 UN takes first step toward landmark global environmental pact | News | DW | 11.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

UN takes first step toward landmark global environmental pact

The UN General Assembly has approved a resolution paving the way for an international pact on environmental laws. But the resolution had several opponents, including the US and Russia.

China Lianyungang smog (Getty Images/VCG )

The UN General Assembly on Thursday voted through a resolution establishing a framework for a global pact for the environment, an initiative put forward by French President Emmanuel Macron last September.

The resolution asks Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to create a working group that is to identify, assess and come up with potential remedies for possible gaps in existing international environmental law. Its report is due to be presented to the General Assembly session starting in September.

 The global pact is intended to be the first international legally binding agreement to gather and harmonize all environmental laws in one document, according to the French permanent mission to the UN.

The accord has as its objective "to be an essential tool for governments to help them implement environmental rules and principles in their own country," a statement on the mission's website says.

Read more: When nature harms itself: Five scary climate feedback loops

Need to 'act decisively'

Speaking ahead of the vote, the French ambassador to the UN, Francois Delattre, told the assembly that "the unprecedented deterioration of our environment is already causing hundreds of thousands of deaths due to planetary warming, water and air pollution and the deterioration of biodiversity and soils."

"If we don't act decisively, we are exposing ourselves to dire consequences: The exhaustion of natural resources, migrations and an upsurge in conflicts," he added.

Read more: To accelerate climate action, citizens are suing governments

US not joining in

Although 143 of the UN's 193 member states backed the resolution, five nations opposed it — the United States, Russia, Syria, Turkey and the Philippines — while seven abstained, including Iran.

China, one of the world's two biggest polluters along with the US, was among the countries in favor of the measure.

The US opposition was expected in view of President Donald Trump's announcement last June that his country would withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement on fighting climate change, which the global pact is designed to complement.

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said it was not in the US interest to join the pact.

"When international bodies attempt to force America into vague environmental commitments, it's a sure sign that American citizens and businesses will get stuck paying a large bill without getting large benefits," she said.

Read more:Trump's growing cabinet of climate deniers
Watch video 01:44

WHO sounds alarm over global air pollution levels

 

tj/ng (AP, AFP)Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

WHO: 7 million people dying yearly from polluted air

Over 90 percent of people on Earth are breathing high levels of pollutants, according to a World Health Organization report. The UN body warned that toxins in the air can lead to strokes, heart attacks and lung cancer. (02.05.2018)  

When nature harms itself: Five scary climate feedback loops

The thing about climate change is, the worse it gets – the worse it gets. Feedback loops accelerate the warming process. Now, scientists looking at lakes have found yet another alarming vicious circle to add to the list. (04.05.2018)  

To accelerate climate action, citizens are suing governments

After climate talks in Bonn, many criticize outcomes as weak. Increasingly, concerned citizens see legal action as a path for climate action — a thousand climate lawsuits are currently active around the world. (10.05.2018)  

World reacts to US withdrawal from Paris agreement

World leaders have vowed to press on with the Paris climate deal without the United States. Many US businesses, cities and states also said they would act together to combat climate change. (01.06.2017)  

Trump's growing cabinet of climate deniers

US President Donald Trump's decision to appoint hard-line climate denier Mike Pompeo as secretary of state is a death knell for US climate leadership. Can anyone fill the vacuum? (15.03.2018)  

Emmanuel Macron, Europe's climate hero?

French President Emmanuel Macron is following through on his vow to "make our planet great again" by pledging 30 million euros for climate research. DW asked two prominent French climate scientists what it's all about. (21.06.2017)  

WWW links

French Permanent Mission to the UN

French Permanent Mission to the UN

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

WHO sounds alarm over global air pollution levels  

Related content

USA Washington - Donald Trump trifft Emmanuel Macron

Trump and Macron highlight US-French alliance with public display of affection 24.04.2018

US President Donald Trump and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron addressed reporters after "a frank and productive private meeting." The alliance between their countries seems to have reached a new personal level.

Bär Skulptur

To accelerate climate action, citizens are suing governments 10.05.2018

After climate talks in Bonn, many criticize outcomes as weak. Increasingly, concerned citizens see legal action as a path for climate action — a thousand climate lawsuits are currently active around the world.

Symbolbild Blockchain

The blockchain revolution comes to climate action 08.05.2018

Blockchain can trace everything from green supply chains to emissions cuts, enable green energy trading and convert plastic waste into cash. A host of initiatives and start-ups are getting in on the technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 