 UN court sentences ultra-nationalist Serb Seselj to ten years | News | DW | 11.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

UN court sentences ultra-nationalist Serb Seselj to ten years

A defiant Vojislav Seselj proclaimed that he would be "ready to repeat" his crimes in the future. The politician will be able to walk free after the verdict due to time already served.

Vojislav Seselj

A UN war crimes court sentenced Serbian ultra-nationalist politician Vojislav Seselj to ten years in prison on Wednesday, partially overturning an earlier acquittal.

Seselj had previously spent over a decade on trial over his involvement in ethnic cleansing during the Balkan wars of the 1990s.

Seselj said he was "proud" of what he had done and that he "didn't care" about the ruling, in comments made Wednesday to French news agency AFP and the Associated Press. He said of his crimes that he was "ready to repeat them in the future."

The 63-year-old has been accused of torture, persecution, forcible displacement, and of leading the "White Eagles" paramilitary group that carried out ethnic cleansing against Croat communities.
Watch video 02:56

Serbian nationalist acquitted of war crimes

12 years in custody

But because he spent nearly 12 years in custody between 2003 and 2014 before ultimately being acquitted by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in The Hague, Seselj remains a free man after the ruling, due to time served.

Prosecutors had been seeking a 28-year sentence, saying that his original acquittal had damaged the legacy of the ICTY.

The latest case revolved around a single speech Seselj gave on May 6, 1992, near the Serbian village of Hrtkovci on the Croatian border, in which he reportedly incited hatred and violence against Croats and their alleged sympathizers.

Amnesty International Europe Director Gauri van Gulik hailed the ruling as "a welcome development which delivers long-delayed justice to thousands of victims of the armed conflicts in the former Yugoslavia."

es/jm (AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Prosecutors to appeal acquittal of Serbian politician Vojislav Seselj in the Hague

Prosecutors at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia are to appeal the acquittal of Vojislav Seselj. The radical Serbian politician is accused of six counts of war crimes. (06.04.2016)  

Serbian prime minister decries UN tribunal as 'political'

The Hague war crimes court has failed to bring reconciliation, Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic says, in reference to the Karadzic and Seselj verdicts. At the same time, Vucic vowed to fight extreme nationalists. (01.04.2016)  

Seselj: A cruel political clown walks free

He may have been a diabolical political clown, but he was also a war criminal? The Hague Tribunal has acquitted Vojislav Seselj - but veteran Balkan-watcher Dusan Reljic isn't surprised. (31.03.2016)  

Serbia faces Hague court conundrum over Vojislav Seselj

Serbian nationalist politician Vojislav Seselj once narrowly avoided a guilty verdict for crimes against humanity. Would he return to The Hague should judges overturn that verdict on Wednesday? (10.04.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Serbian nationalist acquitted of war crimes  

Related content

Serbien Plakat Buchmesse

Serbia faces Hague court conundrum over Vojislav Seselj 10.04.2018

Serbian nationalist politician Vojislav Seselj once narrowly avoided a guilty verdict for crimes against humanity. Would he return to The Hague should judges overturn that verdict on Wednesday?

Den Haag Kriegsverbrechertribunal Verurteilung Slobodan Praljak Gift

ICTY Hague Tribunal ends prosecutions of Yugoslav war crimes but legacy lingers 29.11.2017

The suicide death of Slobodan Praljak has overshadowed the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia's final verdict. The court has been heavily criticized, but that has not lessened its importance.

Den Haag Kriegsverbrechertribunal Verurteilung Slobodan Praljak Gift

The Hague Tribunal: A death and the painful truth 30.11.2017

Outrage in Croatia, approval in Bosnia-Herzegovina and gloating in Serbia: The verdict handed down by The Hague Tribunal has been greeted very differently in the countries of the former Yugoslavia.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 