 UK soft drink sugar tax comes into force | News | DW | 06.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

UK soft drink sugar tax comes into force

The tax has been put in place to help curb obesity levels, as one in three children leaves primary school overweight. The Treasury says recipe alterations have already cut out 45 million kilograms of sugar per year.

A child drinks a soft drink (Colourbox/Monkey Business Images)

Brits will be paying higher prices for some soft drinks after the country's sugar tax on the sweet beverages came into effect on Friday.

Announced in March 2016, the tax has already seen more than 50 percent of manufacturers modify their products to ensure they are below the levy's sugar limit, Britain's Treasury said.

Read more: Poison candy: Are chocolates, sweets and sugary snacks ever healthy?

"Our teenagers consume nearly a bathtub of sugary drinks each year on average, fueling a worrying obesity trend in this country," Public Health Minister Steve Brine said.

"The soft drinks industry levy is ground-breaking policy that will help to reduce sugar intake, whilst funding sports programs and nutritious breakfast clubs for children," Brine added.
Watch video 02:42

Sugar tax to tackle UK’s obesity problem

Coke and Pepsi to stay the same

Companies will pay 24 pence (27 euro cents, 33 US cents) per liter of drink if it contains 8 grams of sugar per 100 milliliters and 18 pence per liter of drink if it contains between 5–8 grams of sugar per 100 milliliters.

Because of manufacturers' efforts to reformulate their product, the Treasury now expects the levy to raise only about £240 million (€275.5 million, $338 million) in its first year, less than half the previous estimate of £520 million.

Read more: Too sweet and too fatty: What's really hidden in the Easter nest?

Soft drink producers such as Coca-Cola, Britvic and Lucozade Ribena Suntory have amended their recipes, but with more than 10 grams of sugar per 100 milliliters, Coca-Cola Classic — the nation's top-selling branded soft drink — and Pepsi are both subject to the tax.

Retailers Tesco, Asda and Morrisons have also modified their own-brand soft drinks to be below the levy's threshold.

  • Bildergalerie Zucker dicker Mann

    Bitter truth about sugar

    Sugar makes you fat!

    Sugar is converted to fat in the body about two to five times more quickly than starches. In other words, when we consume sugar, we’re feeding our fat cells. The fructose in sugar is also metabolized by the liver, which can contribute to fatty liver disease. That can promote insulin resistance and lead to Type 2 diabetes – with a lifelong impact on your health.

  • Bildergalerie Zucker schlechte Stimmung

    Bitter truth about sugar

    Sugar affects your mood!

    In small amounts, sugar promotes the release of serotonin, a hormone that boosts mood. But too much sugar can promote depression and anxiety. Sudden shifts in blood sugar levels can also lead to irritability, anxiety and mood swings.

  • Bildergalerie Zucker Frauen mit Falten

    Bitter truth about sugar

    Sugar contributes to aging!

    We already know that sugar has a variety of health effects, but it also affects the skin. That’s in part due to glycation, the process whereby sugar molecules bind to collagen fibers. As a result, the collagen fibers lose their natural elasticity. Excess sugar also damages microcirculation, which slows cell turnover. That can promote the development of wrinkles, make you look older than your age.

  • Bildergalerie Zucker Darm

    Bitter truth about sugar

    Sugar is harmful to your gut!

    The microflora of your gut promote digestion and protect your digestive system from harmful bacteria. Consuming too much sugar gets your gut microflora out of whack. Fungi and parasites love sugar. An excess of the Candida albicans yeast can lead to a host of annoying health symptoms. And sugar also contributes to constipation, diarrhea and gas.

  • Bildergalerie Zucker Hand greift Süsses

    Bitter truth about sugar

    Sugar can be addictive!

    In overweight people, the brain responds to sugar by releasing dopamine, in much the same way that it responds to alcohol or other addictive substances. Test it yourself: avoid all sugary foods and beverages for ten days. If you start to get headachy and irritable after a day or two, and start craving sugar, then you could be suffering from sugar withdrawal.

  • Bildergalerie Zucker agressive Kinder

    Bitter truth about sugar

    Sugar makes you aggressive!

    People who consume excess sugar are more likely to engage in aggressive behavior. Children with ADHD are also affected by sugar. For these children, too much sugar affects concentration and promotes hyperactivity. That’s why it’s a good idea for children to avoid eating sugar during school hours.

  • Ekel Schnupfen

    Bitter truth about sugar

    Sugar weakens the immune system!

    Excessive sugar consumption makes it harder for the immune system to ward off disease. After consuming sugar, the immune system’s ability to kill germs is reduced by up to 40 percent. Sugar also saps the body’s store of vitamin C, which white blood cells need to fight off viruses and bacteria. Sugar also promotes the inflammatory response, and even minor inflammation can trigger numerous diseases.

