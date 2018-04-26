US Congressional panel clears Trump campaign of collusion with Russia

There is "no evidence" President Trump's campaign colluded or conspired with the Russian government, a Republican-led intelligence committee in US Congress concluded. Panel Democrats slammed the conclusion as biased.
Russia worked to sow discord in the United States through social media and cyberattacks, intelligence panel said in a lengthy report published on Friday. However, the House of Representatives committee found no evidence of a conspiracy between President Donald Trump's campaign and Moscow.
At the same time, the investigation "did find poor judgment and ill-considered actions by the Trump and Clinton campaigns," lawmakers wrote. Friday's report echoes statements Republican lawmakers gave to the media last month.
Commenting on the report on Twitter, Trump restated his position that claims of collusion were a "witch hunt."
The lawmakers criticized Donald Trump Jr. for meeting Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya in search of damaging info on Hillary Clinton. They added that interaction between Trump's team and WikiLeaks, which published emails obtained in a hack of the Democratic National Committee, was "highly objectionable and inconsistent with US national security interests."
The heavily redacted report sums up a year-long probe that saw Democratic and Republican members of the committee clash.
Republicans 'chose' not to see
Democratic Intelligence Committee members decried the 253-page report and published their own 98-page rebuttal. The report backed by panel Republicans "reflects a lack of seriousness and interest in pursuing the truth," the Democrats said.
"Throughout the investigation, Committee Republicans chose not to seriously investigate — or even see, when in plain sight — evidence of collusion," the panel's top Democrat, Adam Schiff, said in a statement.
Schiff and Nancy Pelosy, the ranking Democrat in the US House of Representatives, said Democrats will continue to investigate the issue despite the conclusion adopted by the panel.
Read more: What Robert Mueller's indictments of former Trump campaign officials mean for the president
They also urged the body to release transcripts of interviews with key witnesses in the probe.
Despite being cleared by the House panel, the Trump campaign is still under investigation by intelligence and judiciary committees in the Senate, the upper chamber of US Congress. Separately, the ties between Russia and Trump are also investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller.
Recently, the Democratic National Committee also sued the Trump campaign and Russia, alleging collusion.
dj/sms (AP, Reuters)
US House Intelligence Committee Republicans say the panel has finished investigating Russian interference in the 2016 US election. The Trump campaign's "inappropriate meetings" did not constitute collusion, they said. (13.03.2018)
The US president has remained confident that testimony from his former national security adviser did not implicate him. But his new timeline on Michael Flynn raises further questions. (02.12.2017)
President Trump responded to the Russia probe indictments of three former campaign associates by taking to Twitter and tweeting NO COLLUSION. Then he went on the offensive. (31.10.2017)
By indicting two former Trump campaign officials and getting a guilty plea from a third associate, the independent probe into Russian election meddling has entered a new phase. Here's how it will affect the presidency. (31.10.2017)