embassy. "We've been waiting for this moment for years, decades," he added amid huge throngs of people waving Israeli and American flags and thanking US President Donald Trump for moving the embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing the city as the capital of Israel.

"I think it's an important move, a necessary one," said 26-year-old Tamir, echoing Zell's words.

Originally from New York, Tamir has lived in Jerusalem for the past eight years. "There are people around the world that say that it makes the prospect for peace more distant — but that couldn't be farther from the truth … There will be no deal, ever, that does not include Jerusalem as Israel's capital."

Watch video 02:52

United States to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

'Nothing changes'

Meanwhile, Israeli police stormed a crowd of about 200 Palestinian and Israeli left-wing activists, grabbing Palestinian flags and detaining several protesters. But all in all, critical voices were less vocal, some fearing future harassment, some even fearing for their lives.

"What is there to say? Israel has been crushing us for years and continues to do so now. Nothing changes," said Palestinian taxi driver Mohammed, who lives in the Old City.

"Israel wants to kill us all. But inshallah [god-willing] they will not succeed. We are willing to die for this land rather than flee like rats,” a masked Palestinian protester told DW outside of Damascus Gate, which separates the western part of the city from its East, which Palestinians seek as their capital in any potential two-state solution.

And less than 100 kilometers away, Gaza experienced its deadliest day of protest since Palestinians started demonstrating along the border with Israel on March 30, calling for an end to Israel's blockade of the Gaza Strip and a return to lands Palestinians fled or were expelled from during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

"Palestinians who fled in 1948 live like dogs today all over the world," 30-year-old protester Firas told DW in Jerusalem. "So I might as well die here, on my land, with honor."

Palestinians demonstrate outside the new US embassy

Palestinians demonstrate outside the new US embassy

Divided land

But not all critics are Palestinians. Many Israelis also see Trump's move as controversial, if not harmful. Leor J. is a senior assistant in Israel's parliament, the Knesset.  "This city is already so tense, so fragile. What is the point of all of this?" she asked rhetorically, adding that as a resident of the city, she felt "cheated."

"Will we no longer need a visa to fly to the US? Will Israelis be able to work there or move there? No. So what's the fuss about? Am I actually benefiting from this? You know the answer."

The days leading to the opening ceremony also saw violent clashes, as Israel marked Jerusalem Day with mass parades across Jerusalem and Palestinians were preparing for Tuesday's Nakba Day [‘catastrophe'], the term they use to describe Israel's creation.

Donald Trump relayed his message via video link at the ceremony

Donald Trump relayed his message via video link at the ceremony

Holy Land

Back at the ceremony itself, a recorded message from Trump proclaimed: "Israel is a sovereign nation with the right, like every other sovereign nation, to determine its own capital ... Yet for many years we failed to acknowledge the obvious: The plain reality that Israel's capital is Jerusalem."

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said in response that "finally we have a leader who promised [to move the embassy to Jerusalem] and kept his promise. Even the obvious needs to be stated sometimes."

And indeed, for most Israelis having Jerusalem as their capital is a de-facto reality. Nevertheless, many say, having the United States reaffirm that is essential. "We will show the world – and the Palestinians – that this is the land of the Jews," said Adika Nahum, an Arnona resident. "Jerusalem is our holy and eternal capital," as Trump declared the embassy "in the historic and sacred land of Jerusalem," open.

And even as reports of rising death tolls in Gaza continued to emerge, Trump insisted "our greatest hope is for peace."

  • Israel Jerusalem (picture alliance/AP Photo/O. Balilty)

    Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital - a timeline

    US Congress passes Jerusalem Embassy Act

    Back in 1995, the US Congress passed the so-called Jerusalem Embassy Act, declaring that Jerusalem "should be recognized as the capital of the State of Israel." The act, however, also allowed the sitting president to delay the move by signing a waiver every six months. Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all reissued the waiver throughout their presidencies, citing security concerns.

  • Trump election posters in Israel (Reuters/B. Ratner)

    Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital - a timeline

    Trump makes campaign promise

    During the 2016 US presidential campaign, Republican candidate Donald Trump promised that, if elected, he would relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, describing the holy city as "the eternal capital of the Jewish people." Trump's declaration attracted a great deal of fervor within Israel and won over scores of Jewish and Evangelical voters in the US.

  • US President Donald Trump visits Western Wall in Jerusalem (Reuters/J. Ernst)

    Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital - a timeline

    Trump visits Jerusalem's Western Wall

    In May 2017, Trump became the first sitting US president to visit the Western Wall. The site is located in Jerusalem's Old City, which Israel forces captured during the 1967 Six-Day War. According to reports, Trump considered fulfilling his Jerusalem pledge during the visit, but was advised against such a move by foreign policy officials who feared it would only stoke regional tensions.

  • Trump announced decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israeli capital (picture alliance/dpa/AP/E. Vucci)

    Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital - a timeline

    Trump formally recognizes Jerusalem as Israeli capital

    During a speech at the White House on December 6, 2017, Trump said he had "determined it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel," adding that the move was a "recognition of reality." Trump cited the Jerusalem Embassy Act as one of the reasons behind his decision. "While previous presidents have made this a major campaign promise, they failed to deliver," he said.

  • Protesters in Jerusalem (Getty Images/AFP/A. Gharabli)

    Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital - a timeline

    Arab world reacts with outrage

    Following Trump's announcement, thousands of Muslims worldwide participated in demonstrations protesting his controversial decision. Protesters marched the streets, burned flags and shouted anti-Israel slogans in countries including Iraq, Turkey, Egypt, Malaysia, Indonesia and Indian-controlled Kashmir.

  • Protests break out in Berlin over Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital - a timeline

    Protests break out in Europe

    The protests soon reached Europe. In Germany, on December 8, 2017, mostly Muslim demonstrators attended a rally near the US embassy at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, waving Palestinian flags. The German government was among those warning against Trump's move.

  • UN General Assembly votes to reject US Jerusalem resolution (picture alliance/dpa/AP/M. Lennihan)

    Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital - a timeline

    UN rejects Trump's Jerusalem declaration

    On December 21, 2017, an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution condemning US President Donald Trump's decision to name Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. A total of 128 countries voted in favor of the measure, while nine voted against it and 35 countries abstained. The vote came after the US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on Jerusalem.

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu und US Vice President Mike Pence in Jerusalem (Reuters/A. Schalit)

    Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital - a timeline

    US doubles down on Jerusalem embassy promise

    On February 23, the US State Department said it would hasten the relocation of the embassy to Jerusalem. "The opening will coincide with Israel's 70th anniversary," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said. The anniversary falls on May 14. During a visit to Jerusalem in January, US Vice President Mike Pence had said he did not expect the move to be complete before the end of 2019.

  • Road signs pointing to US embassy in Jerusalem (Reuters/R. Zvulun)

    Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital - a timeline

    First road signs for new US embassy go up

    On May 7, Israeli authorities put up the first road signs pointing towards the US embassy in Jerusalem. The signs were put up on the southern side of the city by the US consulate. Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat hung the first sign. In a statement, he said: "This is not a dream, it's reality. Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish people, and the world is beginning to recognize this fact."

    Author: David Martin


