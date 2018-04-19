US Democratic Party sues Russia, WikiLeaks, Donald Trump over 2016 election

The Democratic Party filed a suit against Russia, WikiLeaks and President Donald Trump, charging that they conspired to disrupt the 2016 election. Trump "gleefully welcomed Russia's help," the lawsuit claims.
A new lawsuit from the US Democratic Party claims President Donald Trump conspired with the Russian government and Russia's military intelligence service to hurt Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
The lawsuit, which was filed on Friday in the US federal court in Manhattan, claims Russia's alleged hacking of Democratic Party computers tilted the 2016 election in Trump's favor. In addition to Trump, Russia and WikiLeaks, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) also named Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and the president's associate Roger Stone as defendants.
According to the court documents, the DNC also claims the president's son Donald Trump Jr. secretly communicated with the WikiLeaks platform.
Read more: 21 US states targeted by Russian hackers, no votes changed
Attack on 'American democracy'
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) said Moscow had "mounted a brazen attack on American democracy" by extracting emails and other documents and then publishing them via the WikiLeaks platform.
Trump "gleefully welcomed Russia's help," they added. They also accused the Trump campaign of being a "racketeering enterprise."
Thousands of hacked emails and other DNC documents were published on the eve of the Democratic Party convention in July 2016 and drew global media attention during the tense presidential race between Clinton and Trump. Among other things, the emails showed the DNC working to undermine Clinton's rival in the primaries, leftist Senator Bernie Sanders.
Both Moscow and the Trump administration repeatedly denied any collusion.
Read more: US intelligence claims Putin 'ordered' involvement in US election
Help for Mueller?
President Trump and his inner circle had pre-existing contacts with Moscow and Russian oligarchs that enabled the collusion, according to the lawsuit.
"The conspiracy constituted an act of previously unimaginable treachery: the campaign of the presidential nominee of a major party in league with a hostile foreign power to bolster its own chance to win the presidency," the lawsuit argues. "Under the laws of this nation, Russia and its co-conspirators must answer for these actions."
Additionally, the lawsuit demands unspecified damages and a court order to prevent further interference with DNC computer systems.
The legal move comes as special counsel Robert Mueller leads a separate investigation into the alleged collusion with Russia. If it goes forward, the new DNC lawsuit could force the officials to reveal more documents connected with the issue.
More to come...
dj/msh (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)
US officials have confirmed that last year the Russian government tried to hack voting machines in some states for the 2016 presidential election. Some officials found out only Friday their states were on the list. (23.09.2017)
Republican chairperson and incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said US President-elect Donald Trump believes Russia hacked into the Democratic Party. It is the first such acknowledgement from Trump's team. (09.01.2017)
A new US intel report has found that Putin "ordered" a hacking campaign aimed at harming Hillary Clinton's electability. The report also found the Russian government showed a "clear preference" for Donald Trump. (06.01.2017)
At his annual end-of-year press conference, Russian President Putin bemoaned US Democratic Party members for "accusing someone else" for their election defeat. He has also called Donald Trump's nuclear comments "normal." (23.12.2016)
Debbie Wasserman Schultz, head of the US Democratic National Committee, resigned Sunday after WikiLeaks published thousands of leaked emails showing a concerted effort to undermine Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign. (25.07.2016)