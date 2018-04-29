 US border authorities block Central American migrant caravan | News | DW | 30.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

US border authorities block Central American migrant caravan

US officials have told would-be asylum seekers at the Mexican border that the crossing is too full to process their cases. The migrants have already drawn the wrath of US President Trump during their trek through Mexico.

Mexiko Tijuana Migranten-Konvoi erreicht US-Grenze (Reuters/J. Duenes)

More than a hundred migrants from Central American countries have camped out at the US-Mexican border after being told by US border inspectors on Sunday that a crossing facility had no capacity for them.

It was not immediately clear whether the migrants, who have traveled 3,200 kilometers (2,000 miles) through Mexico to the border at Tijuana, would be turned back or allowed in later.
Watch video 01:36

Latino voters reconsider Trump support

"We have reached capacity at the San Ysidro port of entry," US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said in a statement. He added that the asylum seekers might need to wait temporarily in Mexico.

Organizers of the caravan expressed surprise that border inspectors were not ready to receive the group.

"They have been well aware that a caravan is going to arrive at the border," Nicole Ramos, a lawyer working on behalf of caravan members, told a news conference. "We can build a base in Iraq in under a week. We can't process 200 refugees. I don't believe it."

Read more:  US to scrap Central American child refugee program

Migrants climbing border fence (Reuters/E. Garrido)

Some migrants staged a demonstration before trying to cross the border

Cracking down on immigration

US President Donald Trump, who has vowed to crack down on illegal immigration, particularly from Mexico, has frequently expressed his displeasure since the caravan started out from near the Guatemala border on March 25. He called on immigration officials to be rigorous in enforcing rules to stop any unlawful entry.

His administration has also pledged to end policies that allow asylum seekers to be released from custody into the US while their claims are undergoing processing by the courts.

Woman with child on back (Getty Images/D. McNew)

The group includes a number of women and children

The majority of asylum seekers from Central America ends up being denied refuge in the US. Most of those making a claim are usually kept in detention centers until their hearings take place — something that can take years.

Many of the caravan members have said they are fleeing death threats by local gangs, retaliatory rape and political persecution in their native countries, which include Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Read moreMexican lawmakers united in condemning Donald Trump's border policy 

tj/msh (Reuters, AP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Donald Trump sends list of hard-line immigration policy principles to Congress

The Trump administration has issued a list of immigration priorities that threaten to derail a deal with Democrats on protecting young immigrants known as "Dreamers." They include building Trump's promised border wall. (09.10.2017)  

US to scrap Central American child refugee program

The US will stop accepting applications for its child refugee program, which helped minors escape violence in Central America. The program was launched in 2014 in response to the flow of minors arriving at the US border. (09.11.2017)  

Mexican lawmakers united in condemning Donald Trump's border policy

Mexican politicians have come together in condemning Donald Trump's decision to deploy the National Guard at the border. The US president said he intends to send up to 4,000 troops to enhance security. (06.04.2018)  

Donald Trump's immigration plans suffer Senate defeat

The US Senate has rejected a series of immigration proposals, including a bipartisan bill and a plan put forward by President Donald Trump. The stalemate in the chamber suggests the issue will likely end in gridlock. (16.02.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Latino voters reconsider Trump support  

Related content

Mexiko Grenze Fluss USA

US deploys troops to Mexico border, as migrant caravan ends 07.04.2018

The US departments of Defense and Homeland Security began working with Arizona and Texas to fulfill President Trump's directive of reinforcing the border. The migrant caravan that prompted the move ended in Mexico City.

USA Mexiko Grenzzaun

Human trafficking operations busted in Mexico 04.02.2018

In two separate incidents, around 300 US-bound migrants were found in appalling conditions in trucks in Mexico. Amnesty International is alleging that Mexico is unlawfully returning Central American asylum seekers.

Mexiko Tijuana Flüchtlinge Mädchen mit Teddybär

WorldLink: Concerns for refugee rights under Donald Trump 13.10.2017

United States President Donald Trump has spoken repeatedly about his plans to curb immigration, including a proposal to build a wall along the border with Mexico. As Lena Nozizwe reports from Los Angeles, this staunch anti-migrant stance is having a chilling impact on asylum seekers and the attorneys who represent them. 

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 