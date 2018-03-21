UN: Last three years hottest to date, costing billions and destroying livelihoods | News | DW | 22.03.2018

The past three years have been the hottest on record, the United Nations said on Thursday, contributing to climate-related disasters such as Arctic warmth and water shortages in South Africa.

In a role reversal, the Arctic experienced unusually high temperatures, while densely populated areas in the northern hemisphere battled freezing temperatures and winter storms, according to the UN World Meteorological Organisation's 2017 climate report.

"The start of 2018 has continued where 2017 left off — with extreme weather claiming lives and destroying livelihoods," said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

"Australia and Argentina suffered extreme heatwaves, whilst drought continued in Kenya and Somalia, and the South African city of Cape Town struggled with acute water shortages," he continued.

Global sea surface temperatures in 2017 were the third warmest on record, contributing to the melting of the polar ice sheets, mostly in Greenland and to a lesser extent Antarctica, and significant coral bleaching in Australia's Great Barrier Reef.



2017: Devastating effects of climate change Sweltering heat Unprecedented heat waves swept across the globe in 2017, leading to droughts, wildfires and even deaths. Australia started the year with temperatures near 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit), the "Lucifer" heat wave brought the mercury above 40 degrees Celsius throughout Southern Europe in July and August and scorching heat hit India's most vulnerable people. Get ready for next summer...

2017: Devastating effects of climate change Disappearing wonder Earlier this year, scientists realized that coral bleaching in Australia's Great Barrier Reef was worse than first thought. In some parts of the UNESCO World Heritage site, up to 70 percent of the coral has already been killed. By 2050, scientists have warned 90 percent of the reef could disappear. Rising sea temperatures and ocean acidification are the main culprits.

2017: Devastating effects of climate change Deadly combination Armed conflicts are pushing millions of people to leave their homes or live in terribly precarious situations — and climate change is making it worse. A lack of natural resources increases the risk of conflict and makes life even harder for refugees. South Sudanese families, for instance, are escaping to neighboring countries like Uganda and Kenya — countries already suffering from drought.

2017: Devastating effects of climate change World on fire From New Zealand to Spain, from California to even Greenland: the world has seen a nonstop year of wildfires. Global warming has been blamed for the increased fire risk, and in some countries that risk has turned into reality. Wildfires engulfed large areas of Europe's Iberian Peninsula, causing death and destruction, while firefighters in California have had no rest for more than six months.

2017: Devastating effects of climate change Record-shattering storms Hurricanes Maria and Irma, which hit the Caribbean region in August and September, were two of the year's most damaging weather events. The list of deadly storms also included Ophelia in Ireland, Harvey and Nate in Central America and the US, and Xavier and Sebastian in Germany. Warming of the ocean surface has led to more evaporation, and that water may help fuel thunderstorms and hurricanes.

2017: Devastating effects of climate change Melting Antarctica In July, one of the largest icebergs ever recorded separated from the Larsen C ice shelf — one of Antarctica's biggest — reducing its area by more than 12 percent. While calving icebergs in the Antarctic are part of a natural cycle, scientists have linked the retreat of several Antarctic ice shelves to global warming and are closely monitoring potential long-term effects.

2017: Devastating effects of climate change Struggle to breathe Deteriorating air quality causes thousands of deaths around the world every year. India's capital, New Delhi, is one of the world's most polluted cities. In November, large parts of northern India and Pakistan were engulfed by a blanket of thick smog carrying harmful particulate matter. Schools were forced to close, and hospitals were full of people with respiratory problems.

2017: Devastating effects of climate change Oceans at risk The high levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere represent a major threat for our oceans, already in danger due to plastic pollution, overfishing and warming waters. Ocean acidification could make these waters — covering more than two-thirds of our planet's surface — a hostile environment for sea creatures. And without marine animals, entire ocean ecosystems are at risk.

2017: Devastating effects of climate change Fierce floods and mudslides Superstorms often trigger flash floods and mudslides. In late December, more than 230 people were killed when a storm hit the Philippines' second-largest island of Mindanao, a tragedy exacerbated by years of deforestation. In 2017, severe floods also hit countries such as Vietnam, Peru and Sierra Leone. European countries, including Greece and Germany, also felt the damaging effects of heavy rain. Author: Irene Banos Ruiz



Most expensive year

The North Atlantic hurricane season, major monsoon floods in India and severe drought in parts of east Africa made 2017 the most expensive year yet for severe weather and climate events, according to the report.

Germany-based reinsurer Munich Re assessed the total disaster losses from weather and climate-related events in 2017 to be $320 billion (€260 billion), the largest annual total on record, the report stated.

"Fuelled by warm sea-surface temperatures, the North Atlantic hurricane season was the costliest ever for the United States, and eradicated decades of development gains in small islands in the Caribbean such as Dominica," Taalas wrote.

Over the past quarter of a century, atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide have increased from 360 parts per million to more than 400 parts per million, the report found.

"They will remain above that level for generations to come, committing our planet to a warmer future, with more weather, climate and water extremes," Taalas said.

Most vulnerable hit hardest

The overall risk of heat-related illness or death has been increasing steadily since 1980, with about 30 pecent of people now living in conditions that deliver potentially deadly temperatures at least 20 days a year, according to the World Health Organization.

Climate change hits vulnerable nations particularly hard, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which said that an increase of 1 degree Celsius in temperature would significantly slash economic growth rates in many low-income countries.

In 2016, weather-related disasters displaced 23.5 million people. In Somalia alone, drought and food insecurity saw 892 000 displacements from November 2016 to December 2017, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Floods affected farmers in Asian countries in particuar, with heavy rains in May 2017 causing extreme flooding and landslides in south-western areas of Sri Lanka.

The impact of floods on crop production further hurt food security conditions in the country, the report found.