 US adults rapidly forgetting the Holocaust | News | DW | 12.04.2018
News

US adults rapidly forgetting the Holocaust

One-fifth of millenials do not know what Auschwitz was, according to a new report. And more than half of Americans believe that something like the Holocaust could happen again.

Gates of the Auschwitz concentration camp

A study published by the Claims Conference on Thursday, Holocaust Remembrance Day, has proven why remembrance culture is ever more necessary as time goes on. According to a comprehensive survey of US adults, there are significant gaps of knowledge about the Holocaust that are even more severe amongst millennials than their parents.

"The Holocaust Knowledge and Awareness Study found that seven out of 10 Americans (70 percent) say fewer people seem to care about the Holocaust than they used to and a majority (58 percent) believe something like the Holocaust could happen again," wrote the authors of the study, carried out for the Claims Conference by research firm Schoen Consulting.
Watch video 01:38

Holocaust remembrance event at Auschwitz

Read more: Auschwitz-Birkenau: 4 out of 10 German students don't know what it was

Even more damning to the state of Holocaust education was the finding that over one-fifth of millennials, or people born roughly between 1985 and 2000, either didn't know or weren't sure what Auschwitz was.

Nearly half of millennials (49 percent) could not identify a single concentration camp. The number was not much higher for all US adults at 45 percent.

One-third of adults believe less than 2 million Jews perished

But the most disturbing finding of the study concerned the conspiracy theory that the number of victims of the Holocaust is far lower than historical records maintain.

According to the best estimations of historians, based on the copious records kept by Nazi Germany, as well as eyewitness testimony from survivors, locals and high-ranking Nazis themselves, there were 17 million victims of the Holocaust, with the largest single group targeted being the roughly 6 million Jews who perished.
Watch video 12:04

Leon Schwarzbaum: “I speak for the dead because they can’t speak for themselves.”

Questioning the number of victims has long been a character of Holocaust denial. While in this case it could be more due to ignorance than denial, the study found that nearly one third of American adults, 31 percent, believed that fewer than two million Jews were killed, and for millennials the number was 41 percent.

Read more: Auschwitz color photo: 'A 14-year-old girl, not just a stastistic'

One hopeful data point in the study was that an overwhelming majority of all Americans (93 percent) agreed that the history of the Holocaust should be taught in schools.

However, they seemed unware of the country's own neo-Nazi problem, and while 68 percent believed anti-Semitism existed in the United States today, only 34 percent thought that there were "many" neo-Nazis in the country. A Washington Post poll conducted in the wake of white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia last summer found that 9 percent of Americans thought there was no problem in holding neo-Nazi or white supremacist views – this equates to about 22 million people.

Read more: White supremacy and neo-Nazis in the US: What you need to know

The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, or Claims Conference, was founded in 1951 to ensure that Jewish families and Holocaust survivors received reparations and recovered property from Germany. Today it works with organizations for Holocaust survivors and memorial projects. In the mid-2000s it came under fire for the high salaries paid out to executives and exorbitant management expenses at the expense of welfare assistance for survivors.

  • Haus der Wannsee-Konferenz in Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Wannsee House

    The villa on Berlin's Wannsee lake was pivotal in planning the Holocaust. 15 members of the Nazi government and the SS Schutzstaffel met here on January 20, 1942 to plan what became known as the "Final Solution," the deportation and extermination of all Jews in German-occupied territory. In 1992, the villa where the Wannsee Conference was held was turned into a memorial and museum.

  • Skulptur über der Außenmauer der KZ-Gedenkstätte Dachau

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Dachau

    The Nazi regime opened the first concentration camp in Dauchau not far from Munich. Just a few weeks after Adolf Hitler came to power it was used by the paramilitary SS "Schutzstaffel" to imprison, torture and kill political opponents to the regime. Dachau also served as a prototype and model for the other Nazi camps that followed.

  • Kongresshalle auf dem ehemaligen Reichsparteitagsgelände in Nürnberg

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Nazi party rally grounds

    Nuremberg hosted the biggest Nazi party propaganda rallies from 1933 until the start of the Second World War. The annual Nazi party congress as well as rallies with as many as 200,000 participants took place on the 11-km² (4.25 square miles) area. Today, the unfinished Congress Hall building serves as a documentation center and a museum.

  • Gedenkstätte Bergen-Belsen

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Bergen-Belsen

    The Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Lower Saxony was initially established as a prisoner of war camp before becoming a concentration camp. Prisoners too sick to work were brought here from other concentration camps, so many also died of disease. One of the 50,000 killed here was Anne Frank, a Jewish girl who gained international fame posthumously after her diary was published.

  • Bendlerblock - Ehrenhof der Gedenkstätte Deutscher Widerstand

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Memorial to the German Resistance

    The Bendlerblock building in Berlin was the headquarters of a military resistance group. On July 20, 1944, a group of Wehrmacht officers around Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg carried out an assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler that failed. The leaders of the conspiracy were summarily shot the same night in the courtyard of the Bendlerblock, which is today the German Resistance Memorial Center.

  • Gedenkstätte Hadamar

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Hadamar Euthanasia Center

    From 1941 people with physical and mental disabilities were killed at a psychiatric hospital in Hadamar in Hesse. Declared "undesirables" by the Nazis, some 15,000 people were murdered here by asphyxiation with carbon monoxide or by being injected with lethal drug overdoses. Across Germany some 70,000 were killed as part of the Nazi-euthanasia program. Today Hadamar is a memorial to those victims.

  • Holocaust Denkmal Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Holocaust Memorial

    Located next to the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin's Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe was inaugurated sixty years after the end of World War II on May 10, 2005, and opened to the public two days later. Architect Peter Eisenman created a field with 2,711 concrete slabs. An attached underground "Place of Information" holds the names of all known Jewish Holocaust victims.

  • Gedenkstätte für die im Nationalsozialismus verfolgten Homosexuellen Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Memorial to persecuted homosexuals

    Not too far from the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, another concrete memorial honors the thousands of homosexuals persecuted by the Nazis between 1933 and 1945. The four-meter high monument, which has a window showing alternately a film of two men or two women kissing, was inaugurated in Berlin's Tiergarten on May 27, 2008.

  • Gedenkstätte für die im Nationalsozialismus ermordeten Sinti und Roma Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Sinti and Roma Memorial

    Opposite the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin, a park inaugurated in 2012 serves as a memorial to the 500,000 Sinti and Roma people killed by the Nazi regime. Around a memorial pool the poem "Auschwitz" by Roma poet Santino Spinelli is written in English, Germany and Romani: "gaunt face, dead eyes, cold lips, quiet, a broken heart, out of breath, without words, no tears."

  • Stolperstein in Hamburg

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    'Stolpersteine' - stumbling blocks as memorials

    In the 1990s, the artist Gunther Demnig began a project to confront Germany's Nazi past. Brass-covered concrete cubes were placed in front of the former houses of Nazi victims, providing details on the person as well as the dates of deportation and death, if known. More than 45,000 "Stolpersteine" have been laid in 18 countries in Europe - it's the world's largest decentralized Holocaust memorial.

  • Der ehemalige Führerbau

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Brown House in Munich

    Right next to the "Führerbau" where Adolf Hitler had his office, the headquarters of the Nazi Party in Germany were based in the "Brown House" in Munich. A white cube now occupies its former location. A new "Documentation Center for the History of National Socialism" opened on April 30, 2015, 70 years after the liberation of the Nazi regime, uncovering further dark chapters of history.

    Author: Max Zander, Ille Simon


 

