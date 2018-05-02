US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell is sworn-in

Richard Grenell was officially sworn in as the new US ambassador to Germany on Thursday, filling a position that had been vacant for more than a year. US Vice President Mike Pence conducted the swearing-in ceremony and said that Grenell was "uniquely qualified" for the job.

Read more: Donald Trump's new ambassador in Berlin: Who is Richard Grenell?

The 51-year-old former aid to United Nations Ambassador John Bolton, Trump's new national security advisor, had endured a long road to his ambassadorial confirmation. He faced stiff opposition from Democrats in the Senate, due to his conservative positions.

Grenell was finally confirmed by the Senate in a vote along party lines on April 26, which coincided with Angela Merkel's recent trip to the US.

Vice President Pence spoke about the importance of the "historic alliance" between Germany and the US during the swear-in ceremony. Pence expressed confidence that Grenell would continue to help advance "the cause of peace, prosperity and freedom" that both countries have fostered for decades.

"With Ambassador Grenell leading our diplomatic mission to Germany, we're going to confront shared challenges, seek our shared opportunities and build a shared future with our allies and friends in Germany," Pence said at the ceremony.

Grenell becomes one of the most prominent gay appointees to serve in the Trump administration.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.