 ′Faith in peacekeeping is being undermined′ | Africa | DW | 29.03.2018
Africa

'Faith in peacekeeping is being undermined'

UN peacekeepers have again been accused of sexually abusing people they are assigned to protect. The global campaign Code Blue is seeking an end to impunity for UN personnel — but re-establishing trust will take time.

An armed UN peacekeeper faces a crowd in the Central African Republic (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Medichini)

United Nations (UN) peacekeepers have been accused of multiple cases of sexual abuse — the most recent case involving South African UN peacekeepers serving in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The allegations have called into question the reputation of the UN, as well as impunity for UN personnel. It is against this background that the Code Blue campaign wants to end the sexual abuse committed by UN peacekeeping personnel. DW spoke with Paula Donovan, co-director of the Code Blue campaign.

DW: Briefly tells us about your work as a campaigner and allegations of sexual abuse committed by UN peacekeeping troops?

Paula Donovan (Alexis MacDonald)

Code Blue co-director Paula Donovan

Paula Donovan: The Code Blue campaign is focused on ending impunity for sexual exploitation and abuse by peacekeeping personnel. This crisis is often described by the United Nations as caused by the military personnel who are contributed by various member states. In truth, most of the allegations of sexual abuse are actually made against nonmilitary personnel, people who work for the United Nations. So when the personnel are accused of these crimes, they are treated as though they had simply broken the United Nations' rules. They're subjected to an administrative investigation and may be fired from their jobs. But they're not referred for criminal investigation and prosecution. The UN cannot simply allow its non-military personnel to get away with these crimes. That's why we propose a special court mechanism to investigate and try non-military peacekeeping personnel.

Five UN peacekeepers from South Africa face allegations of sexually exploiting women. In addition to that, French peacekeeping troops in the Central African Republic have also been accused of sexually abusing young boys in the past. Why has the United Nations been reluctant to investigate these allegations?

In every instance when the UN or the local authorities learn that any person has been accused of sexualized crimes, they absolutely must be referred to the appropriate jurisdiction. In the case of those South Africans, my understanding is that the government which has jurisdiction over its own soldiers is following up and is conducting the investigation. There shouldn't be any involvement by the United Nations in that procedure other than to absolutely ensure that the contributing government is fulfilling its obligation. If there are prosecutions, then the UN has to follow up and ensure that the countries are fulfilling their obligations by maintaining discipline and justice over the soldiers.

Nevertheless, in previous cases, the UN has been pushing for investigations. That was the case under Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon and continues with Antonio Guterres. But still, there is no change.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaking to reporters

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is not doing enough, Code Blue says

It seems that the United Nations is most concerned about its own reputation. It's in their interest if allegations are simply dismissed. They quickly dismiss cases claiming that there isn't enough evidence to proceed. Sometimes they sort of lazily refer their cases against military back to the troop-contributing country. But then they don't follow up on it the way they should. In the case of non-military personnel, they don't refer the personnel to local authorities at all. That's why the Code Blue campaign is insisting that this needs to be taken out of the hands of the UN bureaucracy. Organizations and member states have to create mechanisms that are completely separate and neutral and external from the United Nations.

Have you brought your concerns to the attention of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres?

Secretary-General Guterres is well aware of our concerns and our very tangible proposals. We have not been successful in getting a meeting with him to describe to him personally what the Code Blue campaign can propose. Frankly, this is not a new problem for anyone at the United Nations and it certainly isn't for Secretary-General Guterres. He was the High Commissioner for Refugees for ten years before he became secretary-general. Mr. Guterres certainly had 10 years as the head of UNHCR to understand and solve this problem. But UNHCR remains the UN agency with the greatest number of allegations made against its own personnel. Whatever Mr. Guterres was attempting to do to prevent and address sexual exploitation and abuse did not work. He needs new solutions.

How can peacekeepers be trusted to maintain peace if they've been accused of sexual abuses against people they are supposed to protect?

The faith in peacekeeping is being undermined not only by those who are sexually exploiting the populations, but also by the UN's inept and wilful response to these allegations that simply isn't bringing justice. The UN has not been able to persuade the public that they care more about the populations than they do about their own personnel and their own reputation. The whole concept of peacekeeping, which is absolutely essential to the world security, is being undermined — either by attacking the populations or by supporting and allowing impunity to reign. The UN should rather allow true justice to prevail through an external independent body.

The interview was conducted by Isaac Mugabi.

