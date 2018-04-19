 Turkish cup match abandoned after Besiktas coach is struck by object thrown from stands | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 19.04.2018
Sports

Turkish cup match abandoned after Besiktas coach is struck by object thrown from stands

A Turkish Cup semifinal between two of the country's biggest clubs was abandoned on Thursday, after Besiktas boss Senol Gunes was struck by an object thrown from the stands. Gunes needed five stitches in a head wound.

Türkei Fußball Pokal Fenerbahce vs Besiktas (picture-alliance/AA/E. Yorulmaz)

A fiery last four clash between fierce rivals Fenerbahce and Besiktas descended in to chaos just before the hour mark, after Gunes was struck by an unidentified object thrown from the crowd.

Turkish television pictures showed a baffled Gunes clutching his head in pain before falling to the turf after being hit by the projectile. He was then taken by his own medical staff in to the dressing rooms where he received five stitches to a head wound.

Read more: Turkey bans footballer Deniz Naki 

Turkey fires 94 football officials

At the time of the abandonment at Fenerbahce's stadium on the Asian side of Istanbul, the score was 0-0 and the tie was 2-2 on aggregate. The match is likely to be replayed, with the Turkish Football Federation set to make a decision in the coming days.

The incident followed a series of vocal disagreements between Fenerbahce fans and players on the Besiktas bench sparked by the dismissal of Besiktas' Portuguese defender Pepe.

That came after a first half delay of five minutes when objects from the stands rained down on the players.

Istanbul derbies are often tempestuous affairs and the clash between Besiktas and Fenerbahce in September was marked by five red cards and 12 yellows.

The incident adds to tensions as the Turkish league season heads to its climax, with all four big Istanbul sides - Besiktas, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Basaksehir - all in contention for the title. 
Watch video 12:01

Turkish football fans in Berlin

mp (Reuters, AFP) 

Turkey bans Deniz Naki from professional football

Weeks after reporting that his car was shot at on a German motorway, midfielder Deniz Naki has been banned from Turkish football for more than three years. The Amed SK player is a supporter of Turkey's Kurds. (30.01.2018)  

Turkey fires 94 football officials, including referees, following coup attempt

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reacts to last month's attempted coup by firing 94 football officials suspected of being involved in trying to unseat the government. (02.08.2016)  

Turkish football fans in Berlin  

