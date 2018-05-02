 Turkey threatens retaliation against US if Washington halts weapons sales | News | DW | 06.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Turkey threatens retaliation against US if Washington halts weapons sales

The US and Turkey are at odds over the prospect of Ankara buying high-tech missiles from Russia. Turkey accuses Washington of bullying but also is also eyeing advanced US fighter jets.

Rear view of an airborne F-35 Joint Strike fighter jet.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday warned the US against blocking planned weapons sales to his country, insisting that Ankara would respond to such an action with reprisals.
Watch video 02:12

'Operation Olive Branch' continues despite US warning

Cavusoglu's comments came in reaction to the release of the annual defense policy bill Friday by the US House of Representatives. The $717 billion (€598.62 billion) bill includes a provision that foresees temporarily cutting off weapons sales to Turkey.

Cavusoglu dismissed the idea as illogical and inappropriate for NATO allies.

"If the United States imposes sanctions on us or takes such a step, Turkey will absolutely retaliate," Cavusoglu said. "What needs to be done is the US needs to let go of this," he added.

Buying from all sides

The proposed US National Defense Authorization Act is still a few steps away from becoming law, but it calls on the Defense Department to file a report to Congress on bilateral relations between the two countries — and would halt large-scale military sales to Turkey until the report is submitted.

Turkey plans to buy more than 100 F-35 Joint Strike fighter jets that are manufactured by Lockheed Martin. In addition, the countries are also negotiating Ankara's possible purchase of US Patriot missiles.

Read more: F-35 is cutting edge stealth fighter jet

But in December, Turkey also agreed to buy S-400 surface-to-air missiles from Russia, which Ankara sees as necessary to combat potential threats from Kurdish and Islamist militants both at home and abroad, particularly in neighboring Syria and Iraq.

Four batteries of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missiles.

The Turkey-Russia deal to buy the S-400 missiles is worth an estimated $2.5 billion

Russia is thorn among NATO allies

The prospect of Turkey buying Russian missiles, which are incompatible with NATO systems, has unnerved Ankara's alliance partners, who are already wary of Russia's military presence in the Middle East.

NATO officials have warned Turkey of unspecified consequences if it moves ahead with the Russian missile purchase.

Cavusoglu scoffed at such warnings, saying Turkey's ties with Russia were not an alternative to its membership in NATO and accusing Washington of trying to control Turkey.

"Turkey is not a country under your orders; it is an independent country. [...] Speaking to such a country from above, dictating what it can and cannot buy, is not a correct approach and does not fit our alliance," he said during an interview with CNN Turk.

Read more: NATO to beef up in face of 'assertive' Russia
Watch video 02:35

New arms race? DW interview with NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller

Strategic air base

Cavusoglu did not elaborate on how Turkey might retaliate against the US, and the Foreign Ministry's press office was closed on Sunday. But one of Turkey's most valuable military assets is its air base at Incirlik in southern Turkey.

The base is a major hub for US military aircraft operating in the region and is also home to dozens of US nuclear weapons.

Cavusoglu said he expected to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington next week, although a firm date has not been set.

Read more: What is Turkey's Incirlik air base? 

bik/tj (Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

What is Turkey's Incirlik air base?

From a deterrent to Soviet expansion to a launch pad for anti-"IS" operations, the Turkish air base has a formidable history. But it has also become a thorn in German-Turkish relations. DW examines the situation. (17.05.2017)  

NATO to beef up in face of 'assertive' Russia

NATO plans to update its command structure for the first time since the end of the Cold War to ease movement of troops across the Atlantic and in Europe. It said the step was in response to Russian military moves. (09.11.2017)  

Boeing, Airbus seek to outdo each other at Paris Air Show

Aviation giants Airbus and Boeing look to beef up their order books at the world's biggest air show amid growing competition from new entrants. But in Paris the star performer is likely to be the F-35 fighter jet. (19.06.2017)  

Turkish-Russian missile deal puts NATO on edge

Ankara has inked a defense deal with Moscow that could further stretch ties with its NATO allies. How will they react? And could the deal still be reversed? Teri Schultz reports from Brussels. (14.02.2018)  

Turkey needles NATO by buying Russian weapons

Turkey appears to be building a military infrastructure independent of NATO - much to the annoyance of Washington. But President Recep Tayyip Erdogan might need that new S-400 missile defense system at home. (13.09.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

'Operation Olive Branch' continues despite US warning  

New arms race? DW interview with NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller  

Related content

Neues NATO-Hauptquartier in Brüssel

NATO's 7-year switch: Alliance finally makes its move to new headquarters 02.05.2018

NATO's sleek new digs are finally open for business in a process that started in 2010. But nostalgia abounds for the history of the 1960s prefab building that housed the alliance after it was made homeless by France.

Pakistan Islamabad - Pakistan Air Force Jet bei Militärparade

Greece to upgrade its US F-16 military jets amid tensions with Turkey 29.04.2018

The approval came in a meeting of senior Greek military and government officials led by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. The F-16s are often scrambled to confront Turkish planes over disputed air space in the Aegean.

Island Luftwaffenstützpunkt Keflavik

Inside Europe: US reactivates NATO air base in Iceland 26.04.2018

NATO foreign ministers have been meeting in Brussels to discuss increasingly bitter relations with Russia. Those tensions have led the United States to move back into an air base in the far north that it left more than a decade ago. Teri Schultz reports from Iceland.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 