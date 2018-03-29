 UEFA drops investigation into Michy Batshuayi racism claims | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 29.03.2018
Sports

UEFA drops investigation into Michy Batshuayi racism claims

Borussia Dortmund's Michy Batshuayi has seen the investigation into his claims of racist abuse in a Europa League game in Italy last month shut down. UEFA gave no reason for why it was dropping the case.

Fussball Dortmund - Michy Batshuayi (picture alliance/dpa/B. Thissen)

UEFA has dropped its investigation into allegations of racism by fans of Italian club Atalanta during a Europa League match against Borussia Dortmund.

Atalanta fans had been accused of making monkey chants during the 1-1 draw on February 22.

"LOL. Must be my imagination," Batshuayi wrote on Twitter after UEFA's verdict was announced.

UEFA said its disciplinary board had decided to "close the disciplinary proceedings opened for racist or discriminatory behaviour" but did not give further details.

Batshuayi case akin to Brewster's

It is the second time this month UEFA has closed an investigation of racism after a black player publicly drew attention to an incident.

Indien Fußballer Rhian Brewster in Kolkata (Getty Images/AFP/D. Sarkar)

Rhian Brewster claimed he was racially abused by Spartak Moscow's Leonid Mirinov, but UEFA also dropped his case

Three weeks ago, UEFA explained in detailed how it could not substantiate a claim by Liverpool teenager Rhian Brewster that he was racially abused by Spartak Moscow defender Leonid Mironov in a UEFA Youth League game.

European football's governing body said the seven witnesses it spoke to had not heard discriminatory words.

Atalanta were fined 34,000 ($42,000) after fans let off fireworks and threw objects, and because of blocked stairways.

Dortmund, who won the round of 32 tie 4-3 on aggregate, were fined €40,000 after their fans also let off fireworks and thre missiles.

mds (AP, Reuters)