Paula Donovan is co-director of the Code Blue campaign, which is part of the organization AIDS-Free World. She is an expert on HIV, infant feeding, sexual violence and women's rights.

  • The UN mission in DRC. (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    DR Congo: UN's largest mission

    Since 1999, the UN has been trying to pacify the eastern region of the DR Congo. The mission known as MONUSCO has nearly 20,000 soldiers and an annual budget of $1.4 billion (1.3 billion euros). Despite being the largest and most expensive mission of the United Nations, violence in the country continues.

  • UN Mission UNAMID in Darfur. (picture-alliance/dpa/A. G. Farran)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Darfur: Powerless against violence

    UNAMID is a joint mission of the African Union and the UN in Sudan's volatile Darfur region. Observers consider the mission a failure. "The UN Security Council should work harder at finding political solutions, rather than spending money for the military's long-term deployment," says security expert Thierry Vircoulon.

  • Woman walks past UN soldiers in South Sudan. (Getty Images/A.G.Farran)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    S.Sudan: Turning a blind eye to fighting?

    Since the beginning of South Sudan's civil war in 2013, nearly 4 million people have been displaced according to the UN. Some of them are being sheltered in UN compounds. But when clashes between government forces and rebels broke out in the capital Juba in July 2016, the blue helmets failed to effectively intervene. Later, the Kenyan UNMISS commander was sacked by former UN chief Ban Ki-moon.

  • UN troops in Mali. (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Mali: The most dangerous UN mission in the world

    UN peacekeepers in Mali are monitoring compliance with the peace agreement between the government and an alliance of Tuareg-led rebels. But Islamist terrorist groups such as AQIM continue to carry out attacks making MINUSMA one of the UN's most dangerous military intervention in the world. Germany has deployed more than 700 soldiers as well as helicopters.

  • French troops in Central Africa

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    CAR: Sexual abuse scandals making headlines

    MINUSCA, the UN's mission in Central Africa Republic has not helped to improve the image of the United Nations in Africa. French troops have been accused of sexually abusing children by the Code Blue Campaign. Three years on, victims haven't got any help from the UN. Since 2014, 10,000 soldiers and 1,800 police officers have been deployed. Violence in the country has receded but tensions remain.

  • UN troops in Westsahara (Getty Images/AFP/A. Senna)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Western Sahara: Hope for lasting peace

    The UN mission in the Westsahara known as MINURSO has been active since 1991. MINURSO is there to monitor the armistice between Morocco and the rebels of the "Frente Polisario" who are fighting for the independence of the Western Sahara. In 2016, Morocco which has occupied this territory since 1976, dismissed 84 MINURSO staff after being angered by a statement from the UN Secretary-General.

  • UN peacekeeper in Ivory Coast. (Getty Images/AFP/I. Sanogo)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Ivory Coast: Peaceful end of a mission

    The UN mission in Ivory Coast fulfilled its objectives on June 30, 2016 after 14 years. Since 2016, the troops have been gradually withdrawn. Former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said this was a "turning point for the United Nations and the Ivory Coast." But only after the full withdrawal will it be clearly known whether or not the mission was successful on a long-term basis.

  • Female UN troops in Monrovia (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Liberia: Mission accomplished

    The UN deployment in Liberia is - as in neighboring Ivory Coast - will soon be history. The soldiers are leaving by mid-2017. Since the end of the 14-year civil war, UNMIL has ensured stability in Liberia and helped build a functioning state. Liberia's government now wants to provide security for itself. The country is still struggling with the consequences of a devastating Ebola epidemic.

  • UN troops patrolling at night. (Getty Images/AFP/A. G. Farran)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Sudan: Ethiopians as peace promoters?

    The UNISFA soldiers are patrolling the disputed oil-rich region of Abyei. Sudan and South Sudan both claim to be rightful owners of this territory located between the two countries. More than 4,000 blue helmets from Ethiopia are deployed. Ethiopia is the world's second largest peace-keeping contributor. At the same time, the Ethiopian army is accused of human rights violations back home.

  • UN troops in Somalia. (picture-alliance/AA/S. Mohamed)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Somalia: Future model AU mission?

    UN peacekeepers in Somalia are fighting under the leadership of the African Union in a mission known as AMISOM. The soldiers are in the Horn of African country to battle the al-Shabaab Islamists and bring stability to the war-torn nation. Ethiopia, Burundi, Djibouti, Kenya and Uganda, Sierra Leone, Ghana and Nigeria have all contributed their troops for AMISOM.

    Author: Martina Schwikowski


 