  • Bildergalerie Zucker Alzheimer

    Bitter truth about sugar

    Sugar promotes Alzheimer’s disease!

    Studies have shown that excess sugar consumption increases the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. A 2013 study showed that insulin resistance and high blood sugar values – both of which are common in diabetes – are associated with a higher risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

  • Bildergalerie Zucker Krebszellengrafik

    Bitter truth about sugar

    Sugar increases cancer risk!

    Cancer cells need sugar to proliferate. An international research team headed by Lewis Cantley of Harvard Medical School is researching how sugar might contribute to the growth of malignant cells. He believes that refined sugar may be what causes cancer cells to develop into tumors. He’s still testing that hypothesis but recommends that even slender people consume as little sugar as possible.

  • Bildergalerie Zucker Frau kann sich nichts merken

    Bitter truth about sugar

    Sugar makes you stupid!

    Excess sugar consumption may have a negative impact on memory. According to a study carried out by Berlin’s Charité University Hospital, people with high blood sugar levels have a smaller hippocampus – the part of the brain that’s key to long term memory. In the study, people with high blood sugar also performed more poorly on tests of memory than those with low blood sugar levels.


Brine said that while the progress made so far on the UK's obesity plan is promising, "with one in three children still leaving primary school overweight or obese, we have not ruled out doing more in future."

Germany against sugar tax

In Germany, Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner on Wednesday dismissed the idea of imposing a similar sugar tax in Germany to tackle the country's obesity problem.

The proposal came from Foodwatch, a Berlin-based group that exposes food-industry practices that are not in the interests of consumers.

"It may be that this results in lower sugar content in some products, but that does not automatically apply to the overall calorie content," Kloeckner said.

Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, who first revealed the tax policy during his time in office, said he believes milk drinks with a high sugar content could be targeted next.

Read more: Myths and facts about diabetes

"I suspect the sugar tax will start to be extended to things like milk products, which I was nervous of going into in the first instance because I wanted to establish the case for a sugar tax," he told BBC television program Newsnight.

The UK's soft drink sugar tax follows in the footsteps of countries including France, Norway and Mexico.
Watch video 01:13

Should Germany introduce a sugar tax?

law/ng (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Myths and facts about diabetes

Everyone knows diabetes. Those who suffer from it have to inject themselves with insulin every day and have strict dietary restrictions - right? Not quite. Time to clear up some prejudices with DW's fact check. (14.11.2017)  

New York judge scraps ban on giant soft drinks

A New York judge has overturned a ban on big soft drinks, just hours before it was to come into effect. Critics had argued that Mayor Bloomberg’s latest anti-obesity health drive was arbitrary and ineffective. (12.03.2013)  

Foodwatch Germany slams Coca-Cola's denial of health threat

The German consumer watchdog Foodwatch has accused Coca-Cola of denying the obvious health damage caused by its soft drinks. But the government has no plans for a UK-style sugar tax. (04.04.2018)  

Poison candy: Are chocolates, sweets and sugary snacks ever healthy?

We're trained to think sugar is bad — and that vegan cookies or vegetarian wine gums are good as god. But at ISM 2018, Cologne's international sweets fair, "poisons" depend on the dose. (30.01.2018)  

Too sweet and too fatty: What's really hidden in the Easter nest?

On Easter Sunday, it starts again, the hunt for the Easter eggs. But even if it makes children's eyes shine, we should be aware that a chocolate bunny has two sides and only one of them is sweet. (29.03.2018)  

Industries that rely on child labor

The International Labour Organization says that 218 million children between 5 and 17 years old are in employment. DW looks at some of the most exploitative industries. (17.11.2017)  

Bitter truth about sugar

Sugar is tasty, but not exactly good for you. Consumption of the sugary stuff is rising, and that’s having an impact on health. The WHO has warned of a “global epidemic.” Here are a few facts you really should know. (17.04.2015)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Should Germany introduce a sugar tax?  

Sugar tax to tackle UK’s obesity problem  

Related content

Kind trinkt Coca-Cola

Foodwatch Germany slams Coca-Cola's denial of health threat 04.04.2018

The German consumer watchdog Foodwatch has accused Coca-Cola of denying the obvious health damage caused by its soft drinks. But the government has no plans for a UK-style sugar tax.

Sugar tax to tackle UK’s obesity problem 05.04.2018

A tax on sugary drinks goes into effect in the United Kingdom on Friday. The levy applies to beverages with five or more grams of sugar per 100 milliliters. The move is part of the government’s attempt to address an obesity epidemic.

Should Germany introduce a sugar tax? 05.04.2018

As Britain prepares to introduce a tax on sugary drinks, DW’s Christopher Springate asks people in Germany if they would support a similar levy here.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 