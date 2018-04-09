Ukraine's Poroshenko visits Berlin to discuss ceasefire and Nordstream 2

A proper ceasefire in eastern Ukraine was still absent after four years of conflict, Merkel told a press conference in Berlin Tuesday.

"We're still pushing for exchanges of prisoners and the observance of a ceasefire," Merkel said, adding that she had had talks with the Russian president on Monday evening.

"We can not let up in our efforts, because it involves people, soldiers, who lose their lives," said Merkel, referring to a truce plan mediated by France and Germany.

Chunks of eastern Ukraine, including the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), were seized by pro-Moscow separatists in 2014 in a conflict that has claimed more than 10,000 lives.

Poroshenko, who said he was "proud" to be visiting Berlin so soon after the formation of Merkel's fourth coalition government, went on to accuse Russia of disguising its involvement alongside separatists.

Twenty-nine Russian soldiers and officers were in Ukrainian custody but Russia maintained a ploy of "not being present" Poroshenko said, alleging there was a similar pattern in Syria where Russia backs forces of President Bashar al-Assad.

Kyiv expected "more civilized" behavior from Russia in implementing the Minsk accords, first agreed in 2014, on disarmament and electoral reform, he added.

A Donetsk resident rebuilds his damaged house

Concerns over Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

Poroshenko also thanked Germany for not recognizing Russia's 2014 annexation of of Crimea and for boosting German-Ukrainian trade — ahead of a business forum in Ukraine later this year to involve a large German delegation.

Merkel assured Poroshenko that Ukraine would remain a transit zone for Russian natural gas to Europe despite a bypass project through the Baltic Sea called Nord Stream 2. "A Nord Stream 2 project without clarity about the Ukrainian transit role is not possible," she said.

"The fact is that we cannot allow that, with Nord Stream 2, Ukraine would have no significance at all any more with regard to gas transit," Merkel said. She said she had " listened closely to the concerns of Ukraine," during her talks with Poroshenko.

All parties were being consulted and Ukraine did not need to worry, Merkel said, adding that gas transits generated revenues for Kyiv and were therefore of strategic importance.

In an interview with Handelsblatt on Monday Poroshenko had expressed concerns that Nord Stream 2 could enable an "economic and energy blockade" against Ukraine.

ipj/jm (AFP, dpa)

