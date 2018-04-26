Two Islamic State wives return to Germany with their children

The women and their three children were allowed to return from northern Iraq and will not be arrested. German federal prosecutors say their request for a warrant was denied by the Federal Supreme Court.
Two German Islamic State (IS) wives returned to Germany Thursday, on board a Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt. The women, one of Turkish-German descent, the other a German convert, were allowed free entry into the country with their three children.
They are said to have been in a northern Iraqi jail before returning. German federal prosecutors claim the women are radical Islamists, but their request for an arrest warrant was denied by Germany's Federal Supreme Court.
