 UN peacekeepers killed in Mali as violence threatens regional stability | News | DW | 06.04.2018
The UN has warned of growing instability in Mali, with chances that violence may spill into neighboring countries. Germany has made its mission in Mali a key defense priority, backing proposals to expand its role.

UN peacekeeper in Mali

The UN mission in Mali on Friday said that two peacekeepers were killed and 10 others wounded during an attack on its northeastern camp. The peacekeepers killed in the overnight attack were from Chad, according to the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

The UN Security Council condemned the attack "in the strongest terms," urging the Mali government to "swiftly investigate this attack and bring the perpetrators to justice."

Read more: Development in Mali is a 'question of political processes,' says Germany's defense minister

"Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," said MINUSMA in a statement. "Any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable."

Since 2013, more than 150 peacekeepers have been killed in action, making the mission one of the UN's most dangerous.

Map showing MINUSCA mission presence

Growing violence

An interim UN report provided to the Security Council last month warned that insecurity in Mali "continues to rage."

It noted that an armed pro-government coalition and a rebel alliance, both of which signed a 2015 peace deal, are seeing "progressive decline of their influence in areas traditionally under their indirect or direct control," AFP news agency reported, citing the document.

Read more: Sahel force could tackle jihadists 'without antagonizing communities'

"Such loss of territorial control, adding to the increasing fragmentation of armed groups along ethnic lines and the subsequent multiplication of non-signatory armed groups, represent currently the main threat to the implementation of the agreement."

Greater German role

In 2013, the UN launched the 12,000-strong mission after France intervened earlier that year to help Malian authorities quell an Islamist insurgency in the north. Around 875 German troops comprise part of the peacekeeping force. Part of that contingent focuses on intelligence gathering.

Read more: Germany's Bundeswehr mission in Mali: What you need to know

Although present since the beginning, Germany has increased its role in the mission, in large part to support French counterterrorism measures in the Sahel region. Last year, the German parliament backed an increase in troops to Mali, bolstering the number to 1,000.

Last month, the government in Berlin also backed plans to expand its military role in Mali further, saying it was a priority alongside Iraq and Afghanistan.

  • The UN mission in DRC. (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    DR Congo: UN's largest mission

    Since 1999, the UN has been trying to pacify the eastern region of the DR Congo. The mission known as MONUSCO has nearly 20,000 soldiers and an annual budget of $1.4 billion (1.3 billion euros). Despite being the largest and most expensive mission of the United Nations, violence in the country continues.

  • UN Mission UNAMID in Darfur. (picture-alliance/dpa/A. G. Farran)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Darfur: Powerless against violence

    UNAMID is a joint mission of the African Union and the UN in Sudan's volatile Darfur region. Observers consider the mission a failure. "The UN Security Council should work harder at finding political solutions, rather than spending money for the military's long-term deployment," says security expert Thierry Vircoulon.

  • Woman walks past UN soldiers in South Sudan. (Getty Images/A.G.Farran)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    S.Sudan: Turning a blind eye to fighting?

    Since the beginning of South Sudan's civil war in 2013, nearly 4 million people have been displaced according to the UN. Some of them are being sheltered in UN compounds. But when clashes between government forces and rebels broke out in the capital Juba in July 2016, the blue helmets failed to effectively intervene. Later, the Kenyan UNMISS commander was sacked by former UN chief Ban Ki-moon.

  • UN troops in Mali. (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Mali: The most dangerous UN mission in the world

    UN peacekeepers in Mali are monitoring compliance with the peace agreement between the government and an alliance of Tuareg-led rebels. But Islamist terrorist groups such as AQIM continue to carry out attacks making MINUSMA one of the UN's most dangerous military intervention in the world. Germany has deployed more than 700 soldiers as well as helicopters.

