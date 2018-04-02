UCL live: Sevilla vs Bayern Munich

--- Live coverage of Sevilla vs. Bayern Munich (Kick-off: 20:45 CET). Refresh page for updates ---

10' Müller shoots over from the edge of the box. Kimmich was advancing to his right but if there was a shout, Müller didn't hear it.

6' Pizarro plays the ball straight to Ribery on the edge of the Sevilla box. Luckily for the hosts, they're able to scramble it out for a corner which comes to nothing. But that was clumsy with Ribery lurking around.

5' Juan Bernat finds Joshua Kimmich on the right with a pin-point cross-field ball, and Soria has to claw the German's cross away from under the bar. A good, controlled start from Bayern here.

2' Arturo Vidal is immediately combative in midfield, winning the ball for Bayern who now have a corner. Sevilla have all ten men back and Hummels heads wide at the back post.

1' KICK-OFF!

Referee Daniele Orsato of Italy gets the game underway. Bayern in all red playing from left-to-right. The stadium is absolutely bouncing!

Away goal

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has told broadcaster Sky that Bayern are determined to score an away goal which could be so vital over the course of this tie:

"The coach has decided to go for Thiago in midfield because we want to go forward and attack. We definitely want to score tonight."

Asked why Arjen Robben is only on the bench, he said: "Sometimes when we play away from home, the coach goes for a different variation. It's difficult because we have 20 fantastic players who could all play."

Sevilla XI: Soria, Navas, Kjær, Lenglet, Escudero, Pizarro, N'Zonzi, Correa, Vazquez, Sarabia, Ben Yedder

Striker Wissam Ben Yedder, who came off the bench to score twice at Old Trafford in the last round, has earned a chance to lead the line for the hosts. "I can make the impossible possible," said the confident Frenchman in the week.

Bayern Munich team news:

No James Rodriguez in the Bayern starting XI while David Alaba hasn't made the squad after picking up a back injury. Juan Bernat takes the Austrian's place at full-back.

Thiago Alcantara starts in midfield alongside Arturo Vidal, who makes an immediate return to the starting line-up following an injury. Franck Ribery, Thomas Müller and Robert Lewandowski lead the line, with Arjen Robben on the bench.

'I love these days'

With the Bundesliga as good as wrapped up, Bayern are now entering what many fans will consider the business end of the season. As well as Sevilla, they also have a German Cup semifinal to look forward to and full-back David Alaba is relishing the big games.

"Everything counts now, there's nothing like it," he told German football magazine Kicker this week. "I love these days. This is why we go onto the pitch."

Alaba was part of the team which Jupp Heynckes led to European glory at Wembley in 2013, and the Austrian is enjoying playing under the 72-year-old again.

"He's experienced so much in his career and he transmits that experience to us. He has trust in us and he shows it. They way he treats us is reassuring. You always have the impression that he knows exactly what he's doing."

David Alaba is relishing Bayern's big games but is a last-minute absentee after picking up an injury in training.

The opposition: Sevilla

The Spanish side boast impressive European pedigree having won the Europa League/UEFA Cup five times since the turn of the millennium, including three on the bounce in 2014, 2015 and 2016. They knocked out Manchester United in the previous round and took a 2-0 lead against Barcelona at the weekend, ultimately drawing 2-2.

In Johannes Geis, the Sevilla squad contains at least one name which will be familiar to Bundesliga fans, although the former Schalke midfielder has only made 17 appearances so far this season.

- More in DW's match preview: Bayern Munich continue treble hunt against Sevilla

¡Buenas tardes! And welcome to DW's live coverage of Sevilla vs Bayern Munich

After re-affirming their domestic dominance with a 6-0 thrashing of Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, German champions Bayern Munich turn their attention to the Champions League quarterfinal and a first ever meeting with FC Sevilla.