  • French troops in Central Africa

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    CAR: Sexual abuse scandals making headlines

    MINUSCA, the UN's mission in Central Africa Republic has not helped to improve the image of the United Nations in Africa. French troops have been accused of sexually abusing children by the Code Blue Campaign. Three years on, victims haven't got any help from the UN. Since 2014, 10,000 soldiers and 1,800 police officers have been deployed. Violence in the country has receded but tensions remain.

  • UN troops in Westsahara (Getty Images/AFP/A. Senna)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Western Sahara: Hope for lasting peace

    The UN mission in the Westsahara known as MINURSO has been active since 1991. MINURSO is there to monitor the armistice between Morocco and the rebels of the "Frente Polisario" who are fighting for the independence of the Western Sahara. In 2016, Morocco which has occupied this territory since 1976, dismissed 84 MINURSO staff after being angered by a statement from the UN Secretary-General.

  • UN peacekeeper in Ivory Coast. (Getty Images/AFP/I. Sanogo)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Ivory Coast: Peaceful end of a mission

    The UN mission in Ivory Coast fulfilled its objectives on June 30, 2016 after 14 years. Since 2016, the troops have been gradually withdrawn. Former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said this was a "turning point for the United Nations and the Ivory Coast." But only after the full withdrawal will it be clearly known whether or not the mission was successful on a long-term basis.

  • Female UN troops in Monrovia (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Liberia: Mission accomplished

    The UN deployment in Liberia is - as in neighboring Ivory Coast - will soon be history. The soldiers are leaving by mid-2017. Since the end of the 14-year civil war, UNMIL has ensured stability in Liberia and helped build a functioning state. Liberia's government now wants to provide security for itself. The country is still struggling with the consequences of a devastating Ebola epidemic.

  • UN troops patrolling at night. (Getty Images/AFP/A. G. Farran)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Sudan: Ethiopians as peace promoters?

    The UNISFA soldiers are patrolling the disputed oil-rich region of Abyei. Sudan and South Sudan both claim to be rightful owners of this territory located between the two countries. More than 4,000 blue helmets from Ethiopia are deployed. Ethiopia is the world's second largest peace-keeping contributor. At the same time, the Ethiopian army is accused of human rights violations back home.

  • UN troops in Somalia. (picture-alliance/AA/S. Mohamed)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Somalia: Future model AU mission?

    UN peacekeepers in Somalia are fighting under the leadership of the African Union in a mission known as AMISOM. The soldiers are in the Horn of African country to battle the al-Shabaab Islamists and bring stability to the war-torn nation. Ethiopia, Burundi, Djibouti, Kenya and Uganda, Sierra Leone, Ghana and Nigeria have all contributed their troops for AMISOM.

    Author: Martina Schwikowski


ls/msh (dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism.

Germany's Bundeswehr mission in Mali

Germany's Bundeswehr has supported a UN mission in Mali for nearly four years. DW takes a look at what it does there and the mission's role within Germany's larger Africa and Sahel strategy. (30.07.2017)  

Sahel force could tackle jihadists 'without antagonizing communities'

A new African military force in the Sahel region could be operational in the next few months after donors pledged millions at a conference in France. Paul Melly from Chatham House talked to DW about the G5 Sahel force. (13.12.2017)  

German defense minister: Development in Mali 'a question of political processes'

Germany has stationed some 1,000 troops in Mali and supports the joint reaction force G5 Sahel. Speaking to DW, Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen calls for progress in the country's peace process. (08.09.2017)  

What is France's role in West Africa?

Two ministers from Paris visited Ivory Coast within two days of a jihadist attack. An anti-terror unit is being sent to Burkina Faso. So why does France have such a strong interest in the region? (16.03.2016)  

Burkina Faso: Mali-based militant group claims deadly attacks

A militant group that includes al-Qaida's North African branch has claimed responsibility for Friday's deadly assault. A UN report has warned that growing instability in Mali could undermine security in the Sahel. (04.03.2018)  

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

MONUSCO is the biggest and most expensive UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This is only one of the many other African countries where the 'Blue helmets' are intervening. (15.04.2017)  

DW Newsletter  

